Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Government Technology
Niagara Falls, N.Y., Sues to Stop Cryptomining Operations
(TNS) — Attorneys for the city of Niagara Falls have filed an action in State Supreme Court seeking to shutdown three cryptocurrency mining operations in the city “unless and until” they comply with a recently enacted series of amendments to the city’s Zoning Code that govern the location and operation of high-energy use industries such as data centers and crypto-mining facilities.
WIVB
Grand Island residents not happy about proposed Thruway toll hikes
Grand Island, N.Y. (WIVB) — Residents on Grand Island are not happy with the idea of a potential toll increase for the New York State Thruway. The Thruway Board of Directors will consider the rate hike at a meeting Monday. The New York State Thruway Authority is putting the...
Taxes Are Set To Drop In Erie County
Taxes in New York State is always a major concern that impacts everyone and for years we have paid some of the highest taxes in the country. A recent announcement made by some local government officials that some of us in Western New York will start to see a nice decrease in the amount of money we continue to the government.
$3.2 million project will restore Fredonia landmark White Inn
FREDONIA, N.Y. — Mark Geise has worked on bigger deals with bigger price tags. But restoring the landmark White Inn in the Village of Fredonia is "huge deal,” said Geise Chautauqua County's deputy county executive for economic development. Closed since 2017, the 24-room hotel whose history dates back...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Covanta announces acquisition of three Niagara Falls, New York, firms
Covanta Holding Corp., Morristown, New Jersey, has announced the acquisition of SGS Recovery, Frontier Fibers and Buffalo Fuel Corp., a suite of full-service, nonhazardous industrial waste processing, logistics and product reuse operations located in Niagara Falls, New York. “The addition of SGS Recovery, Frontier Fibers and Buffalo Fuel Corp. to...
Buffalo Charity CEO Pleads Guilty To Tax Charge
BUFFALO, NY. – Jacqueline Mines, 66, of Buffalo, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy to a misdemeanor charge of willful failure to file an income tax return, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000
Western New York hunting safety tips before end of season
Other than gun safety, there are several things hunters need to remember to keep themselves and others safe as hunting season continues across New York State.
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
Fight continues to save Kenmore business from eminent domain
The fight continues to save Insty-Prints on Elmwood Avenue in Kenmore from being acquired by the village via eminent domain to expand its police headquarters. Read more here:
This WNY School District Is Considered The Worst In The State
One school district here in Western New York has taken the title of the worst district in the entire state. The report ranked all school districts around the country, based on data from U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics, according to MyTwinTiers.com. The ranking is based...
New York state health officials advise students to mask up before the holidays
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday marks 1,000 days since the World Health Organization declared the start of the pandemic on March 11, 2020. While we’ve certainly come a long way since then, a new letter from the New York State Education Department and Department Of Health suggests we may be heading backward.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Common Council asks Governor to declare State of Emergency over district's transportation issues
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council unanimously passed a resolution that asks Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a State of Emergency over the Buffalo School District's transportation issues. This would allow the district's Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams to change the district's start times without the approval of the Buffalo Teacher's Federation.
wdrb.com
Rising costs causing roadblocks for $100 million renovation, expansion at Silver Creek Schools
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A $100 million project set to transform a southern Indiana school district is hitting roadblocks. Construction on the new athletic facilities at Silver Creek School Corporation's campus is already underway. The transportation lot and elementary school drop-off have also relocated as part of the first phase of the project.
wnypapers.com
Destination Niagara USA sells ornaments to benefit Niagara Falls Fire Department toy fund
Each year, the Niagara Falls Fire Department hosts a large fundraiser to benefit kids in the community by providing Christmas toys to those in need. Organizers said they hope to raise $90,000 now in year 94. In an effort to contribute to this cause, Destination Niagara USA is selling Niagara...
wnypapers.com
IRS announces tax relief for severe winter storm and snowstorm in New York
Victims of New York severe winter storm and snowstorm beginning Nov. 18, 2022, now have until March 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and...
Lewiston's Frontier House returning to its hospitality roots
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Built in 1824, Lewiston’s Frontier House was developed as an inn and dining destination. Nearly 200 years later, it's going back to its hospitality roots. Ellicott Development Co.’s 4600 Group LLC affiliate has undertaken a $5.2 million restoration of the Lewiston landmark, turning the vacant building into a complex of five apartments and six short-term rentals, most likely to be part of the Airbnb network.
City of Buffalo launches app to provide residents with information and updates
The City of Buffalo has announced a partnership with the Simplicity App to launch a smartphone app to deliver information and updates to residents.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Meet CHQ Barn: A Rustic Venue with a Breathtaking View of the Chautauqua Lake Region
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. The story of how this barn came to be a wedding venue is a fairytale itself. Once upon a time, it was a dairy farm. Then it was a working...
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston trustees seek uniformity with 'sandwich boards'
Elected leaders looking for ways to help promote businesses. For several weeks, Village of Lewiston trustees have been debating what to do with “sandwich boards” promoting Lewiston businesses. They relaxed municipal laws pertaining to A-frame posts at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and have continued to permit the markers – particularly noting the need to direct people to slightly off-Center Street retailers Sgt. Peppers Hot Sauces and Brewed & Bottled Craft Beer Shop.
A WNY business owner shares her carbon monoxide poisoning story as a warning to others
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether it's for a small party, a tailgate, or a wedding reception, Suzanne Cross loves to create beautiful meat and cheese boards. "It's just a little small hobby and something to do with friends and family," she said. Cross first launched her charcuterie business, A Board...
Comments / 0