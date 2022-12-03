The start of the 2023 legislative session is still about a month away, but already work has begun. Beginning Dec. 1, legislators were allowed to start pre-filing bills for consideration during the First Regular Session of the 102nd General Assembly. None of these bills will start to move through the legislative process until the session actually begins, but pre-filing gets them in position to be assigned to committee right away and, hopefully, getting a hearing as soon as possible.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO