Missouri governor, legislators agree on revenue of $13.2B for FY 2024 budget
(The Center Square) – As Missouri legislators begin planning next year’s budget, Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced they’ll have $13.2 billion in revenue, an increase of approximately $100 million. The annual revenue estimate is used by Parson and legislative leaders to create and balance the...
Noem proposes grocery tax elimination in budget speech
(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem kept her campaign promise to eliminate the sales tax on groceries during her budget address on Tuesday. The governor said $310 million in ongoing revenue is predicted for fiscal year 2024 and another $216 million in one-time revenue will also be available. That leaves the state with plenty of money to cut the grocery sales tax, which would help families, Noem said.
Setting the table for 2023
The start of the 2023 legislative session is still about a month away, but already work has begun. Beginning Dec. 1, legislators were allowed to start pre-filing bills for consideration during the First Regular Session of the 102nd General Assembly. None of these bills will start to move through the legislative process until the session actually begins, but pre-filing gets them in position to be assigned to committee right away and, hopefully, getting a hearing as soon as possible.
Pritzker signs amendments to SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – Amendments to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act are now law. The controversial legislation passed the previous General Assembly in January 2021. It brought about sweeping changes to the state’s criminal justice system and regulations on police. Lawmakers passed three trailer bills with various clarifications since then.
Survey: Businesses say recession is likely, salary reduction is not
DES MOINES — Small and midsized businesses and employees alike are anticipating a recession, but most businesses are not preparing to reduce employee salaries, according to a national survey from Des Moines-based Principal Financial Group. The survey found 70% of businesses and 74% of employees think a recession will...
Pittman names staff for district, Majority Leader offices
State Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, has announced staff appointments for the Majority Leader’s Office, as well as for his constituent offices covering the 41st Senatorial District, in the 2023-24 state legislative session. “The staff that we have brought together to serve in my Harrisburg office, as well...
Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska
A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska. Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.
Nebraska to get more than $8 million in vaping settlement
Nebraska will receive more than $8 million as part of a national settlement with a maker of electronic cigarettes. Attorney General Doug Peterson on Tuesday announced that Nebraska's cut of a $438.5 million settlement with Juul Labs will be $8.1 million to $8.8 million. The settlement, which was first announced...
Folwell says North Carolina pension fund was down 7% in 2022
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell provided an update on the state's pension systems during a monthly Ask Me Anything call with reporters on Tuesday. Membership in the North Carolina Retirement Systems has grown to more than 1 million, including more than 353,000 beneficiaries and 647,000...
Pritzker touts Illinois tourism during conference
(The Center Square) – At the Illinois Governor's Conference on Travel & Tourism this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is experiencing record levels of tourism. The conference is an annual look at the economic impact of tourism in Illinois. Illinois' tourism and hospitality industry contributes significantly to the state's economy, employing nearly 400,000 people statewide in 2021.
Louisiana gets $113M from US Treasury for small business investment programs
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is set to receive up to $113 million in U.S. Treasury funds for loan and venture capital initiatives as part of a $1.5 billion federal allocation for small business investment programs. Louisiana Economic Development on Tuesday announced that the state’s application for the money had...
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy sues edible cannabinoids companies
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday sued a collection of Moorhead-based manufacturers and retailers of edible cannabinoids. The board filed a civil lawsuit in Clay County District Court against Northland Vapor Company Moorhead, Northland Vapor Company Bemidji and Wonky Confections. The board said in...
Donelon: Hurricanes create insurance crisis in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La - There is an insurance crisis in Louisiana. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon stopped by KTBS Tuesday to discuss the problems many are having as an after effect of damage caused by hurricanes in the past. A total of 120,000 to 130,000 policies were canceled in the past year...
Harney County judge temporarily blocks Oregon firearms measure
A Harney County judge Tuesday, Dec. 6 issued a temporary restraining order that halts a voter-approved firearms measure from going into effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The order, by Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio, came in response to a lawsuit filed last week by Gun Owners of America, based in Virginia, and a related organization, the Gun Owners Foundation along with Joseph Arnold and Cliff Asmussen, two Harney County firearms owners. The lawsuit seeks to block Measure 114, which will ban the sale of high-capacity firearms magazines and put a permit system in place for firearm purchases that requires buyers to undergo a training course with a law enforcement-certified instructor.
Dunleavy: Arctic warming puts Alaska in a great position for growth
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy officially began his second term today after promising to keep the state looking to the future during his inauguration ceremony. The governor said the state was in a great position due to the warming of the Arctic. "This is going to put...
Religious symbols from Christians, Jews, Satanists on display at Illinois State Capitol
(The Center Square) – It wouldn’t be the holidays without competing religious displays inside the Illinois State Capitol. Inside the capitol rotunda, there’s a tall Christmas tree from the secretary of state’s office, and privately funded displays from other religions: a Christian nativity scene, a Jewish menorah and a display from the Satanic Temple of Illinois.
Drop in Nebraska's wild turkey population prompts $1.8 million study
OMAHA -- Give him a minute and veteran outdoorsman Chris Pokorny will happily tell you why turkey hunting is special. It’s uniquely engaging because it requires the hunter to interact with individual birds. To lure a turkey into range, the hunter must call back and forth with the bird. (Male turkeys gobble when seeking a mate.) And, unlike wintertime deer hunting, it’s usually done in the spring, a great time to be outdoors.
Retail group urges Illinois shoppers to grab deals when they see them
(The Center Square) – Shoppers continue their holiday spending as retailers seek to improve their bottom line heading to the end of the year. Illinois Retail Merchants Association President and CEO Rob Karr said the day after Thanksgiving has always been important, but things are evolving. “Historically it was...
River Valley hosts Pennsylvania Labor and Industry secretary at STEAM Academy
Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier toured River Valley School District’s STEAM Academy on Tuesday during a roundtable event with a number of local leaders. Berrier joined River Valley Superintendent Philip Martell as well as various other industry experts to discuss creating a workforce development education...
Cheyenne, WYDOT, and Colorado Consider Offering Public Transit Along the Front Range
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) have identified a recommended alignment for a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
