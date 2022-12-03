Read full article on original website
Indiana Women's Basketball Ties Program Record Ranking in Week 5 Associated Press Poll
The Hoosiers move up one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll tying the program's best ranking. The full list complete with records is included.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball was “out-toughed” at Rutgers, but isn’t worried about a long-term issue
This IU men’s basketball team was going to lose at some point. There’s a reason nobody has finished an undefeated season since the revered 1976 Hoosiers: it’s incredibly hard. Whether it was last Sunday at Rutgers, Saturday at Arizona, or in January or February, it was bound to happen sometime.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Nebraska at Indiana game day essentials
Nebraska (6-3, 0-0) at No. 14 Indiana (7-1, 0-1) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 10 Indiana 72 No. 83 Nebraska 60. Series: Indiana leads 18-7. IU won last meeting 78-71 on Jan. 17, 2022. Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg:...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU forward Miller Kopp Q&A as Hoosiers prepare for Nebraska
Watch as Indiana forward Miller Kopp takes questions from the media in advance of Indiana’s Wednesday game against Nebraska. Indiana (7-1, 1-0) will host the Cornhuskers at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday (BTN).
thedailyhoosier.com
Former IU football top man Kevin Wilson gets another head coach position
It took Kevin Wilson six years to find the right fit, but the former IU football head coach is back to leading a college program. The University of Tulsa confirmed Monday night Wilson will be introduced Tuesday as the school’s 34th head football coach. Wilson, who has 31 years...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men and women both top-10 in NCAA’s first NET rankings
The 2022-23 men’s basketball season marks the fifth year of the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, which replaced the RPI prior to the 2018-19 campaign as the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams. The NCAA Tournament Committee uses the NET to facilitate the selection of the field. On Monday...
My Two Cents: Red Flags Went Up on Saturday For Indiana, But For How Long?
Poor shooting and a lack of toughness did in Indiana at Rutgers on Saturday, and it raised some red flags as to how good this team can be. Even the Rutgers players knew they could be more physical than Indiana, and they were. For Indiana, were those lessons learned?
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Mike Woodson Q&A to preview Nebraska
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson previewed the Hoosiers game against Nebraska with the media on Tuesday. The second year head coach also spoke extensively about IU’s first loss of the season against Rutgers. Indiana (7-1, 0-1) and Nebraska tip at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday in Bloomington.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football linked to Georgia Tech transfer QB Jeff Sims
Clearly in need of a transfer portal quarterback or two, Indiana is linked to Georgia Tech transfer signal caller Jeff Sims, according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins. “Virginia Tech, Indiana — two programs that are looking to get a shot of life, really, on offense. I think they’re interested...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women hold off Illinois to claim Big Ten opener
After finishing 1-13 in the Big Ten a year ago, Illinois had the look have a vastly improved team under first year head coach Shauna Green. The Fighting Illini certainly looked the part on Sunday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, as they took IU to the closing seconds.
thedailyhoosier.com
Linebacker Dasan McCullough will enter the transfer portal
Linebacker Dasan McCullough became the latest high profile IU football player to announce his departure from the program. He broke the news on Sunday evening on his social media accounts. “First off I would like to say thank you to Coach Allen, Coach Teegardin and the entire coaching staff at...
wrtv.com
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge has died
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away at home on December 2 after a short fight with leukemia. Birge had a long career that revolved predominantly around sports, marketing and media: Sports reporter for WITZ Worked for WJPS Television voice for Evansville College […]
WLKY.com
Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
WISH-TV
Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
