IU basketball: Nebraska at Indiana game day essentials

Nebraska (6-3, 0-0) at No. 14 Indiana (7-1, 0-1) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 10 Indiana 72 No. 83 Nebraska 60. Series: Indiana leads 18-7. IU won last meeting 78-71 on Jan. 17, 2022. Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg:...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU men and women both top-10 in NCAA’s first NET rankings

The 2022-23 men's basketball season marks the fifth year of the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, which replaced the RPI prior to the 2018-19 campaign as the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams. The NCAA Tournament Committee uses the NET to facilitate the selection of the field. On Monday...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Mike Woodson Q&A to preview Nebraska

Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson previewed the Hoosiers game against Nebraska with the media on Tuesday. The second year head coach also spoke extensively about IU's first loss of the season against Rutgers. Indiana (7-1, 0-1) and Nebraska tip at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football linked to Georgia Tech transfer QB Jeff Sims

Clearly in need of a transfer portal quarterback or two, Indiana is linked to Georgia Tech transfer signal caller Jeff Sims, according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins. "Virginia Tech, Indiana — two programs that are looking to get a shot of life, really, on offense. I think they're interested...
ATLANTA, GA
thedailyhoosier.com

IU women hold off Illinois to claim Big Ten opener

After finishing 1-13 in the Big Ten a year ago, Illinois had the look have a vastly improved team under first year head coach Shauna Green. The Fighting Illini certainly looked the part on Sunday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, as they took IU to the closing seconds.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Linebacker Dasan McCullough will enter the transfer portal

Linebacker Dasan McCullough became the latest high profile IU football player to announce his departure from the program. He broke the news on Sunday evening on his social media accounts. "First off I would like to say thank you to Coach Allen, Coach Teegardin and the entire coaching staff at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge has died

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerald Paul "Jerry" Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away at home on December 2 after a short fight with leukemia. Birge had a long career that revolved predominantly around sports, marketing and media: Sports reporter for WITZ Worked for WJPS Television voice for Evansville College […]
JASPER, IN
WLKY.com

Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week's guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers "Incredible pupper appetizers" (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
SEYMOUR, IN
Jake Wells

Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month

Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
INDIANA STATE

