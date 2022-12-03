ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ten Years and They Still Do

On November 26, 2022, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Alderman Jason Ervin, along with their daughter Jeneva Ervin as flower girl, renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary. The reception was attended by over 300 guests at the Cine City Studios, 2419 West 14th St. in Chicago. Pastor J.L. Miller officiated the ceremony which was centered around the theme, “Ten Years and We Still Do.” Entertainment was provided by Kendre’ Music and J Blendz Enterprises, CEO & Founder, DJ Executive Education. The event was coordinated by Exquisite Affaires Chicago and food vendors were coordinated by Fershawnda Green, Founder and President of Poppin Plates.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Community activist Ja'Mal Green gets the top spot on the ballot for Chicago's mayoral election

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A placement lottery was held Tuesday morning for the top spot on the ballot in the Chicago mayoral election.Community activist and entrepreneur Ja'Mal Green will be the first name listed, followed by 4th Ward Alderman Sophia King, Illinois State Representative Kam Buckner (26th), businessman Willie Wilson, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and and former Chicago Public Schools chief Paul Vallas.Six candidates who filed on the first filing day were included in the lottery and five other candidates' names are placed on the ballot in the order they are filed.There is still some unfinished business in the preparations for the mayoral race. At least five candidates are at risk of getting booted off the ballot. Election judges will determine whether their signatures pass legal muster. The hearings will start next week.Candidates must have at least 12,500 valid signatures to make the ballot. As it stands now, 11 candidates are in the race, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.The election is on February 28th.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Legendary West Side activist drops gems in Austin

On Nov. 28, the roughly dozen candidates running for Chicago mayor each dropped off thousands of nomination petitions to the Chicago Board of Elections Downtown. In some cases, candidates turned in more than 40,000 signatures. During a Dec. 1 lunch at the Austin Branch Library, 5615 W. Race Ave., legendary...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Powerball jackpot: 3 Illinois Lottery players win $200K in Saturday drawing

CHICAGO - Check your tickets, because three Illinois Lottery players won $200,000 in Saturday's Powerball drawing. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game's "Power Play" feature. The winning numbers were: 6-13-33-36-37 — and the Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were purchased...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Dunbar Academy community says they have no answers as to why principal was removed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As of Monday night, there was still no word on what kind of investigation is under way at Dunbar Vocational Career Academy in Bronzeville.On Friday, we learned the principal of the school had been removed from his position. Now, as CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Monday night, some leaders at the vocational high school say they were left totally in the dark - and remain so.Preparing their graduates for college and/or a trade – as their slogan puts it - Dunbar equips kids with real-world skills from automotive to architecture and from culinary to cosmetology. But on...
CHICAGO, IL
R.A. Heim

Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man shot to death was postal worker, aspiring actor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man who was just getting his start as an actor is one of the latest victims of Chicago gun violence.He was one of two men killed in a drive-by late Friday night in the Austin neighborhood. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray sat down with the victim's father."I mean, it's hard," said Herman Lofton.Fighting through the tears and pain, Lofton is trying to face the reality his son, 29-year-old Xavier Lofton, was shot and killed Friday night. "I couldn't imagine in a million years that I would be getting a call about any of my kids, especially him," the...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Battle begins with 95 aldermanic candidates running in Black wards

A staggering 95 aldermanic candidates in Chicago’s 17 Black wards submitted their signatures to the Chicago Board of Elections before the deadline expired on Monday, November 28. In the mayoral race, Lori Lightfoot was among 11 candidates seeking to get their names on the ballot for the city’s municipal elections on February 28.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Richton Park barbers give students free haircuts ahead of holidays

PARK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – We all know that when you look good, you feel good, and that's why one suburban school is teaming up with a team of barbers to help students look and feel their best ahead of the holidays.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the encouraging story from Park Forest.Shape ups, fades, and everything in between – they were all on the agenda at Illinois School in Park Forest as local barbers treated students to free holiday haircuts.For 12-year-old Malakhi Elmore, the trim translated to a buzz of confidence."It makes me feel better than everyone else," Elmore said.It's...
PARK FOREST, IL

