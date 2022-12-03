Read full article on original website
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
Ten Years and They Still Do
On November 26, 2022, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Alderman Jason Ervin, along with their daughter Jeneva Ervin as flower girl, renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary. The reception was attended by over 300 guests at the Cine City Studios, 2419 West 14th St. in Chicago. Pastor J.L. Miller officiated the ceremony which was centered around the theme, “Ten Years and We Still Do.” Entertainment was provided by Kendre’ Music and J Blendz Enterprises, CEO & Founder, DJ Executive Education. The event was coordinated by Exquisite Affaires Chicago and food vendors were coordinated by Fershawnda Green, Founder and President of Poppin Plates.
Amanda Seales Explains Situation With Unruly Audience Member At A Chicago-Area Comedy Club
While performing at the Chicago Improv a fan tried to hijack Amanda Seales' show and was kicked out in the process. Seales spills the tea.
Community activist Ja'Mal Green gets the top spot on the ballot for Chicago's mayoral election
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A placement lottery was held Tuesday morning for the top spot on the ballot in the Chicago mayoral election.Community activist and entrepreneur Ja'Mal Green will be the first name listed, followed by 4th Ward Alderman Sophia King, Illinois State Representative Kam Buckner (26th), businessman Willie Wilson, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and and former Chicago Public Schools chief Paul Vallas.Six candidates who filed on the first filing day were included in the lottery and five other candidates' names are placed on the ballot in the order they are filed.There is still some unfinished business in the preparations for the mayoral race. At least five candidates are at risk of getting booted off the ballot. Election judges will determine whether their signatures pass legal muster. The hearings will start next week.Candidates must have at least 12,500 valid signatures to make the ballot. As it stands now, 11 candidates are in the race, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.The election is on February 28th.
For Chicago BBQ, Lem's Bar-B-Q Brings the Smoke
Nothing is more “Chicago BBQ” than Lem’s Bar-B-Q.
Austin Weekly News
Legendary West Side activist drops gems in Austin
On Nov. 28, the roughly dozen candidates running for Chicago mayor each dropped off thousands of nomination petitions to the Chicago Board of Elections Downtown. In some cases, candidates turned in more than 40,000 signatures. During a Dec. 1 lunch at the Austin Branch Library, 5615 W. Race Ave., legendary...
Select Englewood families eligible for free Christmas
Residents of the Englewood community can sign up now to experience Englewood’s Finest Christmas, which includes a decorated Christmas Tree, holiday décor, clothing, and toys.
Aspiring actor killed in Austin shooting; ‘He was all about being happy’
Xavier Lofton was passionate about acting. Though he didn’t start his career seriously until his late 20s, he was determined to put in the work, often taking several acting classes simultaneously. He was known for bringing joy to a classroom or set.
Jesse White makes last appearance as Illinois Secretary of State
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — It is the end of an era for Secretary of State Jesse White. He made his final public appearance this weekend at a coat giveaway at the community center in Chicago that bears his name. The 88-year-old is the longest serving Secretary of State in Illinois history. White will retire from […]
fox32chicago.com
Powerball jackpot: 3 Illinois Lottery players win $200K in Saturday drawing
CHICAGO - Check your tickets, because three Illinois Lottery players won $200,000 in Saturday's Powerball drawing. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game's "Power Play" feature. The winning numbers were: 6-13-33-36-37 — and the Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were purchased...
Dunbar Academy community says they have no answers as to why principal was removed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As of Monday night, there was still no word on what kind of investigation is under way at Dunbar Vocational Career Academy in Bronzeville.On Friday, we learned the principal of the school had been removed from his position. Now, as CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Monday night, some leaders at the vocational high school say they were left totally in the dark - and remain so.Preparing their graduates for college and/or a trade – as their slogan puts it - Dunbar equips kids with real-world skills from automotive to architecture and from culinary to cosmetology. But on...
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
Chicago's Sheldon Heights Food Pantry fighting hunger for 44 years: 'They make sure you got enough'
The Sheldon Heights Food Pantry in the city's Roseland neighborhood has been helping feed those in need for 44 years.
CPS hosting job fair for full-time, part-time work
The CPS Job Fair is set for Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Chicago man shot to death was postal worker, aspiring actor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man who was just getting his start as an actor is one of the latest victims of Chicago gun violence.He was one of two men killed in a drive-by late Friday night in the Austin neighborhood. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray sat down with the victim's father."I mean, it's hard," said Herman Lofton.Fighting through the tears and pain, Lofton is trying to face the reality his son, 29-year-old Xavier Lofton, was shot and killed Friday night. "I couldn't imagine in a million years that I would be getting a call about any of my kids, especially him," the...
Woman killed in West Pullman fire, Chicago fire officials say
A female victim was found in an upstairs bedroom, Chicago fire officials said.
Photos: Kenwood boys basketball beats Joliet West at Chicago Elite Classic
Kenwood earned a hard-fought 72-66 victory over Joliet West at the Chicago Elite Classic on Saturday night. Here is a look at the game from photographer Gary Duncan:
chicagocrusader.com
Battle begins with 95 aldermanic candidates running in Black wards
A staggering 95 aldermanic candidates in Chicago’s 17 Black wards submitted their signatures to the Chicago Board of Elections before the deadline expired on Monday, November 28. In the mayoral race, Lori Lightfoot was among 11 candidates seeking to get their names on the ballot for the city’s municipal elections on February 28.
Chicago mayoral election: Ja'Mal Green, Willie Wilson try to kick each other off the ballot
Chicago mayoral candidates are challenging the signatures on each other's nominating petitions.
Richton Park barbers give students free haircuts ahead of holidays
PARK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – We all know that when you look good, you feel good, and that's why one suburban school is teaming up with a team of barbers to help students look and feel their best ahead of the holidays.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the encouraging story from Park Forest.Shape ups, fades, and everything in between – they were all on the agenda at Illinois School in Park Forest as local barbers treated students to free holiday haircuts.For 12-year-old Malakhi Elmore, the trim translated to a buzz of confidence."It makes me feel better than everyone else," Elmore said.It's...
