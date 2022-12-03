ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Agrihood Development Proposed For Grove Street in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Developers have a vision for a 55-plus, housing community centered around farm living nestled onto a former farm site in Northwest Framingham. Eastleigh Farm owner Doug Stephan and his partner, Wellesley-resident Greg Cohen want to take about 49 acres of land parcels along Grove Street and develop them into an “agrihood.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Holden for $775,000

Donath Emusu and Cecilia Emusu acquired the property at 66 Lexington Circle, Holden, from Kenneth E Wage on Nov. 10, 2022, for $775,000 which works out to $175 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
HOLDEN, MA
Andover Townsman

Three middle schoolers save the day in Andover

Just before noon on Nov. 26, three Doherty Middle School students were heading home from a trip downtown when they saw what appeared to be smoke coming from a garage. The three friends were walking down Summer Street in Andover, said Teddy Chiesa, 12. “We kinda just got bored and...
ANDOVER, MA
FUN 107

Westport Christmas Tree Farm Has No Choice But to Close Early

Hidden Spruce Christmas Tree Farm in Westport had no choice but to close early this year. Lou Perry and his family took over the responsibilities of upholding the local legacy of what used to be Bristle Comb Farm. However, the drought, terrible growing conditions and even damage from deer caused a lot of issues for the farm this year.
WESTPORT, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts

Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Home in Swampscott goes up in flames

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A home on Elmwood Road in Swampscott went up in flames Sunday night, creating challenges for the firefighters trying to put it out. Crews said it appears the flames started on the outside of the home. The fire spread to the detached garage and then to the interior of the house.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Chamber Gives Award To Hope & Comfort Organization

FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Chamber of Commerce awarded its non-profit partner of the year award to Needham-based Hope & Comfort. The organization’s mission is to “provide essential hygiene products such as soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, menstrual products, and more to support and improve health, self-esteem and hygiene education of youth in MA, families in need in Massachusetts,” said MetroWest Chamber of Commerce CEO & president Jim Giammarinaro at the 127th annual meeting held at The Verve Hotel in Natick on November 16.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy