Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartmentcreteBoston, MA
‘Gender as a Show!’ combines drag with deeper reflectionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteriesBeth TorresBoston, MA
In America, for Some Basketball Fans the ‘Royal’ Family Isn’t from Great Britain, but from Heaven.Matthew C. WoodruffBoston, MA
Agrihood Development Proposed For Grove Street in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Developers have a vision for a 55-plus, housing community centered around farm living nestled onto a former farm site in Northwest Framingham. Eastleigh Farm owner Doug Stephan and his partner, Wellesley-resident Greg Cohen want to take about 49 acres of land parcels along Grove Street and develop them into an “agrihood.”
Owner of Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse in Worcester to sell business
The owner of a Canal District restaurant that closed last month is preparing to sell the business. Adam Hicks, owner of Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse, announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page Sunday that the business was available for sale or lease. Maddi’s closed last month after being open...
natickreport.com
Natick business buzz: Top 10 taxpayers; Shubh Kitchen specializes in eggless baked goods
Think your property tax bill is hefty? Maybe looking at those from Natick’s top 10 taxpayers will give you some comfort. The big new entry on the list is utility Nstar. Director of Assessing Eric Henderson says this is due to valuation methodology change. The top 10 taxpayers’ slice...
Bertucci’s Files For Bankruptcy Again & Closes MetroWest Location
FRAMINGHAM – Bertucci’s has filed for bankruptcy for a second time. The Italian restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court yesterday. Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, declining sales, and food inflation, the restaurant chain declared bankruptcy for the second time in four years.
Detached house sells in Holden for $775,000
Donath Emusu and Cecilia Emusu acquired the property at 66 Lexington Circle, Holden, from Kenneth E Wage on Nov. 10, 2022, for $775,000 which works out to $175 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Andover Townsman
Three middle schoolers save the day in Andover
Just before noon on Nov. 26, three Doherty Middle School students were heading home from a trip downtown when they saw what appeared to be smoke coming from a garage. The three friends were walking down Summer Street in Andover, said Teddy Chiesa, 12. “We kinda just got bored and...
whdh.com
‘It was the loudest’: Woman escapes injury when concrete falls off overpass in Newbury
NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who narrowly avoided serious injury when a piece of concrete fell off a bridge and landed on her car while she was driving on I-95 in Newbury is sounding the alarm to make other drivers aware of what happened. Barbara Hagerthy said she was...
Westport Christmas Tree Farm Has No Choice But to Close Early
Hidden Spruce Christmas Tree Farm in Westport had no choice but to close early this year. Lou Perry and his family took over the responsibilities of upholding the local legacy of what used to be Bristle Comb Farm. However, the drought, terrible growing conditions and even damage from deer caused a lot of issues for the farm this year.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts
Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
whdh.com
Home in Swampscott goes up in flames
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A home on Elmwood Road in Swampscott went up in flames Sunday night, creating challenges for the firefighters trying to put it out. Crews said it appears the flames started on the outside of the home. The fire spread to the detached garage and then to the interior of the house.
Boston Globe
Transformative decision a half-century ago to scrap I-95 extension still resonates in Boston today
Southwest Expressway threatened to displace thousands and bisect neighborhoods. It’s a decision that transformed and shaped modern Boston, an early pivot from the assumed primacy of the automobile and toward public transportation, while sparing multiple neighborhoods from being carved up. Fifty years ago last week, Governor Francis W. Sargent...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
WMUR.com
Bertucci’s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 2 New Hampshire restaurants close
NASHUA, N.H. — There is just one Bertucci’s restaurant left in New Hampshire after two more restaurants in the state abruptly closed Monday. The closures of the locations in Manchester and Salem come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. In the filing,...
8 $100K lottery tickets sold in Massachusetts last week
BOSTON — There were eight $100,000 lottery tickets sold in Massachusetts last week. Two of the eight winning tickets were sold at Skelley’s State Line in Haverhill on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winners were as follows:. Millions -- $100,000 -- Convenience Station in Haverhill.
Beloved Boston restaurant reopening in new location
BOSTON — A beloved Boston restaurant recently announced that it will reopening in a new location next year. In a Facebook post, Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks announced that a new location is planned for the area of 775 Beacon Street near the Fenway Center Bower Garage. “This space...
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
White Christmas celebration in North Brookfield
And over in West Brookfield all day Sunday, they was the annual White Christmas celebration.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 132 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,392-square-foot home on Main Street in Blackstone that sold for $380,000.
Framingham Troop 21 Selling Wreaths This Weekend in Saxonville
FRAMINGHAM – Boy Scout Troop 21 will be selling wreaths today, December 3 and Sunday, December 4 in Saxonville. Stop by 1 School Street Saturday until 3 p.m. Sale continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wreaths start at $12.
MetroWest Chamber Gives Award To Hope & Comfort Organization
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Chamber of Commerce awarded its non-profit partner of the year award to Needham-based Hope & Comfort. The organization’s mission is to “provide essential hygiene products such as soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, menstrual products, and more to support and improve health, self-esteem and hygiene education of youth in MA, families in need in Massachusetts,” said MetroWest Chamber of Commerce CEO & president Jim Giammarinaro at the 127th annual meeting held at The Verve Hotel in Natick on November 16.
