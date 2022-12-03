Read full article on original website
Here’s When Refreshed 2024 Chevy Suburban Production Will Start
Currently in its twelfth generation, the Chevy Suburban is one of the longest-lasting nameplates in the United States. Following the reveal of a mid-cycle refresh, GM Authority has now learned when production of the refreshed 2024 Chevy Suburban will commence. GM Authority has exclusively learned that the start of regular...
2023 GMC Canyon Pricing Revealed
The all-new 2023 GMC Canyon was first unveiled back in August 2022, and represents a brand-new, third-generation for the mid-size pickup truck. Now, GM Authority has obtained exclusive details regarding pricing information for all trim levels. Sources close to the matter tell GM Authority that the 2023 GMC Canyon will...
2023 GMC Sierra AT4X, AEV Edition Configurator Now Live
Having received a refresh for the 2022 model, the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 brings a few choice updates, such as the addition of standard AEV equipment for the “regular” Sierra AT4X as well as the introduction of the all-new Sierra AT4X AEV Edition. Now, prospective customers can spec the AT4X as they see fit via the GMC online configurator.
2023 Chevy Spin Adds Two New Trim Levels In Brazil
Seven months after the launch of the updated 2023 Chevy Spin lineup in Brazil, General Motors has just added two new trim levels for the twelfth model year of Chevrolet‘s subcompact MPV in the South American country. The automaker is introducing two new variants of the 2023 Chevy Spin...
Chevy Trailblazer Among Best Vehicles To Fit Three Child Car Seats
Finding a vehicle that suits your needs and the needs of your family can be a challenge, especially if you have several kids. For example, some parents may struggle to fit three child seats across the rear bench, but thankfully, the Chevy Trailblazer was recently identified as one vehicle that makes that exact task a little bit easier.
Chevy Equinox Discount Reaches $1,500 In December 2022
In December 2022, a Chevy Equinox discount takes $1,500 off the 2022 Equinox. That’s $500 Red Tag Bonus Cash toward the purchase or lease of a 2022 or 2023 Chevy Equinox, and an additional $1,000 Cash Allowance on the 2022 model. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing...
A Brief History Of Cadillac 1980-2000: Northstar And SUVs
During the 1980s and 1990s, the look and performance of Cadillac would change greatly. Reductions in size would continue, a compact sedan based on the Chevy Cavalier would prove a disappointment, and a competitor for the Mercedes-Benz SL convertibles would arrive with fresh Italian styling. A new engine platform would be the standard of performance in Cadillac coupes and sedans, and in the late-1990s, SUVs would enter the Cadillac lineup, as luxurious family-haulers would come into demand.
Honda To Launch FCEV Compact Crossover To Rival Chevy Equinox EV
When it comes to new vehicle propulsion systems, all-electric vehicles are obviously getting the lion’s share of headlines. That said, some automakers are still developing hydrogen fuel cell technology, including Honda, which recently announced plans to launch a new fuel-cell-powered compact crossover to rival the Chevy Equinox EV. Unlike...
Chevy C10 S2SLA Build Brings Electron-Powered Hotness: Video
Say what you will about EV powertrains – at this point, there’s no denying that batteries and electric motors can combine for some truly striking performance potential. That much is obvious with the EV-powered Chevy C10 ripping it up in the following feature video. Coming to us from...
2022 GMC Canyon Gets Price Increase In November
The 2022 GMC Canyon is the eighth and final model year for the nameplate’s second generation, introducing only a handful of updates over the lightly updated 2021 model year. Notably, GM applied yet another price increase to the 2022 GMC Canyon last month as production winds down in anticipation of the launch of the all-new, third-generation 2023 model year.
Here’s Why Your GMC Terrain May Have Reduced Engine Power
Certain examples of the GMC Terrain may exhibit a reduction in engine power. Now, a possible cause for this issue has been identified, as well as a related fix to be performed by a GM technician. Per a recent report by GM TechLink, some units of the 2018 through 2022...
2024 GMC Sierra HD To Offer GCW Alert System
With the introduction of a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 GMC Sierra HD, the heavy duty pickup receives a long list of exterior, interior and technology upgrades. A notable feature is the all-new GCW Alert, which serves to measure gross combination weight while trailering. The GCW Alert system is a...
2023 Chevy Express Configurator Live
The 2023 Chevy Express van is now available to configure at Chevrolet’s website. Now in its 20th model year, the Chevy Express van is once again available in a variety of models and layouts, including the 2023 Express Passenger van, and the 2023 Express Cargo van. The 2023 Chevy Express Passenger van starts at $42,300, while the 2023 Chevy Express Cargo van starts at $38,100. Configurations include the 2500 Regular Wheelbase, 2500 Extended Wheelbase, 3500 Regular Wheelbase, and 3500 Extended Wheelbase, while trim levels include WT, LS, and LT, depending on the model selected.
GM Stock Value Down 1 Percent During Week Of November 28 – December 2, 2022
The value of GM stock decreased during the week of November 28th to December 2nd, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $39.90 per share, representing a decrease of $0.56 per share, or 1.38 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $40.46.
GMC Yukon Likely To Reach 250,000 Miles, Study Says
Often times, reliability and durability go hand-in-hand. When discussing both these attributes in vehicles, it can be hard not to mention body-on-frame, full-size SUVs like the GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL. In fact, the Yukon is so dependable, that it was recently ranked as one of the longest-lasting vehicles on the road today.
2023 Chevy Blazer Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Blazer adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Copper Bronze Metallic, Sterling Gray Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of nine exterior colors...
GM Files To Trademark Envista Again For Upcoming Buick Crossover
Anticipation for the upcoming Buick Envista has been building, and now, GM Authority has just confirmed that General Motors has taken another step forward toward bringing the crossover to North America by filing to trademark the Envista nameplate in the United States. GM’s December 1st, 2022 filing is assigned serial...
BrightDrop Zevo 600 Production Begins At GM CAMI Plant
Full-scale production of the all-electric BrightDrop Zevo 600 delivery van is now underway at the GM CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Canada. The milestone was marked by a visit from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford. The launch of full-scale production for the BrightDrop Zevo 600 (previously...
Here’s Why Your Chevy LCF May Have A Rear-Axle Clicking Noise
Some Chevy LCF (Chevy Low Cab Forward) customers may notice that their medium-duty truck makes a clicking or chattering noise around the rear of the vehicle while making tight turns. Now, a possible cause for this issue has been identified, as has a fix. According to a recent report from...
Cadillac XT4 Sales Leap 930 Percent During Q3 2022
Cadillac XT4 sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac XT4 deliveries totaled 5,838 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 930 percent compared to 567 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of...
