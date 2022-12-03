Purdue basketball rebounding at high level as Big Ten season starts

WEST LAFAYETTE – Three straight games, three double-digit rebounding margins for Purdue.

The effort on the boards is off to a good start.

“We’ve done a good job,” Matt Painter said.

That’s an understatement but don’t look for the fifth-ranked Boilermakers to take rebounding for granted. The first wave of Big Ten games begins this weekend, and Purdue plays host to Minnesota on Sunday at Mackey Arena.

In fact, the Boilermakers have outrebounded five of their seven opponents by 11 or more. They lost the rebounding battle to Marquette and held a 35-31 edge against West Virginia.

Against Gonzaga, Purdue was plus 15. Against Duke, it was plus 11. And Wednesday against Florida State, it was plus 15. When the Boilermakers have held a double-digit rebounding advantage, they’ve won by an average of 19.4 points.

In the other two games, Purdue won by a combined 17 points. Don’t tell Painter and the Boilermakers rebounding doesn’t matter.

“We’ve got to stay with it,” Painter said. “Like I’ve always said, no matter what – I don’t care if you outrebound somebody by 15 – it doesn’t mean you’re going to outrebound the next opponent by 15. You’ve got to keep working at it and keep putting in the work and taking care of the basketball.

“If you can win the possession war and your talent is pretty equal, you normally win the game.”

It’s the effort across the board that has allowed Purdue to start 7-0 and move into the top five in the national rankings. But staying there will require even a higher level of effort, especially during the Big Ten season.

Painter’s team leads the conference in rebounding margin (11.3) and ranks No. 11 nationally.

Zach Edey leads the Boilermakers averaging 11.4 rebounds. He’s posted five double-digit rebounding games, including a season-high 17 in the opener against Milwaukee. The fewest rebounds Edey has grabbed is seven.

But Edey has a different approach about rebounding for someone who is 7-foot-4. He doesn’t want to grab every single rebound. He just wants to make sure his man doesn’t get the rebound.

“My mindset has never been to try and have those monster rebounding games,” Edey said. “I’m going to have them. I’ve never believed the best way to control rebounds is only you getting rebounds. I take a lot of pride in boxing my man out every single time on the floor. I take pride in my man not getting rebounds.”

Although Edey could easily battle his own teammates for rebounds, he won’t go down that path.

“I’m never going to try and joust for a ball if I see my teammates are going to get it,” he said. “I’m never going to try and rip it out of his hands. I’ve heard of some people who yell at teammates if they get rebounds. It makes no sense to me. As long as we’re getting the rebound, I’m happy.”

And the Boilermakers are rebounding.

Freshman guard Braden Smith surprisingly ranks second behind Edey, averaging 5.3 but totaled nine in the victory over the Seminoles. Brandon Newman has been solid on the boards pulling down 30 of his 32 rebounds on the defensive end, finishing out possessions the way Painter wants it.

Purdue is allowing an average of 7.1 points on second-chance opportunities.

“If you can stay out of rotations and keep the basketball in front of you, it keeps great rebound balance,” Painter said. “We have good rebounders.”

Caleb Furst pulled down 10 against Duke and Mason Gillis has recorded five or more in four games. The rebounding balance is as noticeable as the scoring distribution.

“As long as we’re up in rebounding, I’ll never say anything to my teammates. It’s all good,” Edey said. “Everyone’s mindset is rebound the ball, rebound the ball, rebound the ball. I’m not complaining, just trying to control the glass and maybe not getting the rebounds but maybe I can control the glass through other ways.”

The approach of finishing defensive possessions is more important than trying to push the ball up the floor in transition in search of an easy basket.

“We’re trying to get on the boards with all five guys really boxing out, all five guys crashing the glass, and no one leaks out,” Edey said. “We have good halfcourt offense and we don’t have to force transition. We can get good offense by just pulling the rebound and pushing the ball up the floor and working from there.”

