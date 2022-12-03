Read full article on original website
Related
Coach Flash Deal: Save 72% On This Leather Tote Bag, Which Comes in 4 Colors
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In Style
I Tell Everyone to Buy This Amazon Sweatshirt When It’s on Sale — and It’s Just $12 Right Now
As a shopping editor, I have a lot of standards when it comes to what I consider a “good” product. And while some of the best products can get a little pricey, a lot of my favorite finds are actually pretty affordable, like the Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt. The...
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $59
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Sale: Get a $108 Jacket for $33, a $325 Marc Jacobs Bag for $170 & More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In Style
Kate Spade’s 60% Off Cyber Monday Sale Is Here, and Products Are Literally $15
Kate Spade is one of those brands that will never go out of style. It was my very first designer handbag, and I couldn’t believe it was all mine (thanks again, grandma). Now, as a full-grown kinda-adult, Kate Spade still has a hold on me. I reach for my Kate Spade tote at least once a week and still drool over its flirty statement pieces. The brand has not only crafted gorgeous bags since 1993, but also curated whimsical dresses, elegant shoes, and exciting accessories. So, when it announced a very special Cyber Monday sale off almost everything, I was all in.
10 Costco Food Items to Stock Up for Winter
Millions of people worldwide flock to Costco every year to buy their most needed and wanted items in bulk. Costco has a lot of it, whether it be meats and cheeses or your favorite sweets. See Our...
Digital Trends
Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing
The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Cyber Monday for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing Cyber Monday kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and...
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive
Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in Textural Mugler Dress at CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York wearing a one-shoulder black dress with a sheer pleated bodice and a velvet skirt with a thigh-high slit by Mugler. The dress was accompanied by a single glove in a matching fabric and texture. She coordinated with...
Mom racks up around $49,000 on credit cards due to her obsession with her favorite color
A mom has described how her obsession with the color purple led her to rack up £42,000 (around $49,976) in credit card debt. Vanessa Allen’s (or Vanessa Purple) obsession with the color purple grew in 2015 when she dyed a single strand of her hair purple and saw a random woman on a London bus carrying a purple bag.
12 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5
The grocery chain is stocked with holiday goods, including Reggano's Christmas pasta, Cakebites' Elf on the Shelf treats, and Choceur's quinoa bites.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
JCPenney’s Insane 80% Off Sale on Diamond Jewelry Returns for Black Friday 2022
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. For the Black Friday shopping weekend, JCPenney has brought back its epic blowout sale on diamond jewelry. It’s the kind of sale that sounds too good to be true, but this is the real deal. In fact, SPY editors have personally shopped this sale, and it’s one of Black Friday’s true undiscovered gems. As in years past, JCPenney is offering massive discounts on thousands of styles of diamond jewelry. We’re talking diamond stud earrings, genuine tennis bracelets and diamond engagement rings, with discounts...
Walmart’s final Black Friday 2022 sale is live: Here are the newest deals
Walmart’s third “Black Friday Deals for Days” 2022 sale is happening now with more markdowns for holiday shoppers. The sale went live at 7 p.m. ET for the general public. Deals will be featured in-stores on Nov. 25 (Black Friday). The perks for Walmart+ members, who received...
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals
On Nov. 28, head to Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, and more chain restaurants for Cyber Monday discounts Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too. On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY." Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
Hair Experts Swear By These 2 Shampoos To Boost Volume And Thickness
Losing hair and the look of voluminous, thick tresses is inevitable for many with age, but with the right haircare products and balanced diet, you can revive flatter, thinner or duller locks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and hair expe...
E! News
225K+
Followers
56K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0