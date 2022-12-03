ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

More Market Common housing, less SkyWheel congestion, Tesla rival in Myrtle Beach pipeline

By Adam Benson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjHwF_0jWC2tA800

More housing at Market Common, less congestion at the SkyWheel and charging stations for a Tesla rival could all be headed to Myrtle Beach in the coming months.

Here’s what came out of an initial review of those projects Dec. by the city’s community appearance board.

Affordable apartments in Market Common are welcomed, but they need better design

The site of a former daycare at the intersection of Meyers Avenue and Pampas Drive is being considered for 26 apartments split across four buildings.

At 600 square feet each, the units would help fill the city’s need for more affordable housing, but some were uncomfortable at the barracks-style design.

“For me, this building doesn’t match anything that’s being built in Market Common, it just doesn’t fit the architecture,” said Seth McCoy, a board member who’s also senior vice president of construction at Burroughs & Chapin.

Improving Myrtle Beach’s stock of workforce and affordable housing is a top priority as leaders look for ways to diversify the city’s economy.

Findings earlier this year by Habitat for Humanity of Horry County concluded Myrtle Beach should support construction of at least 567 new housing units a year — 250 rental properties and 317 homes at various price points.

Yosi Benezra said he supported the apartment complex’s concept, but also encouraged a different look for the buildings.

“I don’t want to shoot it down because it’s overly simplified but I don’t think some of the decisions that were made to enhance that simplicity really work,” said during the meeting. “I do understand and appreciate the need for a simpler and lower cost product, so I’m not anti-this because it’s that.”

A less crowded SkyWheel could be on the horizon

One of the most popular attractions along Myrtle Beach’s busy oceanfront, the 187-foot high SkyWheel draws thousands of visitors as it towers over the Atlantic.

But all that foot traffic can make it difficult for patrons to access the adjacent LandShark Bar and Grill and Pyler Park.

“During the summer, it’s just jam packed with people, and it hurts their business,” SkyWheel regional manager Angie Geoppinger said.

SkyWheel Attractions, the attraction’s St. Louis-based parent company, wants to add a wider stairway in a bid to cut down on that congestion.

Early plans also call for a new outdoor deck area and entrance to the SkyWheel retail store.

Rivian could be charging into the Grand Strand Mall

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian is asking the city for approval of six charging stations, updated landscaping and a light pole at 2000 Coastal Grand Circle, home of the city’s Coastal Grand Mall.

Company representatives weren’t in attendance Dec. 1, but Rivian is planning to construct a coast-to-coast network of charging stations, with 3,500 devices at 600 sites, according to the company’s website.

Horry County already has the third highest number of electric vehicle charging stations in South Carolina with 18 — trailing only Richland and Greenville counties, according to a recent state Office of Energy market study.

The automotive sector is among South Carolina’s largest economic drivers, generating more than $9 billion worth of capital investment since 2011, bringing nearly 23,000 jobs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

City of Myrtle Beach working to finalize downtown plans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is still finalizing plans for the 10 downtown properties it purchased last December. Among those properties, restaurants and four rundown hotels and motels were purchased by the city nearly a year ago. Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said the city...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Nearly 1,200 jobs coming to Florence County as Japanese company announces $810M EV battery plant investment

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 1,200 new jobs are coming to Florence County as part of a Japanese manufacturer’s $810 million investment in electric-vehicle-battery technology, state officials said. Envision AESC will build the 1.5-million-square-foot state-of-the-art battery cell gigafactory to support the company’s multiyear partnership with the BMW Group, according to a news release from […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WECT

Several roads to get resurfaced in Brunswick County

SHALLOTE, N.C. (WECT) - A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor soon will resurface several roads in Brunswick County. The N.C. DOT recently awarded a $6.4 million contract to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson to resurface two sections of U.S. 17, one section of N.C. 904 and four sections of secondary roads.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2-vehicle crash blocks lanes of traffic on Highway 544 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 544 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday at the area of Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive, HCFR said. No injuries have been reported. The South Carolina Department of Public […]
CONWAY, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl Game: Insider Scoop

We are excited that the Myrtle Beach Bowl is BACK this Monday, December 19th at 2:30 pm EST on ESPN!. The Marshall Thundering Herd and UConn Huskies will battle it out to be the champion of the Myrtle Beach Bowl at Brooks Stadium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, SC - not far from central Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular dessert spot in the Grand Strand is set to be on the move. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announced Wednesday that it will be moving its Myrtle Beach location from The Market Common. The company said it will also “no longer be located...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
9K+
Followers
114
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy