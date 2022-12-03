More Market Common housing, less SkyWheel congestion, Tesla rival in Myrtle Beach pipeline

More housing at Market Common, less congestion at the SkyWheel and charging stations for a Tesla rival could all be headed to Myrtle Beach in the coming months.

Here’s what came out of an initial review of those projects Dec. by the city’s community appearance board.

Affordable apartments in Market Common are welcomed, but they need better design

The site of a former daycare at the intersection of Meyers Avenue and Pampas Drive is being considered for 26 apartments split across four buildings.

At 600 square feet each, the units would help fill the city’s need for more affordable housing, but some were uncomfortable at the barracks-style design.

“For me, this building doesn’t match anything that’s being built in Market Common, it just doesn’t fit the architecture,” said Seth McCoy, a board member who’s also senior vice president of construction at Burroughs & Chapin.

Improving Myrtle Beach’s stock of workforce and affordable housing is a top priority as leaders look for ways to diversify the city’s economy.

Findings earlier this year by Habitat for Humanity of Horry County concluded Myrtle Beach should support construction of at least 567 new housing units a year — 250 rental properties and 317 homes at various price points.

Yosi Benezra said he supported the apartment complex’s concept, but also encouraged a different look for the buildings.

“I don’t want to shoot it down because it’s overly simplified but I don’t think some of the decisions that were made to enhance that simplicity really work,” said during the meeting. “I do understand and appreciate the need for a simpler and lower cost product, so I’m not anti-this because it’s that.”

A less crowded SkyWheel could be on the horizon

One of the most popular attractions along Myrtle Beach’s busy oceanfront, the 187-foot high SkyWheel draws thousands of visitors as it towers over the Atlantic.

But all that foot traffic can make it difficult for patrons to access the adjacent LandShark Bar and Grill and Pyler Park.

“During the summer, it’s just jam packed with people, and it hurts their business,” SkyWheel regional manager Angie Geoppinger said.

SkyWheel Attractions, the attraction’s St. Louis-based parent company, wants to add a wider stairway in a bid to cut down on that congestion.

Early plans also call for a new outdoor deck area and entrance to the SkyWheel retail store.

Rivian could be charging into the Grand Strand Mall

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian is asking the city for approval of six charging stations, updated landscaping and a light pole at 2000 Coastal Grand Circle, home of the city’s Coastal Grand Mall.

Company representatives weren’t in attendance Dec. 1, but Rivian is planning to construct a coast-to-coast network of charging stations, with 3,500 devices at 600 sites, according to the company’s website.

Horry County already has the third highest number of electric vehicle charging stations in South Carolina with 18 — trailing only Richland and Greenville counties, according to a recent state Office of Energy market study.

The automotive sector is among South Carolina’s largest economic drivers, generating more than $9 billion worth of capital investment since 2011, bringing nearly 23,000 jobs.