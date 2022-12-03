Read full article on original website
Child tax credit to revert back to pre-pandemic level
Families across the country relied on the expanded child tax credits that were put in place throughout the pandemic.
People Are Leaving Massachusetts in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
Lifespan, Care New England lost over $100 million combined this year
Newly released annual reports reveal Rhode Island's two largest hospital groups are struggling financially in the wake of the pandemic.
Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting
A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey
At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
Rhode Island and Massachusetts both in ‘high’ category for flu activity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Both Rhode Island and Massachusetts are now in the “high” level category for flu activity, according to the CDC’s latest data. The data system monitors visits for respiratory illnesses that includes fever, plus a cough or sore throat. All states except six...
Peter Culpo Owns a Variety of Restaurants in Rhode Island and Massachusetts
While we knew we would be obsessed with our girlies Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia, we didn't know that their reality show would bring about two true stars in their own right. Low key, no actually high key, our favorite people on the TLC show, The Culpo Sisters, are their parents: Susan and Peter Culpo.
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
Some Mass. Residents See Utility Bills Triple. Here's Why Rates Are Skyrocketing
For some people over the past few days in the Boston area, opening their utility bill has been a pretty unpleasant surprise. The results of recent rate hikes seem to be clearly reflected in some utility customers' bills, including Kevin DeForge, who said his bill went from $90 to around $360.
New England governors face push back from maritime groups
(The Center Square) – Maritime groups are criticizing New England governors for urging the Biden administration to lift federal restrictions banning foreign vessels in domestic waters in response to a regional energy crunch. In a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July, the chief executives called for a...
Mayflower Wind Recommits to Project After Energy Siting Board Raises Concerns Over Company’s Statements
WARWICK, R.I. — An offshore wind developer reaffirmed its project commitments last week after state regulators raised questions over the company’s statements regarding the financial viability of a new wind project. In filings to Rhode Island’s Energy Facility Siting Board (EFSB), project developer Mayflower Wind said it remained...
Homeless in RI: “No path to get help just crushes people” – Rev. Duane Clinker
A personal statement from Rev. Duane Clinker, Mathewson Street Church, Providence on the homelessness issue in Rhode Island:. The Governor continues to announce incremental improvements in emergency shelter beds in ways which are becoming a kind of torture for the unhoused outside. People are desperate for shelter and for some...
List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island
The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in RI
One lucky Rhode Islander just won an early Christmas present.
Massachusetts woman among group suing Sig Sauer, saying gun goes off by itself
CONCORD, N.H. — Police and federal law enforcement officers are among 20 people from multiple states, including Massachusetts, saying they were wounded by a popular type of Sig Sauer pistol, the latest lawsuit alleging that the gun is susceptible to going off without the trigger being pulled. The lawsuit,...
Who is Responsible If a Snow Plow Hits Your Mailbox in Massachusetts?
It's that time of year in Massachusetts and as soon as our first snowstorm hits, the plows are out in full force. Department of Public works trucks in cities and towns across Massachusetts are out on what feels like a weekly and sometimes daily basis getting ready for, or cleaning up after snowstorms.
RI fire marshal gives tips for preventing fires this winter
He said building fires become more common as the weather gets colder.
Proposed regulation could force some Massachusetts homeowners to replace septic systems
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is proposing creating a new type of nitrogen-sensitive area — something that could impact thousands of septic system homeowners across Cape Cod. The proposal aims to reduce the amount of nitrogen leaching into waterways, primarily from homes with septic...
McKee, Rhode Island congressional delegation to celebrate big milestone at Quonset Business Park
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Several Rhode Island elected officials are celebrating a big milestone Monday at Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown. Those who will be in attendance for the event, which will be hosted at REGENT Craft, are Gov. Dan McKee, U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse.
