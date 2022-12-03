ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. Ford Motor Company Sales Down 8 Percent In November 2022

Ford Motor Company sales decreased 7.8 percent to 146,364 units during November 2022 in the United States. Sales decreased at both FoMoCo brands, Ford and Lincoln. “Strong order demand continues with overall retail orders for ’23MY vehicles up 104 percent compared to a year ago, driven by Super Duty and Maverick,” said Vice President, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada, Andrew Frick. “Super Duty took in a record 152,000 total orders since order banks opened October 27th. As the year closes out, F-Series expanded its lead to more than 117,000 trucks over its second-place competitor,” he added.
InsideHook

The Bill Gates Argument Against the Tesla Semi Still Stands…For Now

Bill Gates has solutions to the climate crisis. At least, he believes he does. Last year, he wrote a whole book about it. But months before How to Avoid a Climate Disaster was released, he published a blog outlining his thoughts on “[moving] around in a zero-carbon world.” One takeaway from that? As he said, electrifying heavy, long-haul trucks is the wrong solution.
NEVADA STATE
TheStreet

Ford Unveils Big Electric Vehicle Surprise in November

The Ford (F) - Get Free Report CEO has made it clear that he wants his company to be the top gun in the electric vehicle sector. In April, he threw down the gauntlet to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the world's largest EV company, and "all comers to become the top EV maker in the world."
Carscoops

Ford Confirms 65% Of Its Dealers Have Signed Up For EV Certification Program

Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on Monday that 1,920 Blue Oval dealers have signed up for the brand’s Model e Certification progra. Beginning in 2023, these dealers will enjoy exclusive EV-centered perks. The news comes at the same time that many dealers and officials are opposing the program altogether.
The Detroit Free Press

Ford CEO reveals two of three Ford dealers buy into all-electric strategy

Ford Motor Co. has secured commitments from two of every three dealers who plan to go all-in on selling electric vehicles, CEO Jim Farley revealed during an interview Monday afternoon. Of the estimated 3,000 Ford dealers in the U.S., 1,920 have enrolled in the voluntary Model e Program for the initial 2024 to 2026 period, the company confirmed to the Free Press. ...
ALABAMA STATE
Truth About Cars

Ford’s EV Requirements for Dealers Are Totally Unacceptable, Say Connecticut Legislators

Connecticut legislators from both sides of the political fence appear to be less than thrilled with Ford about the deadline it’s imposing on dealerships vying to sell all-electric vehicles. Blue Oval wants retailers to make sizable investments to install on-site charging stations and retrain their staff on how to service EVs. For some stores, this means doling out over one-million dollars just to have the privilege of selling the latest models coming from the Ford Motor Company.
CONNECTICUT STATE
denver7.com

Vietnam's VinFast sends electric vehicles to first U.S. customers

The Vietnamese electric vehicle-maker has shipped its first batch of EVs to the United States, the company VinFast said on Friday. The company's 999 cars were shipped marking the end of a 5-year-long effort to get the cars into the U.S. market from its production hub in Southeast Asia. VinFast...
fordauthority.com

2024 Ford Mustang Team Completes Validation Drive

The all-new 2024 Ford Mustang debuted in September after years of anticipation and excitement, which is to be expected given the fact that V8-powered, manual transmission-equipped cars don’t exactly grow on trees these days. Though it looks similar to the outgoing S550 generation model, the 2024 Ford Mustang is far more than a simple refresh, with brand new versions of the turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engines, though the former can no longer be pared with a manual transmission. 2024 also marks the debut of the high-performance Dark Horse variant, new packages, and a big motorsports push, but unfortunately, the new Mustang won’t be easy to tune, either. Now, as we await the launch of the 2024 Ford Mustang in the U.S. next summer and Europe later next year, The Blue Oval has completed its validation drive of the latest pony car.
ARIZONA STATE
Motorious

BMW Wants To Cut Out Dealerships

One of the worst-kept secrets in the auto industry is that BMW feels wildly jealous of Tesla and its success in the EV segment of the market. Some inside the German automaker feel the way to beat the American company is to become more like it. Considering it’s working to sell cars directly to consumers, cutting out dealerships, it sounds like that camp might be winning inside the halls of BMW.
fordauthority.com

Ford Breaks Ground at BlueOval SK Battery Park in Kentucky

Ford Motor Company has officially broken ground at its BlueOval SK Battery Park in Kentucky, an important step in the automaker’s push toward an all-electric lineup. As of December 5th, 2022, the first shovelful of soil has been moved at the SK Battery park, which will become one of the largest and most advanced electric vehicle battery facilities. The facility will be responsible for the production of batteries bound for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles beginning in 2025. The BlueOval SK Battery Park plant will create more than 5,000 jobs, and will be composed of two separate manufacturing centers. Together, these two facilities will be capable of producing more than 80 gigawatt hours annually.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Top Speed

10 Cars That Shaped The Future Of The Automotive Industry

We rely on automobiles in a way the first creators never imagined would happen. The simple machines of the early 1900s are far from the vehicles on the road today. Yet, the cars we are racing around in currently would not exist without these first automobiles. They may seem a fair distance from where we are and what we’re driving today, but are they? Regardless, these vehicles influenced the carmakers of today in significant ways. These are all the pre-World War II cars that changed the industry and paved the way for the vehicles we love to drive today.
fordauthority.com

Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant Gets Repaved

The Ford Kansas City Assembly plant has been in operation since 1951, employing over 7,000 people currently and churning out a large number of vehicles over the years – including more than one million Ford Transit vans. Regardless, as it finds itself in the midst of a major EV pivot, FoMoCo is also investing $3.7 billion in its Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri assembly plants to support the production of new models and add thousands of jobs. At least some of that money recently went to the Ford Kansas City Assembly plant, which just received an asphalt surface overhaul.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Transit Trail Replaces Adventure Prep Package

For the 2021 and 2022 model years, the Ford Transit could be equipped with the optional Adventure Prep Package for cargo or crew van variants, which was one of three new options packages that debuted back in 2020. These new packages were launched amid a boom in the RV market, and aimed to help capitalize on the popularity of the Transit for that specific purpose. However, following the debut of the all-new 2023 Ford Transit Trail, the Adventure Prep Package is no longer available, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
TheStreet

Vietnamese Tesla Rival Sets Sail for the U.S. Market

Brace yourself, America; VinFast is on the way. The Vietnam-based electric vehicle maker is taking the slow boat to California as it sends its first batch of 999 VF 8s, the company's 5-seater electric SUV, to America aboard the Silver Queen, a Panamanian charter ship. The Silver Queen is expected...
CALIFORNIA STATE

