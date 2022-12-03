The all-new 2024 Ford Mustang debuted in September after years of anticipation and excitement, which is to be expected given the fact that V8-powered, manual transmission-equipped cars don’t exactly grow on trees these days. Though it looks similar to the outgoing S550 generation model, the 2024 Ford Mustang is far more than a simple refresh, with brand new versions of the turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engines, though the former can no longer be pared with a manual transmission. 2024 also marks the debut of the high-performance Dark Horse variant, new packages, and a big motorsports push, but unfortunately, the new Mustang won’t be easy to tune, either. Now, as we await the launch of the 2024 Ford Mustang in the U.S. next summer and Europe later next year, The Blue Oval has completed its validation drive of the latest pony car.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO