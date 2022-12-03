ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDAM-TV

Teens rebuild house with R3SM in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A hattiesburg woman iks getting a new home after her previous one was damaged in 2017. For the past five years Carolyn Smith has been forced to live in 100-square-foot storage unit after a tornado tore through the Pine Belt. R3SM, an organization that has rebuilt nearly...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Boil water notice lifted in Sumrall

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sumrall has announced the boil water notice, which affected a section of the town, has been lifted. According to Mayor Joel Lofton, a contractor installing fiber optic internet breached a water line near the center of town Wednesday. Many residents experienced low or no pressure.
SUMRALL, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect still in custody in Ohio

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel murder suspect who was arrested in Ohio is still in custody in the Buckeye State. According to Laurel Police Cheif Tommy Cox, Ronald Buckley has decided not to waive extradition from Ohio. “If a subject waives extradition, you get him pretty immediately, usually...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Bridge along East 8th Street in Petal closed for inspection

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A small bridge in Petal is closed until further notice. The bridge along Eat 8th Street, leading to Petal Upper Elementary has been closed to traffic for inspection. The bridge has a few noticeable sinkholes, and the city is unaware of the cause. “We’re in the...
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Southwest Marion volunteer firefighter passes away

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A dedicated member of the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department passed away earlier this week. According to SMVFD Chief Thomas Ramos, Allen Chance passed away Wednesday around 6:04 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital. He was 50 years old. Ramos said Chance served his community on...
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Man charged with auto burglary in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man for auto burglary on Friday afternoon. According to HPD, 54-year-old David Rushing, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a vehicle on the 3700 block of Hardy Street at Midtown Market. According to a...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Search for suspect in Taylorsville school threat; school remains open

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect. According to a Facebook post by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff and Taylorsville Police Department became aware of the threat on Wednesday. “On Wednesday, 12/07/22,...
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

C Spire increases speed, capacity in the Pine Belt

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM) - C Spire announced that it has increased speed and capacity at a dozen locations in the Pine Belt. “The Pine Belt area has always been very important to C Spire,” said Craig Jackson, general manager of wireless markets for C Spire. “In fact, Hattiesburg was the first market where we began offering cellular service back in 1989. Increasing our network speed and capacity and keeping up with the needs of our customers is very important to C Spire.”
RIDGELAND, MS
WDAM-TV

Man seriously injured after Friday evening shooting in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Indian Springs Church Road on Friday evening. According to JCSD, one man was shot in the torso and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of an apparent serious gunshot wound.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Girlfriend of ‘Cornbread’ arrested for hindering prosecution, JCSD reports

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An arrest has been made in the ongoing shooting investigation taking place in Jones County involving the suspect nicknamed “Cornbread.”. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday the arrest of 46-year-old Tyrae Cooley, of Moselle, on a charge of hindering prosecution or apprehension in relation to the case.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect wanted in South Pointe Wine & Liquor burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in connection to a commercial burglary investigation. According to HPD, the suspect, shown in the video, broke into South Pointe Wine & Liquor on Highway 49 on Monday. If you can identify the suspect, please contact...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Suspect in Taylorsville school threat arrested

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect. According to the Taylorsville Police Department, a juvenile suspect (identified as male) threatened to bring a gun to Taylorsville Attendance Center after a reported domestic incident with the suspect’s girlfriend on Monday, Dec. 5.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Keg & Barrel hosting ‘Keg & Cannabis 2022′ Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Keg & Barrel is hosting “Keg & Cannabis 2022” Thursday to celebrate Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program. The event, set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, is being hosted by the Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association. Meet and greet one of Hattiesburg’s newest cannabis...
HATTIESBURG, MS

