Top Speed
A Modern Ford Torino Could Change The Future Of Muscle Cars
Should the next muscle car revival be based on the Ford Torino, there's now a good indication of what it may look like. Hot Cars and freelance auto designer Bimble Design are offering images of a 21st century Torino. Bimble Design’s Torino concept appears as a mash-up of the 2022 Ford Mustang with the original Torino. The concept has no visible exhaust system, leading Hot Cars to speculate it is an EV, which could pair alongside the Mustang Mach-E in Ford's lineup. If it were to make its way into production, it could be Ford's answer to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV as the world of muscle cars moves toward electrification.
Buy This Special Edition Chevy C8 Corvette That GM Forgot To Destroy
Bring a TrailerDevelopment cars normally meet the crusher, but this Corvette dodged its day with the executioner.
fordauthority.com
Ford Super Duty Engineer Aaron Bresky Lives For The Blue Oval
Aaron Bresky, vehicle engineering manager and Super Duty chief technical officer, was right on the assembly line when his 1999 Ford Super Duty XLT rolled out of the factory. Now, over two decades and 100,000 miles later, he’s still enamored with his pickup, and though his ride may not be as technologically advanced as the 2023 Super Duty pickups he helped create, Bresky is certainly proud to call himself part of the family.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco HVAC Knobs Add Digital Temperature Display
The ongoing supply chain crisis continues to prevent The Blue Oval from completing as many vehicles as it would like to, and many models within the automaker’s lineup have been disproportionately impacted by various parts shortages. As Ford Authority previously reported, these “vehicles on wheels” sit on lots until the company can acquire the parts necessary to finish them. Additionally, the company has limited or completely removed certain convenience features in an effort to get its vehicles in the hands of its customers. Fortunately, the 2023 Ford Bronco will regain a feature previously excised from the 2022 lineup, per Bronco Nation.
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?
Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Chevy Impala 396 Found Rotting In Field
The Chevrolet Impala is one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the American automotive market. Like a beautiful dancer gracefully hopping across the street, these cars were quick, agile, and smooth. So it makes sense that the Impala would become one of the nation’s most iconic vehicles. This particular vehicle lived that legend with style and grace before eventually winding up where it stands today.
Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000
Nissan and Chevy both offer new EVs that are still relatively affordable. The post Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance lands with 791 hp
Mercedes-Benz AMG late on Monday revealed the newest generation of its S 63 super sedan for the 2023 model year. This time around the car's full title is S 63 E Performance, with the new appendage indicating the car features electrified performance, specifically a plug-in hybrid setup. Instead of the...
fordauthority.com
Ford Pro Launches Inflation Reduction Act Information Site
While it has some concerns related to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 in terms of where raw materials can be sourced from, Ford has otherwise largely praised the new bill, which CEO Jim Farley says will represent a great opportunity for the company and its partners. However, Ford Pro commercial customers also have the potential to reap big benefits from the IRA, as those entities can claim the $7,500 tax credit it imposes next year with no restrictions on battery sourcing or manufacturing – a notable development as EV demand remains higher among commercial customers than retail ones. Thus, perhaps it should come as no surprise to learn that Ford Pro has launched an Inflation Reduction Act information site with lots of details on how the new bill benefits those customers.
Ford Unveils Big Electric Vehicle Surprise in November
The Ford (F) - Get Free Report CEO has made it clear that he wants his company to be the top gun in the electric vehicle sector. In April, he threw down the gauntlet to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the world's largest EV company, and "all comers to become the top EV maker in the world."
Motley Fool
Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries Have Begun: What Investors Should Know
The EV pioneer's "Semi Delivery Event" celebrated the first delivery of a Tesla Semi, which went to PepsiCo. The Semi reportedly has three times the power of any diesel truck currently on the road. Tesla plans to add Semi "megachargers" to its Supercharger network. You’re reading a free article with...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Transit Trail Replaces Adventure Prep Package
For the 2021 and 2022 model years, the Ford Transit could be equipped with the optional Adventure Prep Package for cargo or crew van variants, which was one of three new options packages that debuted back in 2020. These new packages were launched amid a boom in the RV market, and aimed to help capitalize on the popularity of the Transit for that specific purpose. However, following the debut of the all-new 2023 Ford Transit Trail, the Adventure Prep Package is no longer available, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Tesla Model 3 Spied Testing On The Streets Of California
Two prototypes of the facelifted Tesla Model 3 have been spied testing in California, just a week after the first report surfaced about the car manufacturer planning an update for the EV. The first of these prototypes are finished in white and was spotted by Twitter user ‘omg_Tesla/Rivian’ with black...
The 2024 Ford F-150 Is Already Gaining Fresh Upgrades
The 2024 Ford F-150 will have a new look and possibly updated tech. See what to expect has the 2024 Ford F-150 gets a refresh. The post The 2024 Ford F-150 Is Already Gaining Fresh Upgrades appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags
The EV industry will be huge, but not all companies are poised to benefit.
Ram Revolution Electric Pickup Truck Looks Like a Single Cab in Teaser Video
RamOffering a single cab would make the Ram Revolution the only full-size electric pickup without four doors.
