Man hospitalized after standoff with police in West Brunswick Twp.; reason unknown

penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: Rockland Police charge man with robbery at Shaws Supermarket
Dec. 6, 2022 — Lucas Ross, 25, made his initial court appearance in Knox County Court via zoom Dec. 5 after he was arrested for a robbery at Shaws Supermarket in Rockland Dec. 2. At the hearing, the judge set his bail at $5,000 cash. The suspect currently remains...
foxbangor.com
Police continue to search for bank robbery suspect
WATERVILLE — Police are still searching for a suspect following reports of a bank robbery in Waterville. According to the Waterville Police Department, the Camden National Bank on Main Street was robbed by a male suspect around 9:40 a.m. Police say the suspect did not show a weapon however...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 161 calls for service for the period of Nov. 29 to Dec. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,035 calls for service. Taylor Alley, 27, of Dresden was arrested Nov. 24 for Domestic Violence Assault, on Carriage Court, Dresden, by Deputy Scott Solorzano.
Belfast police investigate 8 car burglaries at Waldo County YMCA
BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police officers responded to a report of multiple car burglaries at the Waldo County YMCA located at 157 Lincolnville Avenue on Friday night. The report of the burglaries described that eight vehicles were broken into between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a news release from Chief Robert Cormier with the Belfast Police Department said Monday.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset police blotter
Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Nov. 15-30: Nov. 14, Brandon Plummer, 41, of Wiscasset was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, by Officer Jonathan Barnes. Nov. 14, Crystal Plummer, 37, of Wiscasset was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and Violating Conditions of Release, by Sgt. Perry Hatch. Nov. 17,...
WGME
Police say 3 cars were involved in a car crash in Standish
STANDISH, Maine (WGME) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving 3 cars occurred in Standish on Friday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred around 9:14 p.m. at Bonny Eagle Road between Ossipee Trail West and Chicopee Road. A 25-year-old man from Arundel, operating a Scion TC, was...
WMTW
Four injured in multi-vehicle crash in Standish
STANDISH, Maine — Four people were hurt in a crash which prompted hours-long road closures Friday night. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred around 9:15 p.m. when a car driven by Dylan Paul, 25, of Arundel lost control while trying to pass another vehicle.
NECN
Recent Portland Killings, Violence Have Residents on Edge
In 2022, Portland, Maine, has had shootings in the city double from 2021, and multiple murders and shootings have occurred in well-trafficked areas at the heart of the city. Last Tuesday, a 26-year-old man whom police identified as a city resident named Tyler Flexon was shot and wounded near the intersection of Sherman Street and Mellen Steet.
lcnme.com
One Injury Reported in Structure Fire Near Pemaquid Point
Six area fire departments responded to structure fire reported at 3004 Bristol Road, near Pemaquid Point in Bristol, just before 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. According to Bristol First Assistant Fire Chief Jared Pendleton, one individual required treatment at the scene by Bristol First Responders, for unspecified injuries, and that individual was later transported to LincolnHealth Miles Campus in Damariscotta by the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 17-22. Jeffrey H. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts negotiating a worthless instrument in Belfast July 28, 2020, and Aug. 2, 2020, two years in prison with all but 15 days suspended and two years of probation for each count.
Here’s Why You Should Lock Your Auto and Take Valuables With You
There have been a couple of car break-ins recently that might grab your attention. First one was at the Blue Hill YMCA, which the Hancock County Sheriff's Dept posted on Facebook, saying that Deputy Brian Archer is working on a case in Blue Hill looking for an owner of the pictured vehicle, a RAV4.
WPFO
Jury awards $300K to state trooper who alleged illegal spying
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency’s intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before...
wabi.tv
Widespread illness forces multiple Maine schools to close
Maine (WABI) - Two schools in MSAD 75 were closed Tuesday due to widespread illness among the student bodies. The Superintendent says 35 percent of students at Harpswell Community School have mostly respiratory issues and fevers... and 20 percent of students at Mount Ararat Middle School have mostly respiratory issues.
Worth the Drive to See Over 53,000 Christmas Lights at Epic Home in Hebron, Maine
Clark Griswold ain't got nothing on Dan in Hebron. Load the kids in the car and go see this amazing house in Hebron, Maine. Dan has been hanging lights in some way or another since his junior year of high school back in 1998. He loves lights and thrilling people with them. He's had his current Christmas extravaganza in Hebron since 2013. Before that, you may have caught Dan's Lights on Winter Street in Auburn. His largest display in Auburn was 12,000 lights. He's got over 5 times that many in Hebron!
WMTW
Westbrook family looks to thank mystery woman who made daughter's day with sweet present
WESTBROOK, Maine — A family in Westbrook is looking for the good Samaritan who made a little girl's Christmas wish come true. On a front porch in Westbrook, you might find 3-year-old Madasyn Dotson with her new best friend, Minnie Mouse. How the two became fast friends is a story to be told.
Is a Brunswick, Maine Grocery Store Hinting to Another Food Shortage?
Ever since the pandemic began, there's been random shortages of so many different products. It all started with toilet paper and graduated to things like cream cheese, baby formula, and meat products. Over time, though, it felt like the shortages slowed down or even fully went away. But within the...
wabi.tv
The Rage Room in Winslow is the first of its kind in Central Maine
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - If you have some pent up anger or frustration to get out, a rage room in Winslow can help. Katelyn Allen is an ICU nurse. “I work in the hospital. I take care of patients. it is life or death, and that can really beat you down,” Allen said.
Neo-Nazi influencer moves to Maine, joins extremist group that marched in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Christopher Pohlhaus, a neo-Nazi and extremist influencer on encrypted messaging apps, is living in Maine, according to reporting by VICE News. Pohlhaus, according to VICE, advocated for his followers, which refer to him online as The Hammer, to move to Maine and transform it into a white ethnostate.
Dollar General opens first Portland location
PORTLAND, Maine — A new Dollar General is now open in Portland. The store located at 340 Allen Avenue opened to the public on Monday. While there are other Dollar General locations in South Portland, the Allen Avenue store is the first to open in the city of Portland.
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
