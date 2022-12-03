ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

Man hospitalized after standoff with police in West Brunswick Twp.; reason unknown

By Frank Andruscavage, Republican, Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbangor.com

Police continue to search for bank robbery suspect

WATERVILLE — Police are still searching for a suspect following reports of a bank robbery in Waterville. According to the Waterville Police Department, the Camden National Bank on Main Street was robbed by a male suspect around 9:40 a.m. Police say the suspect did not show a weapon however...
WATERVILLE, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 161 calls for service for the period of Nov. 29 to Dec. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,035 calls for service. Taylor Alley, 27, of Dresden was arrested Nov. 24 for Domestic Violence Assault, on Carriage Court, Dresden, by Deputy Scott Solorzano.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Belfast police investigate 8 car burglaries at Waldo County YMCA

BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police officers responded to a report of multiple car burglaries at the Waldo County YMCA located at 157 Lincolnville Avenue on Friday night. The report of the burglaries described that eight vehicles were broken into between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a news release from Chief Robert Cormier with the Belfast Police Department said Monday.
BELFAST, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset police blotter

Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Nov. 15-30: Nov. 14, Brandon Plummer, 41, of Wiscasset was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, by Officer Jonathan Barnes. Nov. 14, Crystal Plummer, 37, of Wiscasset was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and Violating Conditions of Release, by Sgt. Perry Hatch. Nov. 17,...
WISCASSET, ME
WGME

Police say 3 cars were involved in a car crash in Standish

STANDISH, Maine (WGME) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving 3 cars occurred in Standish on Friday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred around 9:14 p.m. at Bonny Eagle Road between Ossipee Trail West and Chicopee Road. A 25-year-old man from Arundel, operating a Scion TC, was...
STANDISH, ME
WMTW

Four injured in multi-vehicle crash in Standish

STANDISH, Maine — Four people were hurt in a crash which prompted hours-long road closures Friday night. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred around 9:15 p.m. when a car driven by Dylan Paul, 25, of Arundel lost control while trying to pass another vehicle.
STANDISH, ME
NECN

Recent Portland Killings, Violence Have Residents on Edge

In 2022, Portland, Maine, has had shootings in the city double from 2021, and multiple murders and shootings have occurred in well-trafficked areas at the heart of the city. Last Tuesday, a 26-year-old man whom police identified as a city resident named Tyler Flexon was shot and wounded near the intersection of Sherman Street and Mellen Steet.
PORTLAND, ME
lcnme.com

One Injury Reported in Structure Fire Near Pemaquid Point

Six area fire departments responded to structure fire reported at 3004 Bristol Road, near Pemaquid Point in Bristol, just before 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. According to Bristol First Assistant Fire Chief Jared Pendleton, one individual required treatment at the scene by Bristol First Responders, for unspecified injuries, and that individual was later transported to LincolnHealth Miles Campus in Damariscotta by the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service.
BRISTOL, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 17-22. Jeffrey H. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts negotiating a worthless instrument in Belfast July 28, 2020, and Aug. 2, 2020, two years in prison with all but 15 days suspended and two years of probation for each count.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Jury awards $300K to state trooper who alleged illegal spying

AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency’s intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Widespread illness forces multiple Maine schools to close

Maine (WABI) - Two schools in MSAD 75 were closed Tuesday due to widespread illness among the student bodies. The Superintendent says 35 percent of students at Harpswell Community School have mostly respiratory issues and fevers... and 20 percent of students at Mount Ararat Middle School have mostly respiratory issues.
HARPSWELL, ME
Q97.9

Worth the Drive to See Over 53,000 Christmas Lights at Epic Home in Hebron, Maine

Clark Griswold ain't got nothing on Dan in Hebron. Load the kids in the car and go see this amazing house in Hebron, Maine. Dan has been hanging lights in some way or another since his junior year of high school back in 1998. He loves lights and thrilling people with them. He's had his current Christmas extravaganza in Hebron since 2013. Before that, you may have caught Dan's Lights on Winter Street in Auburn. His largest display in Auburn was 12,000 lights. He's got over 5 times that many in Hebron!
HEBRON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Dollar General opens first Portland location

PORTLAND, Maine — A new Dollar General is now open in Portland. The store located at 340 Allen Avenue opened to the public on Monday. While there are other Dollar General locations in South Portland, the Allen Avenue store is the first to open in the city of Portland.
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy