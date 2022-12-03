ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahanoy City, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for pulling knife on woman

Montgomery, Pa. — State police say a man in Montgomery pulled a knife on a woman after they got into a fight. Derrick Marc Creamer, 19, shoved a woman to the ground on Nov. 26 as they fought at a Main Street home, according to Trooper Matthew Patrick of state police at Montoursville. As the woman started to get up, Creamer grabbed a knife and held it to her throat,...
MONTGOMERY, PA
YAHOO!

Man arraigned on charges in standoff near Orwigsburg

Dec. 6—A man who was arrested Friday after a standoff in West Brunswick Twp. was arraigned Monday and jailed in Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of more than $1 million bail. State police said they took John D. Kramer, 61, into custody early Friday after he had barricaded himself...
ORWIGSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced on attempted murder charges

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday was sentencing day for a man who admitted to shooting another man in the face in Lackawanna County. Zodi Oprisko pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted murder and aggravated assault charges. Police say Oprisko first opened fire at a vehicle on Interstate 84...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged with attempted kidnapping

Dushore, Pa. — A Dushore man is facing attempted kidnapping charges after police say he tried to break into his ex-girlfriend's home and take their 6-year-old son. State Police at Laporte were called to a home on Dieffenbach Road in Cherry Township on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The boy's mother reportedly told police that 50-year-old Jeffrey Wettlaufer had tried to force his way in through a door, then smashed a window in an attempt to get into the house. ...
DUSHORE, PA
WBRE

One taken into custody after incident in Monroe County

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been taken into custody after he barricade himself in a Monroe County home. Pennsylvania State Police responded to an incident on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township Tuesday evening. According to PSP spokesperson Trooper Anthony Petroski, a male inside the home was making threats to harm […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man gets up to 39 years in prison for 2019 shootings

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who pled guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault in September was sentenced to a maximum of 39 years and two months in prison on Tuesday. According to the Lackawanna County Clerk of Judicial Records, Judge Barrasse sentenced Zodi Oprisko to serve at least 18 years and four […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police

Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Death penalty sought in fatal shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against one of the men accused of killing a man and injuring another in a shooting last year outside a Lehigh Valley Target store. Kevin Littles Jr., 22, and Jakiye Taylor, 18, both of Harrisburg, are each facing homicide, robbery, and related charges in connection with the Aug. 8, 2021, shootings that claimed Elijah Johnson, 20, and wounded Jayzell Avery Sanders, 23.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Detectives bust woman with ‘a lot of e-bombs’

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman admitted to investigators she was in possession of “a lot of E-bombs” when asked if she had any drugs. Witnesses reported Deja Anye Muneer Murray and a relative were selling crack at a hotel. Detectives with the Narcotics Enforcement Unit received search warrants for the room on Aug. 10, according to the affidavit. Murray was standing outside of the room when detectives approached, police said....
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Patient breaks restraints, allegedly assaults paramedic

Eagles Mere, Pa. — Paramedics were forced to stop an ambulance on the side of a road and call police when a patient became aggressive. Just before stopping the vehicle, Thomas Paul Charmley removed wrist restraints and grabbed one of the paramedics inside the ambulance. A struggle ensued before the 55-year-old Charmely let go of the woman, police said. Earlier in the night, a concerned relative of Charmley’s called 911...
EAGLES MERE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of $160 crack deal to appear in court

Sunbury, Pa. — A Coal Township man accused of selling a confidential informant $160 worth of crack cocaine will appear this upcoming week in court. Detectives said they watched from a gas pump as Shawn Lapommeray Crusoe delivered the substance in three individual baggies. The 37-year-old Crusoe approached the CI while talking on the phone and completed a quick hand-to-hand transaction. Officer Harry Nungesser was standing outside of the gas...
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Monroe County man arrested after alleged attempted homicide

PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Cresco man is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting and State Police arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Stitt. Troopers say Stitt shot at a car several times Friday on Clarks Road in Price Township, two people were in the car, including a 76-year-old woman. As troopers were responding to […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of soliciting a minor and related charges

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is now in custody after allegedly planning to meet with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex. Kingston Police report that on July 26 at about 8:05 p.m. officers were sent to the area near the Dollar Tree parking lot on Wyoming Avenue, regarding […]
KINGSTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New K9 officer begins working at Northampton County Prison

EASTON, Pa. – A new K-9 employee has begun working at the Northampton County Prison. Mack, a two-year old Labrador, received his training at Progressive K9 Academy and has been certified to detect narcotics and prescription medications. A dog with this kind of education can cost $15,000, with another...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy