Davis vs Garcia PPV undercard set, Demetrius Andrade returns
Three star-studded undercard attractions highlight a can’t-miss night of boxing on Saturday, January 7 on SHOWTIME PPV when undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis takes on unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García in the main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Gervonta Davis Confirms He's Not Contractually Tied To Mayweather: 'All Love, No Bad Blood'
Gervonta Davis provided crystal clear clarity on his promotional situation on Monday after months of deleted comments on social media alluding to the notion that he’s no longer contractually tied to Mayweather Promotions. “First and foremost, love to Mayweather Promotions and all that they have done for me, but...
Adrien Broner reveals weight, title plan and out-of-shape regrets
Adrien Broner is coming back for the gold after signing a new Pay Per View deal and hoping for a run in the division many believe is his best. Broner signed with Black Prime earlier this year. He’s committed to losing weight after ballooning to light-heavyweight and fighting three or four times in 2023.
GERVONTA DAVIS VS. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES, VIDEO, PHOTOS & UNDERCARD
Also Featuring PPV Undercard Fighters Jaron Ennis, Rashidi Ellis, Demetrius Andrade and Demond Nicholson. Undefeated Superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis Defends WBA Lightweight Title Against Unbeaten World Champion. Hector Luis Garcia on SHOWTIME PPV® Saturday,. January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Click HERE for Photos...
Undefeated welterweight horrifically stabbed multiple times
Welterweight contender Mekhrubon Sanginov has relocated to Las Vegas after recovering from a shocking stabbing incident. The 13-0 undefeated star, ranked number nine by the World Boxing Association, miraculously survived the attack. He’s already being labeled a modern-day superhero after doctors were able to save his life and boxing career....
Joe Rogan discusses one of the bigger factors behind the “demise” of Conor McGregor in the UFC
Joe Rogan has discussed one of the bigger factors behind the ‘demise’ of Conor McGregor in the UFC. Conor McGregor, 34, has been playing outside the cage for almost a year and a half now. McGregor (22-6 MMA) last fought Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in July of 2021...
Conor McGregor reacts to Dustin Poirier being hospitalized, ‘The Diamond’ responds
Conor McGregor has reacted to the news that Dustin Poirier is hospitalized with a staph infection. Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) have a history inside the Octagon. The two fighters battled it out in the cage on three occasions. It was way back in September of 2014 at UFC 178 that the Irishman defeated ‘The Diamond’ via TKO. The two met up again 7 years later, in January of 2021 at UFC 257 where it was Poirier who defeated McGregor via KO. The trilogy fight came just 6 months later where Poirier once again defeated ‘Notorious’ via TKO in round 1.
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
Swollen, deformed Dustin Poirier ‘not making progress’ in new hospital video
Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.
Zab Judah announced as part of Crawford vs Avanesyan broadcast team
The biggest fight to end the year between the best fighter in the world, WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) taking on David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) in a PPV showdown, that will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, now has an official broadcast team.
Wrestling Legend Barry Windham Suffers Massive Heart Attack
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham suffered a massive heart attack and went into cardiac arrest over the weekend, according to his niece, Mika Rotunda. Rotunda, the daughter of Windham's longtime tag-team partner Mike Rotunda and sister of WWE superstar Bray Wyatt and former WWE superstar Bo Dallas, said her uncle suffered a heart attack while traveling through the Atlanta Airport and is currently in the ICU after undergoing a life-saving emergency procedure in a GoFundMe page launched to help pay with his medical expenses.
Floyd Mayweather vs GGG at 154, the super-fight that got away
Former Pound for Pound king Gennadiy Golovkin was focused on landing one big fish before he retired. It wasn’t Mexican rival Canelo Alvarez but Floyd Mayweather. Previously, GGG expressed his desire to World Boxing News to face Mayweather in a super-fight. Golovkin did get his trilogy against Canelo in...
Mackenzie Dern Heats Up Instagram Rocking Only a Tiny Button-Up
UFC Fighter Mackenzie Dern's latest Instagram post went viral shortly after being uploaded, and it's not difficult to see why.
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo date, start time, PPV price, schedule & card for 2022 boxing exhibition
Recently, boxing’s best have competed in exhibition bouts. From Floyd Mayweather to Ricky Hatton, the past has returned from retirement to entertain fans. Eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao will be joining in on the fun. Pacquiao, the former Senator of the Philippines, faces DK Yoo on December 10 from inside...
Austin Trout Plans To Multi-Task Runs in Bare Knuckle and Boxing
Austin “No Doubt” Trout (35-5-1) cannot wait to get back in the ring. On December 9th he will face Jose Sanchez Charles (20-2-1) in Hidalgo, Texas. Assuming he emerges from his upcoming fight injury free, he will make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut soon after. “I’m excited...
Otto Wallin's Promoter Has Spoken With Hearn Regarding Anthony Joshua Fight
Dmitriy Salita, promoter for heavyweight contender Otto Wallin, indicates that he's held conversations with Eddie Hearn for a 2023 collision with Anthony Joshua. Joshua is looking to recover after suffering back to back decision losses to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The British superstar is aiming to return in the...
Jail time killed Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao fight in 2012
Floyd Mayweather facing his career rival in a damp squib could have been a lot better if it had happened three or four years before 2015. World Boxing News looks back to 2012 and why Mayweather held off on fighting Manny Pacquiao three years earlier than he eventually did. Mayweather...
Juan Estrada beats Roman Gonzalez in close trilogy encounter
Juan Estrada won a legendary trilogy against Roman Gonzalez, taking a twelve-round majority decision in an excellent clash for the vacant WBC super flyweight title. The event occurred on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. In the first two rounds, it was all Estrada, with minor...
Mike Ohan Jr. happy to be the underdog vs Tiger Johnson
Preparing to be the underdog for the first time in his professional career, former New England Welterweight Champion Mike “Bad Man:” Ohan, Jr. (16-1, 9 KOs) will embrace that role this Saturday 2020 U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (6-0, 4 KOs) at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City.
