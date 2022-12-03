ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Rep. Knodl to run for state Senate seat

By Benjamin Yount / The Center Square contributor
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXYKX_0jWC08H000

( T he Center Square) – The race for Wisconsin’s newly open 8th District Senate seat is coming into focus.

Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, on Thursday announced he is running to replace Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, who is retiring.

“Today, Wisconsin faces new challenges including runaway inflation, attacks on parental rights, and efforts to defund our police. I am running for the State Senate to ensure that the people of the 8th Senate District continue to have a proven common-sense voice in Madison,” Knodl said in a statement. “As State Senator, I will vote to support law enforcement, expand educational opportunities, roll back bureaucratic overreach, and pursue continued tax reform.”

Darling announced her retirement last week.

She served in the Wisconsin legislature since the early 1990s, spending most of her time in the Senate.

Knodl has represented about a third of Darling’s district in the Assembly since 2000. He has served as Assistant Majority Leader, Majority Caucus Chair, and currently chairs the Government Accountability and Oversight Committee.

Rep. Deb Andraca, D-Whitefish Bay, the Democrat who also serves part of Darling’s district, last week announced she is not running.

“After a long battle to flip my Assembly seat in 2020, followed by a successful fight to prevent a supermajority in the Assembly in 2022, I want to spend some non-campaign time with my family – especially my younger daughter who will be leaving for college this fall,” Andraca said.

The other state representative in Darling’s district is Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls. She has not said what she plans to do about Darling’s seat. Brandtjen was recently kicked out of the Republican caucus in the Assembly, and is expected to lose her committee chairmanship in the next legislature.

Darling’s 8th Senate District includes portions of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties.

There’s been no official announcement as to just when the election to replace her will be. But it is expected to fall in line with next spring’s primary and general election dates.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

They blue it: Democrats predicted to get a shellacking and lose both House and Senate

In the twilight hours of the midterm elections, the outlook is bleak for Democrats as multiple forecasts deem Republicans the clear favorite to win both the House and Senate. Sporting a poker face, many Democratic leaders have sought to convey public conviction that Tuesday night won't be a red bloodbath, but already, some pundits have been readying for soul-searching as polls signal a torrent of painful losses.
WBAY Green Bay

Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wisconsin Assembly caucus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee who was backed by former President Donald Trump has been kicked out of the closed GOP caucus due to a lack of trust. State Rep. Janel Brandtjen was told of the decision Friday, according to a letter...
WISCONSIN STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Democratic Senator Switches Party

A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms

Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
259K+
Followers
73K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy