Clearlake, CA

Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Monday, Nov. 28

Occurred on N Brush. HEARD ONLY - UNK MALE WALKING IN RP'S YARD, POSS DRAGGING SOMETHING, RP SAID "I'M CALLING THE COPS" AND RESP SAID "I DON'T CARE". Disposition: GONE ON ARRIVAL. 04:14 WIRELESS 911 HANG UP 2211280015. Occurred at Lakeview Senior Apartments on Bevins. NEEDED MED - TXF TO...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Local fire departments host 17th annual competition

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Vitalant, in coordination with 19 fire departments across Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties, is proud to announce the 17th annual Bucket Brigade Blood Drive Challenge. The challenge is a friendly competition among participating fire departments to see which department can host the largest blood drive between...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake City Council to hold special meeting Dec. 8

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Clearlake City Council will hold a special meeting this week to accept final election results from the Nov. 8 general election and conduct some other end-of-year business. The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, for a closed session to discuss labor...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Konocti Women’s Service Club holds Christmas gift baskets raffle

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Once again, the Konocti Women’s Service Club members are busy selling raffle tickets for your chance to win one or more beautiful gift baskets. Each of the eight baskets offered are overflowing with wonderful and surprising items for men, women, children, Christmas joy, a gardener's delight, a fun basket and even a pet gift basket.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Kelseyville Unified celebrates 50th anniversary of Stokes Tournament

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — On Dec. 15 to 17, Kelseyville High School celebrates a 50-year basketball tradition as it hosts the 2022 Stokes Tournament. Visiting schools for the boys’ competition include Ukiah, Middletown and Potter Valley. Visiting schools for the girls’ competition include Upper Lake, Lower Lake and Ferndale.
KELSEYVILLE, CA

