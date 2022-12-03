Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Monday, Nov. 28
Occurred on N Brush. HEARD ONLY - UNK MALE WALKING IN RP'S YARD, POSS DRAGGING SOMETHING, RP SAID "I'M CALLING THE COPS" AND RESP SAID "I DON'T CARE". Disposition: GONE ON ARRIVAL. 04:14 WIRELESS 911 HANG UP 2211280015. Occurred at Lakeview Senior Apartments on Bevins. NEEDED MED - TXF TO...
Lake County News
Local fire departments host 17th annual competition
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Vitalant, in coordination with 19 fire departments across Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties, is proud to announce the 17th annual Bucket Brigade Blood Drive Challenge. The challenge is a friendly competition among participating fire departments to see which department can host the largest blood drive between...
Lake County News
Clearlake City Council to hold special meeting Dec. 8
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Clearlake City Council will hold a special meeting this week to accept final election results from the Nov. 8 general election and conduct some other end-of-year business. The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, for a closed session to discuss labor...
Lake County News
Konocti Women’s Service Club holds Christmas gift baskets raffle
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Once again, the Konocti Women’s Service Club members are busy selling raffle tickets for your chance to win one or more beautiful gift baskets. Each of the eight baskets offered are overflowing with wonderful and surprising items for men, women, children, Christmas joy, a gardener's delight, a fun basket and even a pet gift basket.
Lake County News
Lakeport City Council to consider final reading of ordinance to amend zoning maps for Parkside Residential Project
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport City Council is set to hold the second reading of an ordinance that will allow a developer to move forward with a new apartment complex next to Westside Community Park. The council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, for a closed...
Lake County News
Supervisors direct staff on process for appointing interim sheriff
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday afternoon gave staff direction on the process to pursue the appointment of a temporary sheriff as Sheriff Brian Martin prepares to retire. Martin, now at the end of his second term, will retire as of Dec. 30. He told...
Lake County News
Kelseyville Unified celebrates 50th anniversary of Stokes Tournament
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — On Dec. 15 to 17, Kelseyville High School celebrates a 50-year basketball tradition as it hosts the 2022 Stokes Tournament. Visiting schools for the boys’ competition include Ukiah, Middletown and Potter Valley. Visiting schools for the girls’ competition include Upper Lake, Lower Lake and Ferndale.
Lake County News
EPA Accepting Comments for Sulphur Bank Mercury Mine Superfund Site Cleanup Plan
EPA Accepting Comments for Sulphur Bank Mercury Mine Superfund Site Cleanup Plan. We (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) are accepting comments from the community on our recommended cleanup plan for part of the Sulphur Bank Superfund site—the mine site and residential soils areas. This part of the site is also...
