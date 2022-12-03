ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

101.5 WPDH

Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers

A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
CHESTER, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Fascinating Photos: Who Remembers Winter at the Nevele?

The first time I took my snowboard down a hill larger than my driveway was when my parents took me to try the slope at the Nevele Grand Hotel in Ellenville, NY. The Nevele has now been closed for over a decade, but even in the 90s, it was the place to go for winter fun in the Hudson Valley. Recent photos, however, tell a different story.
ELLENVILLE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float

A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years

Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years

After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
WARWICK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets

A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Warwick Irish pub closes temporarily while new location is built

WARWICK – Yesterday’s Irish Pub on Main Street in Warwick is closing, but not for long. First opened on June 14, 1985, John and Peggy Christison will be closing down for a while as they build a new home for the popular downtown staple. The Christisons announced the...
WARWICK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Dec 7 – Dec 13

Roarin’ 20’s Casino Night. Featuring live music, member performances, drinks by suggested donation and light refreshments. Your admission ticket will transform into “funny money” to play roulette, black jack, or craps at full-size tables managed by professional croupiers. And what will you do with all the funny money you win? Take part in a fierce auction of artwork of course! All pieces will be donated by fellow ASK Members. The highest funny money offer wins! Roarin’ 20s attire is encouraged but not mandatory.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley’s Only Remaining 7-Eleven Makes Jarring Change in Hours

It was a disappointment showing up at a closed 7-Eleven recently in the wee hours of the morning. 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses over 78,029 in 19 countries and territories. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the retail convenience store chain operates under its namesake brand globally. Within the United States it operates under 7-Eleven nationally. It also operates as Speedway nationally, but mostly in the Midwest and East Coast. It operates as Stripes Convenience Stores within the South Central United States. Both Speedway and Stripes operate alongside 7-Eleven's namesake stores in several markets.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Where to Eat in Westchester Before Heading to Rockefeller Center

Dine at these spots before visiting Rockefeller Center. Adobe Stock/ fotosr52. Here’s where to eat in Westchester before hopping aboard the Metro-North to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. The holiday season is upon us, so if you’re planning on taking the whole family on a trip down to...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

