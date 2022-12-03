Read full article on original website
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenWoodstock, NY
This Hidden Hudson Valley Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
Anytime you can find a place that has great food and also food-to-go, you have to share it. I am always looking for unique places that have homemade food. Places that I can enjoy food, eat-in, and support small business owners. If you find a gem like that let me...
Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers
A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
Fascinating Photos: Who Remembers Winter at the Nevele?
The first time I took my snowboard down a hill larger than my driveway was when my parents took me to try the slope at the Nevele Grand Hotel in Ellenville, NY. The Nevele has now been closed for over a decade, but even in the 90s, it was the place to go for winter fun in the Hudson Valley. Recent photos, however, tell a different story.
'Welcoming, Trendy, Classy': Northern Westchester Eatery Draws High Marks For Steaks, Salads
A Northern Westchester restaurant that is known for its steaks and salads has been praised by a number of online reviewers as a great spot for a romantic date night.The Gramercy is located at 345 Kear St. in Yorktown Heights.The eatery offers a wide variety of appetizers and entrées, such as F…
Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float
A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
Beware of Scams in Hudson Valley Yard Sale Groups
If you're a Facebook user, or just scroll for the latest Hudson Valley news, you may want to start paying close attention. Our Hudson Valley community is always looking to help our neighbors in need, but sometimes the neighbors who we're helping aren't our neighbors at all. Let me explain...
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
Fire Destroys Upstate New York Deli, 3 Injured In Hudson Valley
Many Hudson Valley residents were injured or displaced after a deli and meat market went up in smoke. On Friday just before 6 p.m., Sullivan County firefighters rushed to a fire outside a deli. Sullivan County, New York Deli Destroyed By Fire. The fire was at Boosur Meat & Deli...
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
SPCA: New York City Man Abandons Dog In Hudson Valley
A pet owner faces up to a year in jail after he allegedly tied his dog to a tree in the Hudson Valley. The Putnam County SPCA announced the arrested of a Bronx, New York man for allegedly leaving a dog tied to a pole in the Hudson Valley. SPCA:...
Hudson Valley Company Files Bankruptcy, 233 Employees Laid Off
After filing for bankruptcy, a Hudson Valley business laid off 233 local employees just weeks before Christmas. It's the worst news you can imagine at the worst possible time. Last week 233 Hudson Valley employees found out that they were losing their job just as holiday bills have begun to pile up.
Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets
A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Warwick Irish pub closes temporarily while new location is built
WARWICK – Yesterday’s Irish Pub on Main Street in Warwick is closing, but not for long. First opened on June 14, 1985, John and Peggy Christison will be closing down for a while as they build a new home for the popular downtown staple. The Christisons announced the...
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Dec 7 – Dec 13
Roarin’ 20’s Casino Night. Featuring live music, member performances, drinks by suggested donation and light refreshments. Your admission ticket will transform into “funny money” to play roulette, black jack, or craps at full-size tables managed by professional croupiers. And what will you do with all the funny money you win? Take part in a fierce auction of artwork of course! All pieces will be donated by fellow ASK Members. The highest funny money offer wins! Roarin’ 20s attire is encouraged but not mandatory.
Hudson Valley’s Only Remaining 7-Eleven Makes Jarring Change in Hours
It was a disappointment showing up at a closed 7-Eleven recently in the wee hours of the morning. 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses over 78,029 in 19 countries and territories. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the retail convenience store chain operates under its namesake brand globally. Within the United States it operates under 7-Eleven nationally. It also operates as Speedway nationally, but mostly in the Midwest and East Coast. It operates as Stripes Convenience Stores within the South Central United States. Both Speedway and Stripes operate alongside 7-Eleven's namesake stores in several markets.
Taking the ultimate field trip: How an LA entrepreneur ended up in Newburgh
Have you ever been so disappointed that a product you absolutely loved was being discontinued? Or that the only business that carried it was closing or up for sale? You probably just hoped that the next owner would make sure it was still available. When Grace Sanchez found out that...
New York Father Accused of Hiding Child Arrested Again In Ulster
A New York father who was charged earlier this year for allegedly hiding a child in the Hudson Valley was arrested again in the region. On Monday, the Saugerties Police Department announced the arrest of Ulster County men following reports of several burglaries in the area. Two Saugerties, New York...
westchestermagazine.com
Where to Eat in Westchester Before Heading to Rockefeller Center
Dine at these spots before visiting Rockefeller Center. Adobe Stock/ fotosr52. Here’s where to eat in Westchester before hopping aboard the Metro-North to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. The holiday season is upon us, so if you’re planning on taking the whole family on a trip down to...
Newburgh NY Airline Suddenly Stops This Thing Before Xmas Travel
Are you back to scanning the airlines for super-inexpensive airfares? Yep, me too. There is a hidden gem in an airport at Stewart Newburgh (SWF). It is super close, easy to get parking for and has a handful of discount flights to several destinations in Florida, and a few other states.
Outlandish and Cruel Threat Made Against One Hudson Valley Area
A scary situation quickly unfolded in one location. Unfortunately, any kind of threat needs to be taken very seriously today and it just seems to be happening more often. The world just seems to be getting crazier and we all need to be on extra alert everywhere we go. A...
