Hutchinson, KS

ksal.com

Fire Damages Food Plant

The Tyson Foods plant in Hutchinson is damaged in a fire. The blaze broke out on the roof of the plant on Friday night. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but no injuries were reported. _ _ _. Photo via Tyson Foods.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Pizza Ranch delivery car recovered after being stolen

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Pizza Ranch confirms that the van was recovered by WPD and is in their possession. A Pizza Ranch in Wichita had one of its delivery cars stolen over the weekend. The company said on Friday, Dec. 2 that someone stole a delivery car from their parking...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Fire at Tyson Foods in S. Hutchinson Evacuation

The Tyson Foods in facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County volunteer districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Orr Nissan collecting toys to benefit Wichita children

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A local Nissan dealer is launching its third annual collection and donation effort this holiday season in support of the Wichita Children’s Home. Orr Nissan's third annual "Toys for Titans" donation drive will allow people to donate toys, clothes, socks, hygiene products, or shoes. These...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Break-ins suspect apparently targeting Wichita small businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Representatives from Leaf Teahouse ICT in Wichita say police have told them that a single suspect is involved in multiple break-ins of small businesses in Wichita. Leaf Teahouse was broken into early Monday morning. In a Facebook post, its representatives say that after showing surveillance video...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Staff member injured in confrontation at Wichita school

A staff member had minor injuries after a confrontation with a teenage girl at a Wichita elementary school Monday morning. Police said a mother was dropping off children at the main entrance for Woodman Elementary School when she got into an argument with her 13-year-old daughter. A staff member stepped in and the daughter then brought out a stun-gun type of device and shocked the staff member. The staff member had some scratches but did not need medical treatment.
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Salina Bank Falls Victim to Friday Night Shooting

Police were called to Great Plains Federal Credit Union on Saturday morning after employees arrived to work and discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the ATM and drive through window. A concerned citizen called 911 on Friday night at 8:37 PM after reportedly hearing multiple gunshots and saw...
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

Fatal crash in North Wichita Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A two vehicle crash has taken the life of one and sent another to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. Dispatch has confirmed that a fatal crash took place at the intersection of Hydraulic and 85th St. N. around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. One person was...
WICHITA, KS

