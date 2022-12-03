Read full article on original website
A criminally little-seen and relentlessly dark horror puppeteers a brand new wave of affection
We’re currently living through a new Golden Age for horror, with countless critically acclaimed and widely inventive tales of terror spooking critics and audiences all over the world. One of the very few downsides is that the sheer volume of top-tier frightening content allows too many gems to fall through the cracks, a category 2018’s Possum firmly falls into.
Film review: ‘Bones and All’ marinates in a brine of beauty and disgust
This review contains spoilers. Most people won’t remember cannibalism at their high school sleepovers. While chatting about crushes and showing each other freshly polished nails, there were hardly any moments when someone at the party would suddenly bite off their friend’s finger. This not-so-common teenage scene thrusts the...
Ryan Reynolds’ most underrated movie is a jet-black horror where he plays against type, and that’s not a coincidence
We’re not here to argue with the methods behind Ryan Reynolds‘ success, and we’re not even talking about the business empire that’s seen him spread his wings into soccer team, mobile service provider, gin, and marketing company ownership. No, we’re referring to the well-known fact the actor and producer has a habit of playing himself almost every time you see him onscreen.
New Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Posters Reveal the Main Characters
In just a matter of weeks, Netflix subscribers will be treated to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The long-awaited sequel to 2019's hit caper will feature the return of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) alongside an epic ensemble of new characters — and a new series of character posters showcases them in great style. The posters, which were released by Netflix on Monday, reveal new looks at Glass Onion's ensemble cast, as well as a visual motif that happens to spell out the film's title.
Don Rickles Made Quentin Tarantino Want To Crawl Under A Rug On The Set Of Casino
There never seems to be a dull moment when Quentin Tarantino is around. For over 30 years, Tarantino has helmed some of the most memorable movies in recent memory. Whether he's changing the game for independent cinema with "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" or acting as a historical revisionist with "Inglorious Basterds" or "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Tarantino has put practically any vision in his head onto the big screen. In the process, he has achieved great success with his work, with all his films earning a combined worldwide gross of over $2.3 billion (via The Numbers) and the filmmaker himself receiving two Oscars for best original screenplay (via IMDb).
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer and Actress, Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress best known for performing the title songs to the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the artist’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully...
Home Alone Star Joe Pesci Reveals if He'd Do a Third Movie
Home Alone again? When it comes to making another sequel to the original 1990 holiday hit, Joe Pesci says it's better to leave well enough alone. The Oscar-winning Goodfellas actor played Harry, one half of the bumbling burglar duo with Daniel Stern's Marv, in the blockbuster that starred Macaulay Culkin as accidentally left-behind eight-year-old Kevin McCallister. Pesci reprised his role in 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, but did not return for the four films that followed. (2002's made-for-TV sequel Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House recast the original characters, replacing Culkin with Mike Weinberg and Stern with French Stewart.)
Whiplashed film fans call out bizarre sequels that went completely off the rails
Perhaps one of the most under-acknowledged tools in the writer’s bag of tricks is casual connectivity, in which events play out in a way that they logically lead to one another, lest the audience fails to follow along with the plot. It’s easier to make sense of “I was thirsty, so I drank some water” than “I was thirsty, and I killed a man.”
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
‘Exorcist’ Star Linda Blair Once Admitted She Actually Hates Horror Movies
Linda Blair recently opened up about her time working on the popular horror film The Exorcist. She is best known for her incredibly scary character, Regan MacNeil. Even though she stars in one of the scariest movies of all time, she admitted that she hates horror movies, especially the ones they create these days.
‘Kill the Snowman’: ‘Frozen’ Director Admits She Wanted to Axe Olaf
Millions of families might not ever have built that snowman, if an executive’s early creative note on the Disney blockbuster “Frozen” had been followed. Jennfier Lee, the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation and the co-director of “Frozen,” confessed that the beloved character Olaf — a plucky snowman who accompanies his human friends on a journey to save their matriarch — was the first thing she wanted to slash from the 2013 project when she came on board. Lee accepted the Distinguished Storyteller Award from the Los Angeles Press Club on Sunday night at the 15th annual Arts and Entertainment Journalism...
The Muppets sit down with Brett Goldstein to reminisce about making The Muppet Christmas Carol
We're more the "God bless us every one" types than "Bah, humbug" contrarians here at EW. And that means that one of our favorite holiday traditions is sitting down to watch 1992's The Muppet Christmas Carol, an adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic work starring Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge and the Muppets as the remaining cast of characters, including Gonzo as Dickens himself.
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
The Real Town From Clint Eastwood’s ‘Unforgiven’ Is for Sale for $19.2 Million
Clint Eastwood fans can own a piece of movie history. The ranch where the Oscar-winning movie 'Unforgiven' was filmed is currently for sale.
Shania Twain Wears A Literal Teapot In ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Special: See Her Mrs. Potts Costume
ABC is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast with an epic TV spectacle featuring some of Hollywood’s most incredible stars. Music legend Shania Twain will be playing the role of Mrs. Potts in the TV special. She does a complete transformation to play the wise teapot.
