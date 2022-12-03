Read full article on original website
Shania Twain Wears A Literal Teapot In ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Special: See Her Mrs. Potts Costume
ABC is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast with an epic TV spectacle featuring some of Hollywood’s most incredible stars. Music legend Shania Twain will be playing the role of Mrs. Potts in the TV special. She does a complete transformation to play the wise teapot.
