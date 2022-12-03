Read full article on original website
WECT
Ongoing investigation into police chase in Bladen County that left two hospitalized
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple people have been arrested after a police chase in connection to a theft in Elizabethtown. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement spotted the vehicle connected to a theft at the Big Blue Store, driven by 44-year-old Richard Paul Little Jr. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the drivers fled.
WBTV
Local grocery store chains helping residents in Moore County
About 35,000 Duke energy customers were still without power Tuesday, down from more than 45,000 at the height of the outage Saturday. Man arrested in shooting, hate speech attack in Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. CMPD’s SWAT team and the FBI made an arrest that night. They charged Tyson Lee...
cbs17
WRAL
16-year-old killed at Clayton apartment complex, shooter on the run
CLAYTON, N.C. — A teenager was killed Monday night in a shooting at a Clayton apartment complex, according to police. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartments complex off N.C. Highway 42 in east Clayton. Chief Greg Tart...
cbs17
2 taken to hospital after shooting, crash during possible road rage in Cumberland County, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they are looking for the driver of an SUV that was involved in a possible road-rage shooting that injured two people and led to a crash Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of...
WITN
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve charged a man with murder after a teenager was found shot on a roadway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zion Vann, of Mount Olive, with an open count of murder. This past Saturday, deputies responded around 1:55 p.m....
Person found dead in Moore County after power grid attack
PINEHURST, N.C. — One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Officials confirmed that the resident was at their Pinehurst home and without power when they died; however, investigators are still working to determine whether the death was related to the power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death.
cbs17
Felon wanted by Fayetteville police for removing monitor device 11 months ago has been found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon who police said removed his electronic tracking device in January has been found and is in custody in Bladen County, officials said. Antwan Bryant was arrested Saturday in Bladen County, Fayetteville police said in a news release. In January, police said their...
Up and Coming Weekly
One killed in fiery 3-vehicle crash Friday night
A Fayetteville man was killed in a fiery three-vehicle crash Friday night, Dec. 1 at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Two others were injured. Eugene A. Roberts Jr., 23, of the 1000 block of Vandenberg Drive, was operating a black 2018 Acura traveling...
WRAL
Juvenile detained after Wakefield schools placed on code red lockdown
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wakefield High School, Wakefield Middle School and Wakefield Elementary School were all placed on code red lockdown on Tuesday, making for a scary day for students and parents. A Wake County Public School System representative said the lockdown was precautionary due to police activity brought on...
WRAL
What investigators are looking for in Moore County attack
Federal, state and local investigators are combining forces to find who's responsible for the Moore County substation attacks. WRAL Investigates' Cullen Browder talked to a former FBI special agent about what's happening behind the scenes. Federal, state and local investigators are combining forces to find who's responsible for the Moore...
WRAL
Fayetteville man charged with first-degree murder after 18-year-old killed in May
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the May 7 shooting death of Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, outside a Fayetteville apartment building. On May 7 around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Treetop Drive after gunshots were reported in the area.
Up and Coming Weekly
Man charged in October fatal shooting
The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened Oct. 18 on Slater Avenue. Tyreese Robinson, 30, was arrested Dec. 2 in the area of Summerwind Drive, the Police Department said in a release. He is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Damian R. Lee, police said. He is being held at the Cumberland County.
1 teen dead, 1 injured in Goldsboro after stolen car crashed, flipped while fleeing, police say
One Goldsboro teenager is dead and another was injured after they crashed and overturned a stolen car while fleeing from authorities in Wayne County, police said.
Man arrested after parade
LAURINBURG — A fight during Saturday’s Christmas parade led to one person being arrested. According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers who were working the parade were alerted to a fight in progress at the Tobacco House around 4:30 p.m. Officers approached the area...
jocoreport.com
15 Year-Old Killed In Wayne County Crash
Update 1:10pm – Jakoree Donell Harper has been charged by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was held under a $49,999.01 secured bond at the Wayne County Detention Center. The Goldsboro Police Department continues to investigate the motor vehicle accident.
YAHOO!
Spring Lake man identified as victim of fatal Saturday morning Fayetteville shooting
Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning, officials said. Curtis Lamont Melvin, 50, of Spring Lake, was fatally shot in the 1000 block of West Orange Street, a residential area off Ramsey Street, shortly before 4:45 a.m., according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. Melvin was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a residence and was pronounced dead on scene, the release said.
