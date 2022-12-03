ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Related
WBTV

Local grocery store chains helping residents in Moore County

About 35,000 Duke energy customers were still without power Tuesday, down from more than 45,000 at the height of the outage Saturday. Man arrested in shooting, hate speech attack in Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. CMPD’s SWAT team and the FBI made an arrest that night. They charged Tyson Lee...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Arrest made in May fatal shooting of teen in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in a May fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old. According to police, 19-year-old Khailil Johnson is accused of shooting Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, in the 100 block of Treetop Drive on the night of May 7.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

16-year-old killed at Clayton apartment complex, shooter on the run

CLAYTON, N.C. — A teenager was killed Monday night in a shooting at a Clayton apartment complex, according to police. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartments complex off N.C. Highway 42 in east Clayton. Chief Greg Tart...
CLAYTON, NC
WITN

Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve charged a man with murder after a teenager was found shot on a roadway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zion Vann, of Mount Olive, with an open count of murder. This past Saturday, deputies responded around 1:55 p.m....
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Person found dead in Moore County after power grid attack

PINEHURST, N.C. — One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Officials confirmed that the resident was at their Pinehurst home and without power when they died; however, investigators are still working to determine whether the death was related to the power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

One killed in fiery 3-vehicle crash Friday night

A Fayetteville man was killed in a fiery three-vehicle crash Friday night, Dec. 1 at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Two others were injured. Eugene A. Roberts Jr., 23, of the 1000 block of Vandenberg Drive, was operating a black 2018 Acura traveling...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Juvenile detained after Wakefield schools placed on code red lockdown

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wakefield High School, Wakefield Middle School and Wakefield Elementary School were all placed on code red lockdown on Tuesday, making for a scary day for students and parents. A Wake County Public School System representative said the lockdown was precautionary due to police activity brought on...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

What investigators are looking for in Moore County attack

Federal, state and local investigators are combining forces to find who's responsible for the Moore County substation attacks. WRAL Investigates' Cullen Browder talked to a former FBI special agent about what's happening behind the scenes. Federal, state and local investigators are combining forces to find who's responsible for the Moore...
Up and Coming Weekly

Man charged in October fatal shooting

The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened Oct. 18 on Slater Avenue. Tyreese Robinson, 30, was arrested Dec. 2 in the area of Summerwind Drive, the Police Department said in a release. He is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Damian R. Lee, police said. He is being held at the Cumberland County.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Man arrested after parade

LAURINBURG — A fight during Saturday’s Christmas parade led to one person being arrested. According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers who were working the parade were alerted to a fight in progress at the Tobacco House around 4:30 p.m. Officers approached the area...
LAURINBURG, NC
jocoreport.com

15 Year-Old Killed In Wayne County Crash

Update 1:10pm – Jakoree Donell Harper has been charged by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was held under a $49,999.01 secured bond at the Wayne County Detention Center. The Goldsboro Police Department continues to investigate the motor vehicle accident.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
YAHOO!

Spring Lake man identified as victim of fatal Saturday morning Fayetteville shooting

Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning, officials said. Curtis Lamont Melvin, 50, of Spring Lake, was fatally shot in the 1000 block of West Orange Street, a residential area off Ramsey Street, shortly before 4:45 a.m., according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. Melvin was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a residence and was pronounced dead on scene, the release said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

