Jacksonville, FL

World Cup watch party at Lynch’s Irish Pub; Lets go USA!

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOlg9_0jWBvYgQ00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Today the USA plays the Netherlands at 10 a.m. at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar as the round of 16 begins. What does this mean? This is the knockout, win or go home stage!

Lynch’s Irish Pub is hosting a watch party today to show their support for our players. Doors open at 8 a.m., lets go USA!

