Dearborn Heights seniors celebrate Thanksgiving with luncheon parties at senior centers

HEIGHTS — Dearborn Heights seniors had the opportunity to participate in two pre-Thanksgiving luncheon parties recently, which were held at the city’s Berwyn and Eton senior recreation centers. Both events featured buffets featuring traditional Thanksgiving-themed offerings, including turkey, potatoes and stuffing, followed by live entertainment at both events....
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI

