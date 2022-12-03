Read full article on original website
KMOV
Woman shot downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot in the hand in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday. The shooting happened just blocks away from CITYPARK at 15th and Olive. According to Dr. Candice Carter-Oliver, the Chief Executive Officer of nearby high school Confluence Preparatory Academy, the shooting did not involve their students or staff.
Postmen robbed at gunpoint in Clayton, north St. Louis County
Armed suspects robbed two mail carriers Tuesday morning in Clayton and North County, police say.
1 dead, 1 hurt after crane overturns at Metro East oil refinery
One person has died, and another person is hurt after a crane overturned Tuesday morning at the Wood River Refinery in Madison County.
KMOV
Dozens of Metro East agencies able to purchase new radios for reduced cost
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than three dozen Metro East agencies are purchasing new state-of-the-art radios at almost half price, according to St. Clair County officials. St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency director Herb Simmons told News 4 that multiple departments in the Metro East are able to buy new radios at up to 45% off.
KMOV
Moment of silence on the year anniversary of the Edwardsville tornado
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Friday marks a year since an EF3 tornado went through Edwardsville. There was a moment of silence before a city council meeting in Edwardsville on Tuesday to honor the six Amazon workers killed last December. The fire chief told News 4 the tragedy exposed many...
Daughter fights for answers in St. Louis jail mystery
The St. Louis City Justice Center denied the woman’s mother was in their custody, until the daughter kept pressing.
advantagenews.com
No one injured in Alton house fire Sunday
No one was injured and a dog was rescued from a house fire Sunday night in Alton. The call came in at around 9:30pm for a structure fire in the 600 block of Oak Street. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house. The cause of the...
Several dogs dead, one rescued after house fire in north St. Louis
Multiple dogs, including some puppies, have died after a house fire Saturday evening in north St. Louis. Crews rescued one dog from the fire.
KMOV
Wildwood man beaten to death at a hotel in New Orleans
WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A community is mourning the loss of a Wildwood man who was killed in New Orleans last week. David Sorenson was on a trip to New Orleans with his wife when he was beaten to death in a hotel room. Sorenson’s friend Mike Etzel is trying to process the death days later.
KMOV
St. Louis police organizations, community react ahead of town hall for next chief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The search for St. Louis City’s top cop is leaving both city residents and members of local police organizations stunned with questions 24 hours since four finalists were announced for the position. “We’re in the same position as everybody else. We’re finding out on...
KMOV
3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
gladstonedispatch.com
A man sued St. Louis County over his right to panhandle. Now the fight’s in Des Peres.
DES PERES — Almost two years ago, a homeless man sued St. Louis County over panhandling laws and won. Now he’s defending himself again, this time in a West County suburb. Robert Fernandez believes asking for money along the road is his constitutional right. He regularly seeks donations near the West County Center mall — and has no plans to stop.
Man accused of threatening to attack Jefferson County high school
A local man is jailed after allegedly threatening to blow up and shoot up a high school in Jefferson County.
Man shot to death in gunfight in Berkeley early Sunday morning
BERKELEY, Mo. — A man was killed, and another was injured in a gunfight in Berkeley, Missouri, Sunday morning. In a press release, St. Louis County police said a 26-year-old man was killed and another man was shot in the leg and injured at a home on Larry Lane. The injured man is expected to survive his injuries.
St. Louis region sirens sound for monthly test
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The sirens will ring at 11:00 am today in the St. Louis region. It is part of the monthly test for St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County. The monthly tests run on the first Monday of each month. The siren tests...
School bus company to pay $1.3M in St. Louis hit-and-run lawsuit
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury on Thursday found that a school bus company should pay $1.3 million to a boy who was let off at the wrong corner, then who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver as he crossed the street. After a three-day trial,...
St. Louis Hills Man Designs Security App to Combat Crime
Tom Scheifler turned to tech to solve his neighborhood's criminal woes
KMOV
Search on for Yoda statue stolen from Steve’s Hot Dogs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Steve Hot Dogs is looking for a statue of Yoda that was stolen from outside the South City restaurant. In a post on social media, the restaurant says a suspect was captured on surveillance video using bolt cutters to cut off a chain and steal Yoda. The theft happened around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.
FOX2now.com
Man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot Saturday evening
A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on Goodfellow Street in north St. Louis around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot …. A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on...
2 St. Louis Aldermen propose solutions after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS — It's been another violent weekend in the St. Louis area. Police say three people were shot and killed in St. Louis and a fourth was killed in St. Louis County this weekend. With a victim as young as 14 years old, St. Louis Aldermen are looking...
