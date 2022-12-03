ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Woman shot downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot in the hand in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday. The shooting happened just blocks away from CITYPARK at 15th and Olive. According to Dr. Candice Carter-Oliver, the Chief Executive Officer of nearby high school Confluence Preparatory Academy, the shooting did not involve their students or staff.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Dozens of Metro East agencies able to purchase new radios for reduced cost

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than three dozen Metro East agencies are purchasing new state-of-the-art radios at almost half price, according to St. Clair County officials. St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency director Herb Simmons told News 4 that multiple departments in the Metro East are able to buy new radios at up to 45% off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

No one injured in Alton house fire Sunday

No one was injured and a dog was rescued from a house fire Sunday night in Alton. The call came in at around 9:30pm for a structure fire in the 600 block of Oak Street. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house. The cause of the...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Wildwood man beaten to death at a hotel in New Orleans

WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A community is mourning the loss of a Wildwood man who was killed in New Orleans last week. David Sorenson was on a trip to New Orleans with his wife when he was beaten to death in a hotel room. Sorenson’s friend Mike Etzel is trying to process the death days later.
WILDWOOD, MO
KMOV

3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis region sirens sound for monthly test

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The sirens will ring at 11:00 am today in the St. Louis region. It is part of the monthly test for St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County. The monthly tests run on the first Monday of each month. The siren tests...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Search on for Yoda statue stolen from Steve’s Hot Dogs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Steve Hot Dogs is looking for a statue of Yoda that was stolen from outside the South City restaurant. In a post on social media, the restaurant says a suspect was captured on surveillance video using bolt cutters to cut off a chain and steal Yoda. The theft happened around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

