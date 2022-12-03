Sowders to urge healthy eating in Extension role

HERTFORD — It’s been some time since Perquimans County has had a full-time family and consumer agent.

That changed earlier this month when Sarah Sowders was hired to that position at the Perquimans Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.

Sowders earned a bachelor’s degree in sustainable agriculture and marketing at Appalachian State University and close to completing her master’s degree at NC State University in parks, recreation, sport and tourism management. She’s also working on earning a master’s certificate in geospatial information systems.

She has a background in education, teaching in the career and technical education program at Green Hope High School in Cary. Her husband is in the U.S. Coast Guard and the couple have two boys.

As a family and consumer science agent, one of Sowders’ main jobs is to develop community-based educational programs on topics like nutrition, health, food safety, food preservation, and local food systems.

“As an agent, I will always be evaluating what the community needs most, and try to provide those programs,” Sowders said. “I am finding that food insecurity is, unfortunately, a large part of our community and greater North Carolina.”

She believes she can help address local food insecurity by using her GIS background to map where residents are struggling to find a consistent food source and then better targeting programs to meet their needs.

While everyone has felt the pinch from rising prices at the grocery store, eating healthy isn’t something to put on the back burner, Sowders said.

“Healthy diets can boost the immune system and prevent illness that often takes people out of work, causing loss of income,” she said. “Also, unhealthy eating can lead to obesity, diabetes, and other health issues which will end up costing an individual more in the long run.”

Sowders said healthy eating is something everyone can do and “still be budget friendly.” She said her goal is to provide programs through Cooperative Extension that can help residents learn to do this.

“I am eager to start providing programs for the community,” she said. “I have already started planning a New Year’s wellness program and a Take Action program with the senior center starting in January and February, respectively.”

Sowders also plans to coordinate with the Perquimans County Health Department to start a “Med Instead of Meds” class. According to NC Cooperative Extension, Med Instead of Meds is a six-session class series focused on a healthy Mediterranean-style eating pattern.

“In the coming year I will be providing healthy cooking classes, canning classes, food safety programs, minimizing waste and food spoilage in the kitchen and more,” Sowders said.

Next month Sowders will start posting budget friendly healthy recipes on the Perquimans Extension center’s website as well as some nutrition and budget tips and tricks when shopping at the grocery store.

Sowders said she is very excited to meet and work with people and businesses in Perquimans. To find out more about Sowders’ new programs, check out the Perquimans County Extension Center’s website, https://perquimans.ces.ncsu.edu/ or Facebook Page. Sowders can also be reached at 252-426-5428.