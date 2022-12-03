Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Chiefs Travis Kelce goes to ‘New Heights’ with new clothing line
Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and brother Jason launch new clothing line with merchandise for their New Heights podcast and digital series.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ‘day to day’ with sprained toe
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially “day to day” with a left toe injury, head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday. Pederson says the QB is “progressing” in the right direction while receiving treatment every day but won’t practice on Wednesday. Pederson described Lawrence’s injury as a sprained toe at the joint of his big toe. ...
