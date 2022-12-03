ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Voter Turnout for Georgia Senate Runoff

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Governor McMaster Suspends Pickens City Councilman. Governor McMaster has suspended Councilman Donald McKinney after McKinney was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor by SLED. OCONEE CO SEX OFFENDER. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. OCONEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S ARRESTED A MAN...
GEORGIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Brian Kemp unveils his 2023 agenda

Gov. Brian Kemp challenged members of the General Assembly Tuesday to build on the successes that played a major role in the Republican governor’s reelection last month. Echoing many of the themes of this year’s campaign, Kemp touted Georgia’s achievements during the last two years in economic development, education, and public safety.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

COVID blamed for drop in South Dakota test scores

(The Center Square) - Student performance has declined in South Dakota since the COVID-19 pandemic, a state Department of Education report found. State assessments revealed drops in proficiency across various subjects and grades, demonstrating a widespread decline. Mary Stadick Smith, deputy secretary for the Department of Education, told members of the Government Operations and Audit Committee Monday that the state continues to remain above the national average.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Candidate for Georgia House seat denies allegations of illegal voting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, three candidates qualified to run in a special election for the House, District 7 seat. The special election, to be held January 3, was called when former Speaker of the House, Rep. David Ralston, died in mid-November. The elected lawmaker represents Fannin,...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid

ATLANTA - Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Along with constantly updating cyber-security measures, the company installing more ballistic walls on many of its substations that can withstand gunfire. Thousand of customers have been without...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting

When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: State Election Board emergency meeting 2:30pm Sat.

UPDATE 2:24 p.m.: The SEB has issued an updated meeting agenda with the public link to the meeting. The State Election Board has called an emergency meeting for 2:30 p.m. today, Saturday, December 3. The public notice, which The Clayton Crescent received by e-mail at 11:48 a.m., says the meeting will be held by teleconference and “conducted in Executive Session pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 50-14-2.” The agenda says the SEB will meet “to discuss potential litigation.”
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Voting from Jail: Most can, few do.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a race where a few hundred votes can make a difference, the majority of the 39,000 people held in Georgia county jails can vote, but as Atlanta News First Investigates uncovered, few do. A lot of people in county jails never lost their...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy