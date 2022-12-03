Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Voter Turnout for Georgia Senate Runoff
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Governor McMaster Suspends Pickens City Councilman. Governor McMaster has suspended Councilman Donald McKinney after McKinney was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor by SLED. OCONEE CO SEX OFFENDER. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. OCONEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S ARRESTED A MAN...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia Senate runoff live updates | More than half of votes already counted
ATLANTA — Here we go again, Georgia. For the second time this year, and the sixth time in the last two years, voters in the Peach State are headed to the polls to cast their votes for U.S. Senate. The hugely consequential race pits Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock...
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
This vote sets Georgia's course for the next 6 years
“We are doing our best to promote the vote,” says Richard Rose, President of the Atlanta NAACP. Rose says the organization is doing everything it can “to make some noise” about how important Tuesday’s Runoff Election is.
Brian Kemp unveils his 2023 agenda
Gov. Brian Kemp challenged members of the General Assembly Tuesday to build on the successes that played a major role in the Republican governor’s reelection last month. Echoing many of the themes of this year’s campaign, Kemp touted Georgia’s achievements during the last two years in economic development, education, and public safety.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Maryland school employees to receive $1,000 bonus next week
Maryland school employees can expect an appreciation bonus of $1,000 in December. Employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools will receive prorated bonuses based on a worker's full-time equivalency, according to Superintendent Mark Bedell, who announced the bonuses on Wednesday. “No school system can be great without great people,” Bedell...
Washington Examiner
COVID blamed for drop in South Dakota test scores
(The Center Square) - Student performance has declined in South Dakota since the COVID-19 pandemic, a state Department of Education report found. State assessments revealed drops in proficiency across various subjects and grades, demonstrating a widespread decline. Mary Stadick Smith, deputy secretary for the Department of Education, told members of the Government Operations and Audit Committee Monday that the state continues to remain above the national average.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Candidate for Georgia House seat denies allegations of illegal voting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, three candidates qualified to run in a special election for the House, District 7 seat. The special election, to be held January 3, was called when former Speaker of the House, Rep. David Ralston, died in mid-November. The elected lawmaker represents Fannin,...
WRDW-TV
Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid
ATLANTA - Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Along with constantly updating cyber-security measures, the company installing more ballistic walls on many of its substations that can withstand gunfire. Thousand of customers have been without...
Georgia Senate Runoff results for Dec. 6, 2022
Results will begin to come in after polls close at 7 p.m.
HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting
When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: State Election Board emergency meeting 2:30pm Sat.
UPDATE 2:24 p.m.: The SEB has issued an updated meeting agenda with the public link to the meeting. The State Election Board has called an emergency meeting for 2:30 p.m. today, Saturday, December 3. The public notice, which The Clayton Crescent received by e-mail at 11:48 a.m., says the meeting will be held by teleconference and “conducted in Executive Session pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 50-14-2.” The agenda says the SEB will meet “to discuss potential litigation.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Voting from Jail: Most can, few do.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a race where a few hundred votes can make a difference, the majority of the 39,000 people held in Georgia county jails can vote, but as Atlanta News First Investigates uncovered, few do. A lot of people in county jails never lost their...
8 Georgians charged with defrauding $30M in unemployment benefits from Department of Labor
ATLANTA — Eight people are facing charges for conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor of more than tens of millions of dollars in federal funds intended for unemployment benefits. Of the eight, seven have been indicted, and one defendant has already pleaded guilty to her role. According...
Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License by May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane
If you live in Georgia, your driver's license must have a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner, signifying passing the REAL ID requirements, in order to fly by May 3, 2023. It also is required by May 3, 2023, in order to enter a federal building with security or a military or nuclear facility.
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
wsiu.org
Georgia's U.S. Senate race pits the Black church against white Christian nationalism
Sandhya Dirks is the race and equity reporter at KQED and the lead producer of On Our Watch, a new podcast from NPR and KQED about the shadow world of police discipline. She approaches race and equity not as a beat, but as a fundamental lens for all investigative and explanatory reporting.
erienewsnow.com
Georgia county ordered to extend absentee ballot deadline in runoff election
A superior court judge in Georgia has ordered Cobb County to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots in the US Senate runoff after a lawsuit claimed that numerous voters who had applied for absentee ballots had not received them. The suit, brought by the Southern Poverty Law Center and...
Crimes against senior citizens on the rise | What's being done to help
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Crimes against older Americans have increased dramatically since the start of the pandemic, and organizations all over metro Atlanta are helping potential victims fight back. The holiday season brings many opportunities for scam artists to target senior citizens. Monica Campbell knows what it’s like to be...
wtoc.com
‘We let our bikes do the talking for us:’ Get out to vote rally held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With just over 3 days until Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election, voter education groups are doing all they can to encourage people to head to the polls. A group of bikers is revving up its engines to encourage people to vote. “We let our bikes...
