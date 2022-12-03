Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain remain
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This wetter weather will continue for a few more days. A frontal boundary is parked right on top of Kentucky and as long as it is here, you can expect the rain chances to continue. It doesn’t rain every moment of the day but there will be plenty of activity to watch very closely.
WKYT 27
Good Question: What do the different colors on the WKYT radar mean?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You may be used to seeing some greens and yellows on the WKYT radar, especially this week. But what about the other colors that sometimes show up? That’s the subject of today’s Good Question. Cecelia says she was watching one evening and noticed the...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Railbird 2023 lineup released
It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. WATCH | Kentucky on track to have fewer deadly crashes this year than in 2021. Kentucky on track to have fewer deadly crashes this year than in 2021.
fox56news.com
Kentucky issues reminders as winter approaches
Lexington Streets and Roads says Kentuckians should prepare a winter weather plan and pack things like a blanket, ice scraper and water bottles in the event you are stranded or in a winter weather emergency. Kentucky issues reminders as winter approaches. Lexington Streets and Roads says Kentuckians should prepare a...
lakercountry.com
Russell stays ‘green’; Casey, nearly 50 others now ‘yellow’
Russell County and most of the Lake Cumberland district continue to stay in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Neighboring Casey County continues to be the only county in the 10-county district in yellow this...
WKYT 27
Railbird 2023 lineup released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The lineup for 2023’s Railbird festival is out. The festival will be held on June 3rd and the 4th. Zach Bryan will be headlining the first night, while Lawrence County native Tyler Childers headlines night two. Other acts include Weezer, Sheryl Crowe and Ricky Skaggs.
WKYT 27
Remember space heater safety this winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cold weather means more people are looking for ways to stay warm. Cold weather also means firefighters are responding to more house fires. So, how can you balance fighting the cold and keeping yourself and your family safe?. “We know that half of home heating fires...
1 dead, 1 injured in Bath County fire
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal residential fire.
WKYT 27
Jarrett’s Joy Cart spreads joy at Kentucky Children’s hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The holidays are about saying thanks to those you love and spreading joy. For some patients at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital, getting gifts for those on their lists can be challenging. That’s where Jarrett’s Joy Cart comes in. “Jarrett was all about spreading...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/4: Nicholasville Mayor-elect Alex Carter; Ky. Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Nicholasville Mayor-elect Alex Carter and Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass. Nicholasville is the historic county seat of Jessamine County and has been growing fast in recent decades. The town was named after...
wymt.com
Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County. It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.
WKYT 27
Sports photographer captures ‘beautiful demonstration of the love of Christ’
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle County High School took home another state championship in football Friday night with a win over Corbin High School. However, it’s what happened after the game that is going viral on social media. While most of the Boyle County players were celebrating, one...
fox56news.com
Electricity cost takes toll on Christmas lights display in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Holiday light displays are popping up across the Bluegrass, but one, in particular, is turning heads in, Frankfort. Bob Coutts started with a few strands of Christmas lights. Twenty years later, he has 40,000 lights decorating his property. It’s the most he’s ever had!
wymt.com
Lexington men arrested following police chase in Whitley County
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Central Kentucky men are facing multiple charges following a police chase in Southern Kentucky. On Sunday night, Williamsburg Police officers were called to Interstate 75 to help catch two men that led officers on a pursuit that started in Williamsburg, went into Tennessee and then came back into Kentucky.
fox56news.com
Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
WKYT 27
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
WKYT 27
Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council votes to expand flock camera program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of heated debate, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted to expand its License Plate Reader program. The Lexington Police Department will add 75 flock cameras around the city, increasing the total to 100. The city will spend a quarter of a million dollars on the additional cameras.
fox56news.com
Lexington family loses 6 pets in burning home: ‘All my babies’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington family’s home burned down in the early hours Monday morning, leaving them homeless and several pets dead. Lisa Lambert has lived with her husband and daughter in their home on Hi Crest Drive, for twenty-three years. Lambert said she had a...
WKYT 27
Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a Lexington home early Wednesday morning. The wreck happened around 12:20 a.m. on Old Towne Walk, near New Circle Road and Leestown Road. Police say a man crashed into a home and then drove off.
fox56news.com
KY Tenants hosts rally urging Lexington council to pass housing legislation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentuckians are feeling the effects of a nationwide housing crisis. Rent is too high, there is not enough affordable housing. On Tuesday, KY Tenants, a tenant-led organization fighting to ensure Kentuckians have access to safe, high-quality, affordable housing, is hosting a “City Council Freeze Out” rally urging Lexington’s City Council to pass the Lexington Tenants’ Bill of Rights.
