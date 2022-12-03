ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain remain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This wetter weather will continue for a few more days. A frontal boundary is parked right on top of Kentucky and as long as it is here, you can expect the rain chances to continue. It doesn’t rain every moment of the day but there will be plenty of activity to watch very closely.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Railbird 2023 lineup released

SALT LICK, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky issues reminders as winter approaches

Lexington Streets and Roads says Kentuckians should prepare a winter weather plan and pack things like a blanket, ice scraper and water bottles in the event you are stranded or in a winter weather emergency. Kentucky issues reminders as winter approaches. Lexington Streets and Roads says Kentuckians should prepare a...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Railbird 2023 lineup released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The lineup for 2023’s Railbird festival is out. The festival will be held on June 3rd and the 4th. Zach Bryan will be headlining the first night, while Lawrence County native Tyler Childers headlines night two. Other acts include Weezer, Sheryl Crowe and Ricky Skaggs.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Remember space heater safety this winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cold weather means more people are looking for ways to stay warm. Cold weather also means firefighters are responding to more house fires. So, how can you balance fighting the cold and keeping yourself and your family safe?. “We know that half of home heating fires...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jarrett’s Joy Cart spreads joy at Kentucky Children’s hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The holidays are about saying thanks to those you love and spreading joy. For some patients at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital, getting gifts for those on their lists can be challenging. That’s where Jarrett’s Joy Cart comes in. “Jarrett was all about spreading...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County. It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.
BATH COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Electricity cost takes toll on Christmas lights display in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Holiday light displays are popping up across the Bluegrass, but one, in particular, is turning heads in, Frankfort. Bob Coutts started with a few strands of Christmas lights. Twenty years later, he has 40,000 lights decorating his property. It’s the most he’s ever had!
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Lexington men arrested following police chase in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Central Kentucky men are facing multiple charges following a police chase in Southern Kentucky. On Sunday night, Williamsburg Police officers were called to Interstate 75 to help catch two men that led officers on a pursuit that started in Williamsburg, went into Tennessee and then came back into Kentucky.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
STANFORD, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council votes to expand flock camera program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of heated debate, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted to expand its License Plate Reader program. The Lexington Police Department will add 75 flock cameras around the city, increasing the total to 100. The city will spend a quarter of a million dollars on the additional cameras.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a Lexington home early Wednesday morning. The wreck happened around 12:20 a.m. on Old Towne Walk, near New Circle Road and Leestown Road. Police say a man crashed into a home and then drove off.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

KY Tenants hosts rally urging Lexington council to pass housing legislation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentuckians are feeling the effects of a nationwide housing crisis. Rent is too high, there is not enough affordable housing. On Tuesday, KY Tenants, a tenant-led organization fighting to ensure Kentuckians have access to safe, high-quality, affordable housing, is hosting a “City Council Freeze Out” rally urging Lexington’s City Council to pass the Lexington Tenants’ Bill of Rights.
