Read full article on original website
Related
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
3 reasons Odell Beckham Jr needs to sign with the Cowboys over Giants, Bills
Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed his free agency to three teams. He’s visiting with the Cowboys on Monday, and here’s why he ought to sign with them. Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency is poised to come to a conclusion, finally, mid-week. Before then, he meets with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday after previously meeting with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week.
Odell Beckham Jr. Gave Big Hint About Free Agency Decision
Here is the latest development on Odell Beckham Jr's free agent status.
NBC Sports
What Tom Brady told Aaron Judge in tunnel before Bucs-Saints
There was a whole lot of star power in tunnel at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. Prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Tom Brady bumped into MLB superstar (and current free agent) Aaron Judge, who was rocking a No. 13 Mike Evans jersey.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom Turned Down This Offer From Mets
The Mets lost the Jacob deGrom sweepstakes, but they apparently didn’t shortchange the star right-hander as they tried to keep him in Queens. deGrom, arguably the best pitcher available in Major League Baseball free agency this offseason, left New York to sign a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers. All things considered, it likely was the best offer deGrom received on the open market, but it might not have been the richest in terms of average annual value.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Jets fans can't believe Robert Saleh decision after costly fourth down gamble
The Jets went for it on fourth down with less than two minutes left in the half on their own side of the field, and fans couldn’t believe the decision.
Jerry Jones reveals how Odell Beckham Jr. meeting went, what’s next
Jerry Jones spoke on how the Dallas Cowboys meeting with Odell Beckham Jr to assess his fit as a free agent went on Monday. Odell Beckham Jr is set to make his free agency decision soon. Having completed his visits with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys (in that order), Beckham reportedly is going to decide on a team mid-week.
NBC Sports
Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
Odell Beckham Jr. Visit: OBJ Gets 'Fully Loaded' Message from Cowboys QB Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says that in preparing for a Super Bowl run, the team needs all the weapons it can get ... as Odell Beckham Jr. prepares to visit.
NBC Sports
Cowherd believes Jimmy G injury opens door for Brady to 49ers
Just over a day since Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, opinions on what San Francisco should do at quarterback have already started flying. On Sunday, The Volume's Colin Cowherd discussed how Garoppolo's season-ending injury opens the door for another quarterback to...
Chiefs Travis Kelce goes to ‘New Heights’ with new clothing line
Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and brother Jason launch new clothing line with merchandise for their New Heights podcast and digital series.
NBC Sports
Ravens sign Brett Hundley to practice squad
Quarterback Brett Hundley is back with the Ravens. Hundley’s agent Kenny Zuckerman announced that his client has signed with the AFC North team. Hundley is joining the practice squad, but will be able to be elevated to the active roster for next Sunday’s trip to Pittsburgh. The move...
NBC Sports
Report: Judge spurns Giants, agrees to deal with Yankees
SAN DIEGO -- Once again, the Giants were left without a rose. Another high-profile free-agent pursuit fell short Wednesday when Aaron Judge reportedly decided to return to the New York Yankees. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Judge agreed to a contract with the Yankees. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the deal was for nine years and worth $360 million.
NBC Sports
49ers didn’t make a waivers claim for Baker Mayfield
The Rams definitely made a waivers claim for quarterback Baker Mayfield. It’s not yet clear who else did. It is clear that one team didn’t. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the 49ers did not submit a claim for the balance of Mayfield’s contract. On Monday, coach...
OBJ Visit: Cuban, Dez Help 'Feel the Love' Cowboys Recruiting
Odell Beckham Jr. bumps into Mavs owner Mark Cuban ... into old pal Dez Bryant, the former Cowboys star ... and into 20,000 Dallas fans who try to get him to "feel the love'' by chanting "O-B-J''! during the game.
NBC Sports
Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
How Luka Doncic's Mavs Could Help Cowboys Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Mavericks will factor into the Cowboys' ongoing pursuit to recruit NFL star Odell Beckhman Jr. to sign with them.
Comments / 1