San Francisco, CA

FanSided

3 reasons Odell Beckham Jr needs to sign with the Cowboys over Giants, Bills

Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed his free agency to three teams. He’s visiting with the Cowboys on Monday, and here’s why he ought to sign with them. Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency is poised to come to a conclusion, finally, mid-week. Before then, he meets with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday after previously meeting with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

What Tom Brady told Aaron Judge in tunnel before Bucs-Saints

There was a whole lot of star power in tunnel at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. Prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Tom Brady bumped into MLB superstar (and current free agent) Aaron Judge, who was rocking a No. 13 Mike Evans jersey.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom Turned Down This Offer From Mets

The Mets lost the Jacob deGrom sweepstakes, but they apparently didn’t shortchange the star right-hander as they tried to keep him in Queens. deGrom, arguably the best pitcher available in Major League Baseball free agency this offseason, left New York to sign a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers. All things considered, it likely was the best offer deGrom received on the open market, but it might not have been the richest in terms of average annual value.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals how Odell Beckham Jr. meeting went, what’s next

Jerry Jones spoke on how the Dallas Cowboys meeting with Odell Beckham Jr to assess his fit as a free agent went on Monday. Odell Beckham Jr is set to make his free agency decision soon. Having completed his visits with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys (in that order), Beckham reportedly is going to decide on a team mid-week.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury

SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
NBC Sports

Cowherd believes Jimmy G injury opens door for Brady to 49ers

Just over a day since Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, opinions on what San Francisco should do at quarterback have already started flying. On Sunday, The Volume's Colin Cowherd discussed how Garoppolo's season-ending injury opens the door for another quarterback to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Ravens sign Brett Hundley to practice squad

Quarterback Brett Hundley is back with the Ravens. Hundley’s agent Kenny Zuckerman announced that his client has signed with the AFC North team. Hundley is joining the practice squad, but will be able to be elevated to the active roster for next Sunday’s trip to Pittsburgh. The move...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Report: Judge spurns Giants, agrees to deal with Yankees

SAN DIEGO -- Once again, the Giants were left without a rose. Another high-profile free-agent pursuit fell short Wednesday when Aaron Judge reportedly decided to return to the New York Yankees. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Judge agreed to a contract with the Yankees. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the deal was for nine years and worth $360 million.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers didn’t make a waivers claim for Baker Mayfield

The Rams definitely made a waivers claim for quarterback Baker Mayfield. It’s not yet clear who else did. It is clear that one team didn’t. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the 49ers did not submit a claim for the balance of Mayfield’s contract. On Monday, coach...
OREGON STATE
NBC Sports

Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...

