Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
Major supermarket chain opening another new store location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
'Can't compete like a real man': Cody Garbrandt, UFC fighters react to T.J. Dillashaw's retirement
According to his manager, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw informed the UFC of his retirement. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) reportedly decided to retire after learning that his recent shoulder surgery will sideline him for longer than expected. The 36-year-old came into his UFC 280 title fight with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling compromised and further injured his shoulder while he was dominated and finished in Round 2.
MMAmania.com
Swollen, deformed Dustin Poirier ‘not making progress’ in new hospital video
Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.
MMA Fighting
Joe Rogan: Conor McGregor ‘looks like his piss would melt that USADA cup’; McGregor responds
Joe Rogan indicated the current version of Conor McGregor is not natural, but he doesn’t necessarily fault the former UFC champion. On Saturday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan and fitness influencer Derek from More Plates, More Dates speculated about McGregor’s ability to return from a broken leg suffered at UFC 264. They also discussed the potential chemical enhancements that could speed up that process, namely banned substances that might put him in hot water with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
MMA Fighting
Dustin Poirier posts gruesome photo of staph infection, will be released from hospital Wednesday
Dustin Poirier has one last fight ahead of him in 2022. On Sunday, Poirier was admitted to the hospital to deal with a nasty staph infection he picked up in his left foot. Unfortunately, per an ESPN report, Poirier’s staph proved resistant to antibiotics, leaving the former UFC interim lightweight champion stranded in the hospital while they attempt to work through it. On Monday, Poirier Tweeted that things are not going so well on that front.
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Confirms He's Not Contractually Tied To Mayweather: 'All Love, No Bad Blood'
Gervonta Davis provided crystal clear clarity on his promotional situation on Monday after months of deleted comments on social media alluding to the notion that he’s no longer contractually tied to Mayweather Promotions. “First and foremost, love to Mayweather Promotions and all that they have done for me, but...
CBS Sports
Gervonta Davis doesn't expect to be in boxing too much longer: 'Once I get them guys out of there, I'm gone'
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is the first step of Davis' retirement plan. Davis intends to transition to a role behind the scenes of boxing after certifying his legacy in fights against Garcia, Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney. Davis vs. Garcia had long eluded fans due to the politics of...
MMAmania.com
UFC 282 fight card takes second massive hit after Robbie Lawler pulled from PPV lineup
Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has been pulled from his upcoming Santiago Ponzinibbio fight, previously scheduled for the UFC 282: “Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev” pay-per-view (PPV) card on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That’s according to ESPN. The promotion is currently seeking...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Gone From The Company
The last few weeks have been full of twists and turns in the AEW World Title scene as Wiliam Regal helped MJF defeat Jon Moxley to win the belt and then MJF turned on Regal. With MJF turning on Regal there’s been a lot of speculation that the former NXT General Manager was written off TV.
dexerto.com
Tyson Fury invites Jake Paul to fight Tommy Fury on his undercard vs Usyk
Boxing superstar Tyson Fury has offered to give Jake Paul and Tommy Fury a spot on the undercard for his next event as the pair have yet to agree on a deal for a fight. At the end of October, Jake Paul returned to the boxing ring, defeating MMA legend Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva to improve his undefeated record to 6-0 and called out a few potential opponents in the aftermath.
Nate Diaz Awarded Key To City Of Hometown Stockton
Former UFC star and currently the biggest free agent in combat sports, Nate Diaz was awarded the key to the city of his hometown Stockton, California over the weekend. Diaz received the award from Mayor Kevin J. Lincoln during a Stockton Kings NBA G League game this past Saturday night. The 37-year-old is coming off a fourth-round submission victory over former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, back at UFC 279 in September. The bout was the last on Diaz's latest contract with the promotion, finally allowing him to become a free agent this year.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Pulled From Upcoming Title Match
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to be action packed, and The Usos will be putting the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on the line against Riddle and Elias. Originally the winners of the match were set to defend the titles against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on SmackDown this week, but it doesn’t look like that will be happening.
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan pestered by Liver King for podcast invitation: ‘You ran a con game and you got busted’
Brian “Liver King” Johnson has been persistent in attempting to get on the world’s most popular podcast. Last week was a tough one for the believer in ancestral dieting. Johnson, 45, became a viral sensation thanks to his stunning physique, which he credited as the result of consistently (and exclusively) eating raw meats. Most notably, liver, of course. Johnson claimed from the get-go that he was all-natural, achieving his impressive look without the help of any steroid use. Unfortunately for the social media influencer, his steroid regimen was leaked via email and he came clean about his lie shortly after on his YouTube channel.
Comments / 0