Brian “Liver King” Johnson has been persistent in attempting to get on the world’s most popular podcast. Last week was a tough one for the believer in ancestral dieting. Johnson, 45, became a viral sensation thanks to his stunning physique, which he credited as the result of consistently (and exclusively) eating raw meats. Most notably, liver, of course. Johnson claimed from the get-go that he was all-natural, achieving his impressive look without the help of any steroid use. Unfortunately for the social media influencer, his steroid regimen was leaked via email and he came clean about his lie shortly after on his YouTube channel.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO