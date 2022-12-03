ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Family celebrates Doug the emu's return home after he escaped on Monday

HURDLE MILLS, N.C. — A North Carolina family is celebrating the safe return of their emu, Doug, who escaped from his home early Monday. According to the owner's Facebook page, the emu made a run for it after snapping the electrical wire on their fence. Since then, there were multiple sightings of Doug speeding around the Hurdle Mills area toward Roxboro.
HURDLE MILLS, NC
Town of Cramerton welcomes new manager

CRAMERTON, N.C. — The Town of Cramerton is welcoming a new leader to its ranks. On Friday, the town government announced Zach Ollis as the new town manager, touting his experience during his time in Tryon, North Carolina. In a post on Facebook authored by town mayor Nelson Wills, Ollis was hailed for making Tryon more walkable and ADA-friendly, along with taking charge of park expansions and land acquisition. Ollis was also responsible for overseeing several service departments, from water and sewer to parks and recreation.
CRAMERTON, NC
Roy Cooper offers $75K reward in Duke Energy substation attack

Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state of North Carolina, Duke Energy and Moore County are each offering a total reward of $75,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the attack on a Duke Energy substation that was shot up, leading to widespread power outages for tens of thousands of people.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Powerplants are extremely vulnerable to attacks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Powerplants are extremely vulnerable to attacks. Officials say firearms were used to help disable equipment at a substation in Moore County. It could have easily happened as oftentimes substations just have cameras and motion sensors. But they usually don't have a person guarding the facility. And it's not just physical security.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Investigators seek warrants in Moore County Duke Energy substation attack

CARTHAGE, N.C. — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations Saturday...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
