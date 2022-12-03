Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
Family celebrates Doug the emu's return home after he escaped on Monday
HURDLE MILLS, N.C. — A North Carolina family is celebrating the safe return of their emu, Doug, who escaped from his home early Monday. According to the owner's Facebook page, the emu made a run for it after snapping the electrical wire on their fence. Since then, there were multiple sightings of Doug speeding around the Hurdle Mills area toward Roxboro.
Town of Cramerton welcomes new manager
CRAMERTON, N.C. — The Town of Cramerton is welcoming a new leader to its ranks. On Friday, the town government announced Zach Ollis as the new town manager, touting his experience during his time in Tryon, North Carolina. In a post on Facebook authored by town mayor Nelson Wills, Ollis was hailed for making Tryon more walkable and ADA-friendly, along with taking charge of park expansions and land acquisition. Ollis was also responsible for overseeing several service departments, from water and sewer to parks and recreation.
Roy Cooper offers $75K reward in Duke Energy substation attack
Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state of North Carolina, Duke Energy and Moore County are each offering a total reward of $75,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the attack on a Duke Energy substation that was shot up, leading to widespread power outages for tens of thousands of people.
Powerplants are extremely vulnerable to attacks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Powerplants are extremely vulnerable to attacks. Officials say firearms were used to help disable equipment at a substation in Moore County. It could have easily happened as oftentimes substations just have cameras and motion sensors. But they usually don't have a person guarding the facility. And it's not just physical security.
Duke Energy estimates Moore County power will be restored by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy estimates power will be restored in Moore County by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday following a targeted attack on two substations that left tens of thousands of customers without electricity over the weekend. "They're working around the clock to bring some equipment in to try...
Investigators seek warrants in Moore County Duke Energy substation attack
CARTHAGE, N.C. — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations Saturday...
Wanted by FBI: Suspects accused of shooting substations resulting in massive power outages
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The FBI is currently searching for suspects accused of shooting up two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, North Carolina. The substations are located about 10 miles apart in West End and Carthage, North Carolina. The damage led to a massive power outage for about...
Targeted attacks against the electric grid have increased in recent years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Federal data show not only are targeted attacks against the electric grid more common than people might think, efforts to physically attack, sabotage and vandalize hit a 10-year high in the United States in 2022. A WCNC Charlotte analysis of Department of Energy Electric Disturbance Events...
'Affecting a lot of different people in different ways' | Moore County left in the dark following targeted attack on power system
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Tens of thousands of people are still without power in Moore County. It remains in a state of emergency following an intentional attack on two substations by gunfire. Now the FBI is investigating the incident. Officials say all hands are on deck to restore power...
