Lakers News: Three Lakers Make Draymond Green’s All-Time NBA Top Five

Top five lists are always debatable; whether we're talking about movies, artists, or foods, it can get challenging to construct a list like that. But especially when we're talking about an NBA all-timers list. The ole' barbershop talk can lead to heated arguments among one another, and everyone has their reasons behind a top five list.
Golden State Warriors Recall James Wiseman From G-League

The Golden State Warriors announced that young center James Wiseman has been recalled from the G-League and will be joining the NBA squad. A statement released by the team read, "The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from the team's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today. Wiseman owns averages of 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.14 blocks in 26.6 minutes over seven games (all starts) in Santa Cruz. The third-year center is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.4 minutes over 11 games with Golden State this season."
James Harden Praises Young Rockets Star on Monday

Before the Houston Rockets turned into a tanking team banking on the high-end upside from inexperienced players, they were headlined by one of the NBA’s most notable stars James Harden. Following an eight-year tenure, Harden grew disgruntled. Eight games into his ninth season with the Rockets, Harden forced his...
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Cash In on Kyle Kuzma

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, a number of teams have expressed interest in Wizards’ forward Kyle Kuzma, despite Washington’s general manager Tommy Sheppard considering him a part of the the team’s future core. Charania reported that both the Hawks and Suns had both reached out...
This NBA Season’s Dirty Middle Secret: Unparalleled Parity

In Adam Silver’s fever dream, the NBA is a wondrous world of wish fulfillment, a hooper’s utopia where everyone has an equal chance for success, a personal pathway to basketball nirvana. Or, as Silver often said in 2011—when the NBA was wrangling with its players over a new...
Dolphins-49ers: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-4 on the season with their 33-17 loss against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Fourth-Down Incompletion. After not looking particularly impressive for a good part of the game...
WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Creates New Meme in Hilarious Reaction to Being Filmed

Every now and then, Kawhi Leonard randomly shows a glimpse of his comedic timing. When Tomer Azarly recorded Kawhi during practice, the Klaw gave him a joking response about how he felt about it. When Kawhi Leonard realized he was getting recorded, he pointed at the camera and then held...
The Extra Point: The Future of Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr.

Legendary Alabama standouts Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. likely played their final regular season game in a crimson and white uniform after a 49-27 win against the Auburn Tigers. The two juniors are expected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft in the near future, but they may play...
49ers Show Playoff Mettle in 33-17 Win Against Miami

It was a poor start to the game from the 49ers defense. The very first play of the Dolphins opening series they scored a 75 yard touchdown to Trent Sherfield. It looked like it was going to be another putrid showing on defense like against the Chiefs all over again.
Pirates win top pick in baseball’s first draft lottery

The Pittsburgh Pirates won baseball's first draft lottery Tuesday night and will get the top pick of eligible amateur players in July. The Washington Nationals will select second after finishing last season with the worst record in the major leagues at 55-107. The Detroit Tigers will choose third. “Every once...
