Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
Miami Nightclubs suffer as Crypto Prices TumbleToni KorazaMiami, FL
Related
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Three Lakers Make Draymond Green’s All-Time NBA Top Five
Top five lists are always debatable; whether we're talking about movies, artists, or foods, it can get challenging to construct a list like that. But especially when we're talking about an NBA all-timers list. The ole' barbershop talk can lead to heated arguments among one another, and everyone has their reasons behind a top five list.
Centre Daily
Golden State Warriors Recall James Wiseman From G-League
The Golden State Warriors announced that young center James Wiseman has been recalled from the G-League and will be joining the NBA squad. A statement released by the team read, "The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from the team's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today. Wiseman owns averages of 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.14 blocks in 26.6 minutes over seven games (all starts) in Santa Cruz. The third-year center is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.4 minutes over 11 games with Golden State this season."
Centre Daily
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Push For Play-In, Acquire John Collins From Hawks
It’s no secret John Collins is on the trade block yet again. As first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Collins is available for the right price, even after the Atlanta Hawks signed him to a new deal. With the Oklahoma City Thunder sitting at 11-13 on the season,...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Ruled Out For Rest Of Game With Flu-Like Symptoms
The good vibes just ground to a screeching halt. Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA center Anthony Davis, who has emerged as a fringe MVP candidate thanks to his terrific winning play of late, departed the Lakers' still-in-progress game against the Cleveland Cavaliers near the end of the first quarter. Shams Charania...
Centre Daily
James Harden Praises Young Rockets Star on Monday
Before the Houston Rockets turned into a tanking team banking on the high-end upside from inexperienced players, they were headlined by one of the NBA’s most notable stars James Harden. Following an eight-year tenure, Harden grew disgruntled. Eight games into his ninth season with the Rockets, Harden forced his...
Centre Daily
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Cash In on Kyle Kuzma
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, a number of teams have expressed interest in Wizards’ forward Kyle Kuzma, despite Washington’s general manager Tommy Sheppard considering him a part of the the team’s future core. Charania reported that both the Hawks and Suns had both reached out...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Doesn’t Want All The Credit For His 55-Point Massacre Of The Wizards
There was no question who was the man primarily responsible for your Los Angeles Lakers' decimation of the Washington Wizards in a 130-119 Sunday afternoon win that was actually a bit more dominant than that final margin might make it look. L.A. All-NBA center Anthony Davis continued his Player Of...
Centre Daily
This NBA Season’s Dirty Middle Secret: Unparalleled Parity
In Adam Silver’s fever dream, the NBA is a wondrous world of wish fulfillment, a hooper’s utopia where everyone has an equal chance for success, a personal pathway to basketball nirvana. Or, as Silver often said in 2011—when the NBA was wrangling with its players over a new...
Centre Daily
Dwyane Wade Hung Out Until 5 A.M. And Still Performed At Peak Level In 2006 NBA Finals
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had one of the best NBA Finals performance in history in 2006. Wade was named Finals MVP after averaging 34.7 points, 7.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds, leading the Heat to their first championship in franchise history. In...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Centre Daily
Dolphins-49ers: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-4 on the season with their 33-17 loss against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Fourth-Down Incompletion. After not looking particularly impressive for a good part of the game...
Centre Daily
WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Creates New Meme in Hilarious Reaction to Being Filmed
Every now and then, Kawhi Leonard randomly shows a glimpse of his comedic timing. When Tomer Azarly recorded Kawhi during practice, the Klaw gave him a joking response about how he felt about it. When Kawhi Leonard realized he was getting recorded, he pointed at the camera and then held...
Centre Daily
The Extra Point: The Future of Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr.
Legendary Alabama standouts Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. likely played their final regular season game in a crimson and white uniform after a 49-27 win against the Auburn Tigers. The two juniors are expected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft in the near future, but they may play...
Centre Daily
49ers Show Playoff Mettle in 33-17 Win Against Miami
It was a poor start to the game from the 49ers defense. The very first play of the Dolphins opening series they scored a 75 yard touchdown to Trent Sherfield. It looked like it was going to be another putrid showing on defense like against the Chiefs all over again.
Centre Daily
Pirates win top pick in baseball’s first draft lottery
The Pittsburgh Pirates won baseball's first draft lottery Tuesday night and will get the top pick of eligible amateur players in July. The Washington Nationals will select second after finishing last season with the worst record in the major leagues at 55-107. The Detroit Tigers will choose third. “Every once...
Comments / 0