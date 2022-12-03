ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

wyso.org

Book Nook: 'Before All the World' by Moriel Rothman-Zecher

I had no idea what to expect from Moriel Rothman-Zecher when he returned to the program to discuss his second novel,"Before All the World." His new novel is incredibly different from his first book. Moriel always gives a great interview. The last time I had interviewed him was also a rather unusual experience, we talked about his first novel before a live audience at the Wright Memorial Library in Oakwood.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Antioch College President says school is for people who are looking for somewhere to belong

Antioch College's president Dr. Jane Fernandes has been on the job for over a year. Dr. Fernades said in an interview with WYSO that her tiny liberal arts college in Yellow Springs is a place for students who are looking for somewhere to belong. Dr. Fernandes, who is deaf, spoke to WYSO Reporter and Antioch alumnus Chris Welter with the help of an interpreter about the college's successes and challenges since re-opening in 2011.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
wyso.org

Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88

A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods has gone quiet. Mary Norbert Korte has died. She spent five decades living in a cabin among the trees she sought to protect, typing out her poems on a manual typewriter. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARY NORBERT...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wyso.org

Encore: Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76

Julia Reichert was known as the godmother of American independent documentaries. She died from cancer last week in Yellow Springs, Ohio, at the age of 76. Kathryn Mobley from member station WYSO has this remembrance. KATHRYN MOBLEY, BYLINE: Julia Reichert explored the stories of working-class people in relationship to gender,...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
wyso.org

West Dayton community kitchen will soon provide more community resources

Njoy! Njoy! has been feeding unhoused community members for about 10 years. It operates out of a West Dayton building that used to be an old church on West Riverview Avenue. The nonprofit, pronounced enjoy, was founded by Freida Oriahki along with her mom Lottie Rutherford, who always loved to cook.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

10 Dayton experiences that make great holiday gifts

Ribbons and wrapping paper are holiday staples, but some of the best presents might not be found under the Christmas tree. The gift of fun and fitness are experiences that can last well beyond the holidays. From outdoor ice skating and indoor rock climbing to nature walks and miniature golf, consider the following Dayton-area options for gift giving bound to create memories throughout the new year.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Holiday lights and the restaurants to pair with them

For the last 140 years onlookers have delighted in the sights of holiday lights since inventor Edward Johnson first rolled them out in 1882. It’s long been studied and shown that the holidays and the sights and sounds associated with them lead to an increase in the hormone dopamine that means a very happy boost.
DAYTON, OH
Upworthy

Netizens raise over $160k for single mom arrested for leaving kids in a motel while she was at work

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Thousands of sympathetic netizens rallied in support of a single mother-of-three who was arrested on charges of child endangerment for allegedly leaving her young kids alone in a motel room while she went to work. According to 21 News, 24-year-old Shaina Bell from Ohio was charged with two counts of child endangering earlier this month after officers acting on a tip found her 10-year-old and 3-year-old daughters in a Liberty Township motel after 6 p.m. The eldest child reportedly informed the cops that Bell was working a shift at a Little Caesars pizzeria and was expected to be back by 10 p.m. that night.
OHIO STATE

