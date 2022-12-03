Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Heidi Matheny: preliminary hearing delayed for woman who allegedly drowned grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, OH
wyso.org
Book Nook: 'Before All the World' by Moriel Rothman-Zecher
I had no idea what to expect from Moriel Rothman-Zecher when he returned to the program to discuss his second novel,"Before All the World." His new novel is incredibly different from his first book. Moriel always gives a great interview. The last time I had interviewed him was also a rather unusual experience, we talked about his first novel before a live audience at the Wright Memorial Library in Oakwood.
WKRC
Local 12 to air documentary on possible sainthood for Cincinnati Sister of Charity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Confronting outlaws and injustice, educating children, and caring for the sick are all part of the life story of a local Sister of Charity who is now being considered for sainthood. Local 12 will air an hour-long documentary on the life and legacy of Sister Blandina Segale....
cincinnatimagazine.com
Remember When People Actually Slept On Sleeping Porches For Their Health?
As autumn drifts toward winter’s chill, we snuggle further beneath our down-filled duvets, crank our electric blankets, and gently nudge our thermostats upward. In doing so, we ignore the posthumous judgement of our ancestors, who have just one word to spit upon us:. Wimps. A little more than a...
wyso.org
Antioch College President says school is for people who are looking for somewhere to belong
Antioch College's president Dr. Jane Fernandes has been on the job for over a year. Dr. Fernades said in an interview with WYSO that her tiny liberal arts college in Yellow Springs is a place for students who are looking for somewhere to belong. Dr. Fernandes, who is deaf, spoke to WYSO Reporter and Antioch alumnus Chris Welter with the help of an interpreter about the college's successes and challenges since re-opening in 2011.
wyso.org
Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88
A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods has gone quiet. Mary Norbert Korte has died. She spent five decades living in a cabin among the trees she sought to protect, typing out her poems on a manual typewriter. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARY NORBERT...
wyso.org
Encore: Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76
Julia Reichert was known as the godmother of American independent documentaries. She died from cancer last week in Yellow Springs, Ohio, at the age of 76. Kathryn Mobley from member station WYSO has this remembrance. KATHRYN MOBLEY, BYLINE: Julia Reichert explored the stories of working-class people in relationship to gender,...
Married for 79 years, Butler County couple dies 20 hours apart
According to family, Hubert died at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 and his wife died at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 1, about 20 hours later.
wyso.org
West Dayton community kitchen will soon provide more community resources
Njoy! Njoy! has been feeding unhoused community members for about 10 years. It operates out of a West Dayton building that used to be an old church on West Riverview Avenue. The nonprofit, pronounced enjoy, was founded by Freida Oriahki along with her mom Lottie Rutherford, who always loved to cook.
Ohio Rep. Jennifer Gross Asks Pastor to Banish 'Witchcraft' at Statehouse
The pastor also rallied House members against the "rulers of darkness."
dayton.com
10 Dayton experiences that make great holiday gifts
Ribbons and wrapping paper are holiday staples, but some of the best presents might not be found under the Christmas tree. The gift of fun and fitness are experiences that can last well beyond the holidays. From outdoor ice skating and indoor rock climbing to nature walks and miniature golf, consider the following Dayton-area options for gift giving bound to create memories throughout the new year.
cleveland.com
Proud Boys, white supremacists protest of canceled drag story time event in Ohio among several across country
COLUMBUS, Ohio – “Life, liberty, victory!” chanted a group of balaclava-clad men known as Patriot Front, some holding shields, marching two abreast on Saturday through the tony neighborhood of Clintonville. They comprised one of about four militaristic demonstrations that popped up outside a canceled event, in which...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Holiday lights and the restaurants to pair with them
For the last 140 years onlookers have delighted in the sights of holiday lights since inventor Edward Johnson first rolled them out in 1882. It’s long been studied and shown that the holidays and the sights and sounds associated with them lead to an increase in the hormone dopamine that means a very happy boost.
LGBTQ supporters confront Columbus officer seen high-fiving Proud Boys protester
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of LGBTQ supporters confronted a Columbus police officer who was seen high-fiving a member of the Proud Boys who were protesting a story-time event featuring drag performers at a Columbus private school over the weekend. “We saw you high-five these guys,” the woman says....
wyso.org
New University of Dayton engineering class looks at solving homelessness
Raúl Ordóñez is an engineering professor at the University of Dayton. He started at UD in 2001 as a professor of electrical and computer engineering. He worked on things like engineering systems and aircraft machines. However, Ordóñez knew he wanted to do more with his knowledge of...
Over $10K in toys donated to Montgomery County Children Services
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than $10K worth of toys were donated to Montgomery County Children Services on Sunday. Over forty clubs came together across the state of Ohio to give back to the community for the holiday season. Members of the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs delivered gifts to children of Montgomery County on […]
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Both the United States and Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff from midnight to midnight on Dec. 7.
Upworthy
Netizens raise over $160k for single mom arrested for leaving kids in a motel while she was at work
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Thousands of sympathetic netizens rallied in support of a single mother-of-three who was arrested on charges of child endangerment for allegedly leaving her young kids alone in a motel room while she went to work. According to 21 News, 24-year-old Shaina Bell from Ohio was charged with two counts of child endangering earlier this month after officers acting on a tip found her 10-year-old and 3-year-old daughters in a Liberty Township motel after 6 p.m. The eldest child reportedly informed the cops that Bell was working a shift at a Little Caesars pizzeria and was expected to be back by 10 p.m. that night.
wyso.org
Non-medical vaccine exemptions for school children on the rise in the Miami Valley
20 children have been hospitalized so far from a measles outbreak that started last month in Columbus–the vast majority of them are not vaccinated against the viral infection. Journalists at the Dayton Daily News have been looking into state data on school vaccine exemptions. They've found that in some...
Huber Heights family wins lawsuit against state agency regarding help for son’s autism
"Nobody could explain why there couldn't be an exception to their policy," Kelly said.
One Ohio City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
