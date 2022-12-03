Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Kenai Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 04:15:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Kenai Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY EAST OF STERLING * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches expected. * WHERE...East of Sterling. * WHEN...Until noon AKST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady light snow will linger inland through about midday, then diminish this afternoon.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except up to 4 inches above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph along the ridges. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will still remain possible, particularly on Monday. However, these will be limited to higher elevations near the Sierra crest and will have minimal impacts.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 14:33:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 05:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Northern High Plains BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Northern High Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery or snow covered road conditions through this evening. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, and drifting snow may also cause lane blockages. Whiteout conditions will cause dangerous travel conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Mountains, Spokane Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northeast Mountains; Spokane Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Patchy light freezing drizzle and flurries. Localized glaze of ice. * WHERE...Deer Park, Mullan, Airway Heights, Davenport, Flowery Trail Road, Orin-Rice Road, Newport, Priest River, Kellogg, Chewelah, Colville, Sandpoint, Athol, Fernwood, Dobson Pass, Fourth Of July Pass, Worley, Northport, Pinehurst, Fairfield, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Wallace, Downtown Spokane, Cheney, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, St. Maries, Eastport, Hayden, Coeur d`Alene, Springdale-Hunters Road, Rockford, Bonners Ferry, Lookout Pass, and Osburn. * WHEN...Until Noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Untreated or unsanded roads will likely become slick. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. Windshields will quickly accumulate ice. Sidewalks and decks could be icy.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam and Eastern Marion Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Northwest Blue Mountains; Simcoe Highlands With cold temperatures this morning and areas of fog and low clouds, it is possible to encounter slick spots on roadways across the region, even in locations where roadways appear dry. Slow down if you encounter fog and use low beam headlights.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 05:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery or snow covered road conditions through this evening. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, and drifting snow may also cause lane blockages. Whiteout conditions will cause dangerous travel conditions.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Erie DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Widespread fog reducing visibility to one mile or less and areas of dense fog with visibility of one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...In Ohio, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Up to 10 inches above 4,000 feet. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for East Carteret, Lenoir by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: East Carteret; Lenoir DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Lenoir and East Carteret Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-08 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing rain early in the morning, then snow by mid morning. Ice accumulation less than 1/4 inch. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Haines Borough and Klukwan. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to midnight AKST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A thin glaze of ice on bare pavement will make roadways very slick. Highest snow accumulations expected on the Haines Highway. The city of Haines will likely see around 2 to 4 inches before warming up enough Wed to start to mix with or change to rain. Accumulations there will be highly dependent on the timing of the warmup.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Wake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Wake DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Wake, Harnett, Hoke and Cumberland Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender, Inland New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EST THIS MORNING Although the Dense Fog Advisory will expire at 8 AM, areas of dense fog will continue to impact the area for the next hour or so. Motorists should continue to use caution when driving, have low-beam headlights on, and leave extra room between you and the car in front of you.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Ojai Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 04:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-07 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ojai Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Ojai Valley. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 05:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Western and Central Chouteau County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing and drifting snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Interstate 15 Corridor north of Power, Western and Central Chouteau County, and Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Blowing and drifting snow may significantly reduce visibility and cause partial lane blockages.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Toole and Liberty, Fergus County below 4500ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 05:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Toole and Liberty; Fergus County below 4500ft; Hill County; Northern Blaine County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Toole and Liberty, Fergus County below 4500ft, Hill County and Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Pasquotank by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA Cameras and observations indicate that there is patchy dense fog across portions of northeast North Carolina...especially near the Albemarle Sound. Visibilities are around one half mile in many spots...but could drop to below one quarter mile in a few locations through 9 AM. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Forsyth, Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-08 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Forsyth; Fulton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Big Creek near Alpharetta affecting Fulton and Forsyth Counties. For the Big Creek...including Cumming, Alpharetta, Roswell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek near Alpharetta. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 9 feet, Minor flooding expands along the creek from near Cumming to Alpharetta and Roswell. Backyards of homes off Seale Drive and Gunter Court and portions of the Golf of Georgia begin to flood. The Big Creek Greenway experiences significant flooding up to 3 feet deep, which results in closure of most of the paths. This especially occurs upstream and downstream from the gage on Kimball Bridge Road and Rock Mill Park. A large portion of the YMCA Campground off Preston Ridge Road will be under a foot of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:00 AM EST Wednesday was 9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 2.1 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 7 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0