Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Yakima Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Erie DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Widespread fog reducing visibility to one mile or less and areas of dense fog with visibility of one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...In Ohio, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County, Northeastern Nye County, Northern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 00:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-07 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County Freezing Fog Areas of freezing fog have set up this morning across portions of northern and central Nevada. Some locations are currently reporting visibilities of 2 to 3 miles. Visibilities in some areas may however lower to half a mile or less. Additionally, some roadways, including bridges and overpasses, may have slippery surfaces this morning. Motorists are urged to use caution this morning. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam and Eastern Marion Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Northwest Blue Mountains; Simcoe Highlands With cold temperatures this morning and areas of fog and low clouds, it is possible to encounter slick spots on roadways across the region, even in locations where roadways appear dry. Slow down if you encounter fog and use low beam headlights.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Northern Baltimore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Baltimore, Cecil, Southern Baltimore, Northwest Howard, Central and Southeast Howard, Northwest Harford and Southeast Harford Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Frost Advisory issued for Ojai Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 04:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-07 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ojai Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Ojai Valley. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Forest, Oneida, Vilas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Florence; Forest; Oneida; Vilas LIGHT SNOW WILL MAKE ROADS AND SIDEWALKS SLICK An upper level disturbance will bring light snow to far Northern Wisconsin today. Accumulations will be light, ranging from a half inch from Rhinelander to Niagara, to as much as an inch and a half from Manitowish Waters to Land O Lakes. Roads and sidewalks will be snow covered, so travel with care.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Lehigh; Northampton DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EST THIS MORNING Visibility is slowly improving.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade County below 5000ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Southern High Plains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting between 35 and 50 mph. * WHERE...Cascade County below 5000 ft, Judith Basin County and Judith Gap and Southern High Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing and drifting snow may significantly reduce visibility and cause partial lane blockages.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility, especially along Highway 50 and surrounding roads between Olathe and Montrose.
Blizzard Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 05:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery or snow covered road conditions through this evening. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, and drifting snow may also cause lane blockages. Whiteout conditions will cause dangerous travel conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for East Carteret, Lenoir by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: East Carteret; Lenoir DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Lenoir and East Carteret Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Burleigh, Dunn, Kidder, McKenzie, Mercer, Oliver, Stutsman by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Wear appropriate winter clothing if venturing out, and pack a winter survival kit if traveling. Target Area: Burleigh; Dunn; Kidder; McKenzie; Mercer; Oliver; Stutsman WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/11 AM MST/ TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero expected. * WHERE...McKenzie, Dunn, Mercer, Oliver, Burleigh, Kidder, and Stutsman County. * WHEN...Until Noon CST/11 AM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burke, Divide, Foster, McHenry, McLean, Mountrail by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Wear appropriate winter clothing if venturing out, and pack a winter survival kit if traveling. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Divide; Foster; McHenry; McLean; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Ward; Wells; Williams WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero expected. * WHERE...Much of northwest and north central North Dakota, and the northern James River Valley. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Freeze Watch issued for Ojai Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ojai Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Ojai Valley. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Toole and Liberty, Fergus County below 4500ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 05:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Toole and Liberty; Fergus County below 4500ft; Hill County; Northern Blaine County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Toole and Liberty, Fergus County below 4500ft, Hill County and Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 05:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Western and Central Chouteau County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing and drifting snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Interstate 15 Corridor north of Power, Western and Central Chouteau County, and Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Blowing and drifting snow may significantly reduce visibility and cause partial lane blockages.
