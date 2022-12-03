Effective: 2022-12-07 05:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery or snow covered road conditions through this evening. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, and drifting snow may also cause lane blockages. Whiteout conditions will cause dangerous travel conditions.

