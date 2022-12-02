Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Sassy Grace, Hattie’s owners say sales great ahead of holidays
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local shop owners gave an update on the mad dash before the Christmas holidays. Tamy Lewis, with Sassy Grace Southern Gent Boutique, says this has been their best year in sales so far. “We have gotten closer to Christmas and we have done a lot of...
WBBJ
Anita Najdek-Toth
Anita Najdek-Toth, age 74, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home in Dyersburg, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mrs. Anita was born on July 3, 1948, to the late Kenneth Pierson and Virginia Meyer. She proudly served her Country in the United States Marines. She loved crafts, cross stitch, quilting and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Toth; one brother: Edward Pierson; and one son: Steven Swanson.
WBBJ
JTA to hold Customer Appreciation Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Customer Appreciation Day is coming up for the Jackson Transit Authority!. On December 16, no fares will be taken on fixed bus routes for the special day. The day is sponsored by Cadence Bank, and regular fares will return on December 17. You can reach...
WBBJ
Nettie Willingham Lacombe
Nettie Willingham Lacombe, age 86, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN. The family has honored her wishes for cremation and a Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel in Brownville, TN with Bro. Richard Dickerson officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 PM, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel in Brownsville, TN.
WBBJ
LIFELINE asks community to donate the gift of life
JACKSON, Tenn. — You can help give the gift of life this holiday season in both Jackson and Dyersburg. LIFELINE Blood Services is hosting the annual Holiday Hero Christmas Blood Drive on December 15 at their location at 183 Sterling Farms Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The...
WBBJ
New member joins Jackson City Council
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council elected a new member on Monday. Tuesday, the city council elected Richard Donnell to replace Ernest Brooks II. Donnell was very happy to be part of the council, and he said he plans to work in specific areas to grow his district.
WBBJ
Silver Alert issued for Haywood County woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a Silver Alert has been issued for a Haywood County woman. The alert from the TBI says that Donna Rider has a condition that may prevent her from being able to get home safely. They say she may be...
WBBJ
JMC students showcase skills in music, arts
JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson-Madison County students got the chance to showcase their skills Tuesday evening. Parents, teachers, and staff traveled to Liberty High School to see the hard work of students in the music and arts. Artwork by students in the school system was put on display to show what they’ve...
WBBJ
UPDATE: Carroll County missing man found
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. The sheriff’s office says that around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Erik J. Allen, 40, walked away from his home on Maytown Road in Huntingdon. The sheriff’s office says that...
WBBJ
Children shop with law enforcement in Henry County
PARIS, Tenn. — Children in West Tennessee were treated to shopping spree with law enforcement members. Over the weekend, over 240 kids and their shopping guides toured the Walmart in Paris to find the perfect gift or gifts!. Each child had a $75 limit and was treated afterwards to...
WBBJ
Jackson man to serve 78 years for murder, weapon charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced to 78 years in prison, according to a news release from District Attorney General Jody Pickens. According to the release, Ambreia Washington was found to be the person responsible for a shooting at the North Royal apartments in east Jackson on June 10, 2021.
WBBJ
Christmas Parade spreads cheer through Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — A town in Weakley County joined in on the holiday cheer Monday night. The City of Martin and the Martin Kiwanis Club held their Christmas parade with a theme of “Christmas Joy.”. Residents lined the streets to take in the holiday cheer. The parade started...
WBBJ
Report: American life expectancy down by be roughly two years
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new report from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health was released, showcasing the the decrease in life expectancy. The report showed that the American life expectancy went from almost 79 years in 2014 to 76 years in 2021. The report covers many areas...
WBBJ
USJ’s debut event offers holiday joy and sweets
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local school is in the Christmas spirit. The University School of Jackson is known for their Holiday Mart during the holiday season, but on Sunday the school held their first ever Cookies with Santa. Families were invited to come to the school where the children could...
WBBJ
Humboldt home left with fire, water damage
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, the Humboldt Fire Department responded to what they called a room and contents fire in a house on Osborne Street. Fire department officials say they believe an electrical fire began in an upstairs bedroom. From the bedroom the fire quickly moved to the attic.
WBBJ
Expert looks at 2022 holiday seasons best toys
JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday, Elizabeth Werner, a lifestyle expert, shared with tips on how to pick out exciting holiday gifts for the special kids in our lives. Among some of the hottest toys trending for the holidays are the American Girl doll, LEGO DOTS, and Virtual Hero. The latest...
WBBJ
Expert shares what toys help kids build needed skills
JACKSON, Tenn. — The holiday countdown is continuing with toys that can be gifted to children of all ages. From Spidey & Amazing Friends Web Spinning Hauler in a size that kids as young as preschool can enjoy, to more complex toys like the buildable Pikachu that has over 1,000 pieces that can be put together to create a moving showcase for kids to experience.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/05/22 – 12/06/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/05/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/06/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Warm and Rainy Forecast All Next Week
After some early day showers the rain has moved to the south tonight but will be returning early tomorrow morning and hanging around for most of the day. Rain showers and even a few storms will return again on Tuesday and Wednesday to West Tennessee. Some of us could be up near 70° this week. We will have your up to minute forecast details coming up below.
WBBJ
Pat Brown School founder, instructor dies at age of 81
JACKSON, Tenn. — One dance company is mourning the loss of their founder and instructor. After moving to Jackson and opening her own studio, she touched the lives of many dance students in the city. “Being away from the studio, probably. Not being able to teach other kids and...
