14 Actors Who Starred In Major Movie Franchises, Got Paid, Then Went To Indie Films
After saying goodbye to his role as the boy who lived, Daniel Radcliffe went against expectations and chose to pursue indie movies instead of vying for a role in another major franchise.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
The Weeknd to Release ‘Nothing Is Lost,’ Theme Song From ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
The Weeknd will release “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from the soundtrack to the film “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Hollywood Records on December 15. The song, which was teased last week, was written by the Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen. The album will also feature an original score from Grammy-winning composer Simon Franglen; the film opens in theaters on Friday, December 16. Last month, the Weeknd completed the North American leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour — belatedly, as the originally scheduled final date of the tour had...
2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Drama Actor
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows the Golden Globe Awards annually on NBC (with the exception of last year) in both film and television. This article focuses on Gold Derby’s predictions in the race for Best TV Drama Actor, where recent champions include Jeremy Strong (“Succession”), Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) and Brian Cox (“Succession”). Historically, five men share the category record with two wins apiece: Ed Asner (“Lou Grant”), John Forsythe (“Dynasty”), Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Hugh Laurie (“House”) and Telly Savalas (“Kojak”). Who will prevail during the upcoming Tuesday, January 10 ceremony? Scroll down to see our 2023 Golden Globes...
Best Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime This December
If you look at the movie offerings of Amazon Prime for December, you might think the streaming service is taking a few pages out of the Turner Classic Movies channel’s playbook. Among Amazon Prime’s best movies to stream in December are 19 films that were released before 1970, including two from the 1920s. (Here are […]
Ranking the best movie portrayals of Santa Claus
Not all Santas are equal (THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES) It's that Christmas time of year again, and if there's one person that can get anyone in the holiday spirit, it's the big man himself: Santa Claus. Throughout the years, Santa has been depicted in numerous different ways. Here's our list of some of the best movie portrayals of Saint Nick:Jim Broadbent in "Arthur Christmas" IMDB While perhaps not the No.1 Santa movie to hit the screen, "Arthur Christmas" still has a spot here. Not only does it have Broadbent as Santa, this has the whole family line of Santas for viewers to meet.J.K. Simmons...
