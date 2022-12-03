Not all Santas are equal (THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES) It's that Christmas time of year again, and if there's one person that can get anyone in the holiday spirit, it's the big man himself: Santa Claus. Throughout the years, Santa has been depicted in numerous different ways. Here's our list of some of the best movie portrayals of Saint Nick:Jim Broadbent in "Arthur Christmas" IMDB While perhaps not the No.1 Santa movie to hit the screen, "Arthur Christmas" still has a spot here. Not only does it have Broadbent as Santa, this has the whole family line of Santas for viewers to meet.J.K. Simmons...

11 MINUTES AGO