Kentwood, MI

Police: Missing Kentwood man found

By Aaron Robins
 4 days ago

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found and is said to be safe after being reported missing in Kentwood Friday night.

The Kentwood Police Department said they responded to an address on Gentian Court SE off of Gentian Drive on a report of a missing person from an adult foster care home at 9:38 p.m. Police said 49-year-old Jose Lara left the home on foot at approximately 2 p.m.

Officers first thought he possibly could have made it as far east as Oakland County, but later said he was found safe.

