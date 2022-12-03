Read full article on original website
A holiday film full of guns, blood, and Santa chases down ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ at the box office
It’s the holiday season and cinema is embracing the spirit as a new release has put together a commendable first week at the domestic box office, second only to Marvel Studios’ latest goliath Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to the latest box office numbers, Violent Night, Tommy Wirkola’s...
That huge ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cameo was kept secret from even the star’s family
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had plenty of surprises and twists during its long two-and-a-half-hour run time, however, one of the biggest was a cameo that takes place right before the film’s third act. If you haven’t yet seen the film we suggest you check it out before reading on...
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige’s bold ‘Quantumania’ claim is convincing no one as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ finally does something right
Today’s Marvel news roundup paints a story of skeptics vs believers as a couple of MCU movies that don’t often bask in the love have earned themselves some good will from the fandom in this season of giving. And yet, on the other hand, some more Grinch-like individuals aren’t buying a bold claim the studio has made about the next Marvel film to hit our screens. Finally, just to tie together this whole Christmas theme, we ask the burning question: does Santa Claus exist?
Nicolas Cage, Chris Hemsworth and more are being shamed for their undying devotion to starring in terrible films
Look, everyone has bad days at work where they just don’t perform like they usually do, or like they should. But when your bad days outnumber your good days, it’s worth assessing how much you actually want the job at all. In the world of cinema, however, actors...
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Latest Marvel News: A Daredevil/Deadpool crossover gains steam as those Arnold Schwarzenegger MCU rumors are officially addressed
It’s been one busy week in the Marvel multiverse, thanks to the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special last weekend and the deployment of some mind-blowing new trailers in the days since. And this seven-day stretch has today ended on a suitably exciting note as an MCU fan-favorite raises hopes for a dream crossover to come in a couple of years while rumors of Conan the Barbarian, the T-800, and Mr. Universe himself Arnold Schwarzenegger boarding the franchise are officially addressed.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Brie Larson causes a multi-fandom war as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ delivers the ‘Andor’ crossover we didn’t know we needed
In MCU terms, we seem to be experiencing an incursion of two sci-fi universes today as the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are colliding in more ways than one. First, Brie Larson inadvertently finds herself at the center of another internet battle, this time involving multiple fandoms. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, it turns out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Andor are actually the exact same product. Elsewhere, a couple of cult favorites are yet again lauded with love.
Stephen King is predictably embracing the newly-minted, creepy-sounding Word of the Year
It’s official: 2022 is the year of “goblin mode,” which at face value, it a lot less scary than it sounds. And like many of us, Stephen King, the master of horror himself, just learned what the phrase meant shortly after it was announced as the Word of the Year this week.
Latest Fantasy News: Amazon offers updates on ‘The Rings of Power’ and ‘The Wheel of Time’ as Netflix shows deleted scene from ‘The Sandman’ at CCXP
With CCXP well underway, this is turning out to be one of the best weeks for geekdom since San Diego Comic-Con. Lately, Amazon Studios has given fans updates regarding some of their favorite shows by holding a panel for each, and they include The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys.
Foggy Nelson may want to avoid Nick Fury if the recent MCU rumors are true
With Charlie Cox back in the horned suit for Daredevil: Born Again, fans have been desperate to see his co-stars, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, return to reprise their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. With the rumor mill re-churned up in the last 24 hours, with many now believing that they are back, Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson is stepping in to let us know his thoughts on the character of Foggy.
Chris Pine declared the best part of ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’
The moment we all caught wind of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the target audience was made apparent in the blink of an eye; this will be a movie for D&D fans and Chris Pine stans, with some general fantasy enthusiasts and casual moviegoers sprinkled in for good measure.
The people have spoken, and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is your film of the year
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has won gold at the People’s Choice Awards, after taking home the top prize for Best Film. The Marvel sequel beat out plenty of other favorites across multiple genres from the year. Nominees who fell short of Doctor Strange 2 include Bullet Train, Elvis, Jurassic World Dominion, Nope, The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Top Gun: Maverick.
A cult favorite fantasy way worse than nostalgia wants you to believe sticks a sword in the streaming Top 10
In the current era of remakes, reboots, legacy sequels, and revivals, Hollywood has found a method to successfully weaponize nostalgia for its own benefit. One of the most recent beneficiaries is Disney Plus series Willow, because it’s easy to forget the original 1988 fantasy favorite isn’t quite as good as the rose-tinted glasses want you to believe.
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ creator has beef with James Cameron
Pretty much any Avatar: The Last Airbender fan knows the struggle of trying to explain the show to your non-Aang-loving friends and having to make the very clear distinction: “No, this is not the film about blue aliens.”. Now, one of Avatar: The Last Airbender’s creators, Giancarlo Volpe, is...
James Cameron Says Making ‘Avatar’ Sequel Was “Not A No-Brainer, It’s A Lot To Live Up To”
For Avatar: The Way of Water filmmaker James Cameron, making a sequel to the world’s highest-grossing movie ever was “not a no-brainer” with the original 2009 movie providing “a lot to live up to.” Cameron was speaking to press ahead of Tuesday night’s world premiere of The Way of Water here in London, where the movie was enthusiastically received. Said Cameron, “It seems obvious to everyone, ‘Oh, you just made a bunch of money, go do a sequel.’ Well, Steven Spielberg didn’t do a sequel to ET, the highest grossing film in its time. It’s not a no-brainer, do you want to call...
Kirstie Alley fans devastated to find out one of her biggest films isn’t available to stream anywhere
Yesterday we received the sad news that actor Kirstie Alley had died at the age of 71. The Cheers, Veronica’s Closet, and Look Who’s Talking star had been suffering from cancer, and was undergoing treatment at Florida’s Moffit Cancer Center, with an official announcement posted on her social media confirming her passing.
AI crafts an unsettling ‘Avengers’ lineup and The Russo Brothers are loving it
Artificial Intelligence has gone and done it again, this time offering an alternative take on the Avengers. Only instead of Joss Whedon and a 2012 release date, a challenge was issued to a computer to deliver an adaptation that was released in 1980, directed by Wes Anderson. The results were...
Brie Larson falls for a Twitter hoax, but the internet never forgets a deleted tweet
It would be the understatement of the century to say that Twitter is a lawless place full of misinformation that spreads rapidly with very little oversight, and we can now add Academy Award winner and Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart Brie Larson to the long, long, long list of names to have fallen for a viral hoax.
The Weeknd to Release ‘Nothing Is Lost,’ Theme Song From ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
The Weeknd will release “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from the soundtrack to the film “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Hollywood Records on December 15. The song, which was teased last week, was written by the Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen. The album will also feature an original score from Grammy-winning composer Simon Franglen; the film opens in theaters on Friday, December 16. Last month, the Weeknd completed the North American leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour — belatedly, as the originally scheduled final date of the tour had...
