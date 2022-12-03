Read full article on original website
BBC
Monaco country profile
Monaco is the second-smallest independent state in the world. It is a playground for tourists and a haven for the wealthy, the former drawn by its climate and the beauty of its setting and the latter by its advantageous tax regime. The country - a constitutional monarchy - is surrounded...
BBC
World Cup: Ramos scores hat-trick as Portugal thrash Switzerland
Video caption: Ramos runs riot against SwitzerlandRamos runs riot against Switzerland. That's all from the last 16 and all from us. I'll leave you with the above video of Goncalo Ramos' superb performance, while you can read about Portugal's 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland here. We'll be back on Friday. See...
BBC
RSPB Minsmere: WW2 sea defences emerge from Suffolk beach
In 1940 the British high command became increasingly fearful of a German invasion by sea. In the months that followed, some of England's most beautiful beaches were turned into battlefields that would never see action. In recent days, a slice of that wartime history has re-emerged thanks, in part, to the easterly winds which have caused temperatures to drop.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo post-match actions disappoint Dion Dublin
BBC pundit Dion Dublin said he was disappointed with the way Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo chose to applaud fans on his own instead of waiting for his team-mates following their 6-1 win over Switzerland. MATCH REPORT: Portugal 6-1 Switzerland. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website...
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC
LTA fined £820,000 for ban on Russian players
The Lawn Tennis Association has been fined £820,000 by the ATP for banning Russian and Belarusian male players from this summer's grass-court events. The ban was imposed in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The governing body has also been warned it could lose its ATP membership if a...
