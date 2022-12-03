Jefferson City set to host annual holiday parade

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Jefferson City Community anticipates crowds to fill the downtown area on Saturday for the annual Christmas parade event.

The annual Christmas parade is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The Jefferson City Police Department says people can expect some traffic impacts.

Parking will not be allowed on High Street from Monroe to Broadway, and all vehicles in the restricted area will need to be removed by 3:00 p.m. or be towed at the owner’s expense.

Jefferson City Chrismas Parade Route 2022



The parade route is East on High Street from Missouri Boulevard to Lafayette Street. The parade will then travel north on Lafayette Street to Capitol Avenue. The parade will then head West to East Capitol and end at the Truman building parking lot.

This parade follows the annual Jefferson City Living Windows event that took place on Friday. The city says the celebrations are a time for everyone to bond.

"This is something we do every year and we enjoy having our police officers here. We have our fire department here, you can see the fire truck right there. It’s lit up and the kids enjoy seeing that. It’s a great time for engagement for our police and firefighters and they keep us safe at the same time," said Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin.



The parade is also taking place after a shooting at J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub in the downtown area that left two men dead. ABC 17 News Crews spoke to one resident who says, although the shooting happened, he still feels safe in Downtown Jefferson City because of the police presence.

