Stowe, VT

WCAX

VTrans explores options for Franklin County Welcome Center

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are 16 different welcome centers in Vermont, and another one could potentially be coming to Franklin County, according to state officials. The Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation has been in talks with the state for several years about putting a Welcome Center in Franklin County to greet visitors coming from Quebec and New York.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. — In the green mountains of central Vermont sits the largest ski resort on the East Coast — Killington. "I moved up here 25 years ago for one ski season, and I haven't left," said Jamie Belchak of Mendon, Vermont. Belchak said he stayed for the...
KILLINGTON, VT
92 Moose

Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America

I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
CAMDEN, ME
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Wintering habitat critical to whitetail survival

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. But the state’s white-tailed deer have some amazing strategies that allow them to survive. On private land in Williston, a game path marks where white-tailed deer make their winter home. “We...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Turning Point Center to get new building, offer more services

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Turning Point Center of Central Vermont treats thousands of people every year but in a tight space. Now, thanks to grant money, the recovery group is moving into a new building. “Recovery centers in Vermont started during a period of real social stigma about...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new residence in Barre to help women in recovery, the first of its kind in central Vermont. Downstreet Housing & Community Development opened its doors Tuesday to its Foundation House. The project includes two individual apartments on the first floor and one multi-floor communal living apartment that can house up to four families of varying sizes.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Women-owned businesses trying to earn your money this holiday season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Holiday shopping is well underway and one Vermont nonprofit is challenging people to support women-owned businesses. The Vermont Women’s Fund is an organization helping Vermont women achieve economic sufficiency. According to the group, there are 2,720 women-owned businesses in Vermont. Group leaders are using that new data to create a benchmark and see how the women-owned businesses are doing in the years to come.
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Local seniors looking for a few good Santas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Want to make a local senior’s holiday a little brighter? The “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is back this year. The program has provided 2.2 million gifts for more than 750,000 seniors nationwide since 2003. The goal locally this year is to collect gifts for about 700 seniors. Those are anything from clothing items -- to makeup and accessories. And the program got off to a helpful early start on that effort, putting the trees out in late October.
BURLINGTON, VT
B98.5

This New England Resort Has The World’s Best Hot Cocoa

I have never really been a big fan of hot chocolate or hot cocoa. When I was a kid, I'd have a cup at Holiday events and I liked it, but I never really loved it. It was okay. I could never really understand why they sang about it in The Polar Express. What was so great about it?
WHITEFIELD, NH
mynbc5.com

South Burlington considers changes to land use development regulations

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Shelburne Road is home to many car dealerships in South Burlington, and the area could soon see another one nearby at the site of the old Hannaford. The South Burlington City Council is holding a public hearing Monday to discuss a possible amendment to the city's land development regulations which would allow the city to modify zoning rules to open up additional areas where cars can be sold.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont

Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
WILLISTON, VT
VTDigger

Bread and Puppet Theater adds 23 acres to its Northeast Kingdom farm

The arts organization has acquired a neighboring property in Glover with a massive barn that is expected to be used for puppet, prop and set storage, as well as an archive and rehearsal and performance space. Bread and Puppet has launched a half-million-dollar fundraising campaign to fund the expansion. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bread and Puppet Theater adds 23 acres to its Northeast Kingdom farm.
GLOVER, VT

Community Policy