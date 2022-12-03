Read full article on original website
Slope-Side Spots to Eat and Drink in Vermont This Winter
The first snow of the year has fallen, and Vermonters have ski season on the brain. As you dig out your goggles and make sure your snow pants still fit, why not find a new pre- or post-mountain stop for your winter routine?. Sure, resort restaurants and cafeterias will fill...
WCAX
VTrans explores options for Franklin County Welcome Center
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are 16 different welcome centers in Vermont, and another one could potentially be coming to Franklin County, according to state officials. The Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation has been in talks with the state for several years about putting a Welcome Center in Franklin County to greet visitors coming from Quebec and New York.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. — In the green mountains of central Vermont sits the largest ski resort on the East Coast — Killington. "I moved up here 25 years ago for one ski season, and I haven't left," said Jamie Belchak of Mendon, Vermont. Belchak said he stayed for the...
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Wintering habitat critical to whitetail survival
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. But the state’s white-tailed deer have some amazing strategies that allow them to survive. On private land in Williston, a game path marks where white-tailed deer make their winter home. “We...
Two Couples to Open Nagueños Filipino American Diner in Essex Junction
Heart n Soul by Mark BBQ left a hole in Essex Junction when the restaurant closed earlier this year. But its former space won't be empty for long. This month, Nagueños Filipino American Diner will open at 34 Park Street, Suite 8 — with plenty of heart and soul.
WCAX
Turning Point Center to get new building, offer more services
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Turning Point Center of Central Vermont treats thousands of people every year but in a tight space. Now, thanks to grant money, the recovery group is moving into a new building. “Recovery centers in Vermont started during a period of real social stigma about...
South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership
The electric car maker had asked the city government to rezone the former Hannaford site off Shelburne Road so it could build a showroom and service center there. Read the story on VTDigger here: South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership.
WCAX
New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new residence in Barre to help women in recovery, the first of its kind in central Vermont. Downstreet Housing & Community Development opened its doors Tuesday to its Foundation House. The project includes two individual apartments on the first floor and one multi-floor communal living apartment that can house up to four families of varying sizes.
WCAX
Women-owned businesses trying to earn your money this holiday season
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Holiday shopping is well underway and one Vermont nonprofit is challenging people to support women-owned businesses. The Vermont Women’s Fund is an organization helping Vermont women achieve economic sufficiency. According to the group, there are 2,720 women-owned businesses in Vermont. Group leaders are using that new data to create a benchmark and see how the women-owned businesses are doing in the years to come.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
WCAX
Local seniors looking for a few good Santas
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Want to make a local senior’s holiday a little brighter? The “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is back this year. The program has provided 2.2 million gifts for more than 750,000 seniors nationwide since 2003. The goal locally this year is to collect gifts for about 700 seniors. Those are anything from clothing items -- to makeup and accessories. And the program got off to a helpful early start on that effort, putting the trees out in late October.
This New England Resort Has The World’s Best Hot Cocoa
I have never really been a big fan of hot chocolate or hot cocoa. When I was a kid, I'd have a cup at Holiday events and I liked it, but I never really loved it. It was okay. I could never really understand why they sang about it in The Polar Express. What was so great about it?
WCAX
South Burlington approves zoning change that could pave the way for Tesla showroom
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A zoning change in South Burlington could pave the way for electric car company Tesla to come into the city. The City Council Monday night approved a plan to reorganize and realign three zoning districts along Shelburne Road. The change would allow auto sales at the former Hannaford site.
Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm
Luke Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working in the field to serve customers during last week’s windstorm when a tree fell and hit him. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm.
mynbc5.com
South Burlington considers changes to land use development regulations
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Shelburne Road is home to many car dealerships in South Burlington, and the area could soon see another one nearby at the site of the old Hannaford. The South Burlington City Council is holding a public hearing Monday to discuss a possible amendment to the city's land development regulations which would allow the city to modify zoning rules to open up additional areas where cars can be sold.
New England brewing company wins award for being best craft brewery in America
SHELBURNE, Vt. -- A New England brewing company is getting national attention after it was recently named the best craft brewery in America. Fiddlehead Brewing Company of Shelburne, Vermont, was nationally recognized as craft brewery of the year at the 2022 Brewbound Awards last week. Fiddlehead has experienced double-digit growth...
Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont
Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
Bread and Puppet Theater adds 23 acres to its Northeast Kingdom farm
The arts organization has acquired a neighboring property in Glover with a massive barn that is expected to be used for puppet, prop and set storage, as well as an archive and rehearsal and performance space. Bread and Puppet has launched a half-million-dollar fundraising campaign to fund the expansion. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bread and Puppet Theater adds 23 acres to its Northeast Kingdom farm.
Burlington winters are warming faster than almost anywhere else
The Queen City has warmed roughly seven degrees since the 1970s.
