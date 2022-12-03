Selling the Hundred would require offer of ‘a few billion’, claims ECB chair

Oval Invincibles celebrate their victory in the women’s Hundred final in 2022.

Richard Thompson, the new chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board, has dismissed a reported £400m bid to buy a majority stake in the Hundred, insisting the controversial tournament’s value to the private sector is “a few billion”.

Sky News last week claimed the private investment firm Bridgepoint Group had recently made the offer for 75% of the Hundred, a figure Thompson claimed was “exaggerated” and also politely declined by the ECB when speaking to media outlets during the first Test against Pakistan here in Rawalpindi.

Instead, Thompson believes the sale of a single franchise in the Indian Premier League this year, when Lucknow Super Giants were bought for $940m (£760m), means the price for an entire competition should be far greater.

Once again confirming the ECB’s open-mindedness to private investment, Thompson said: “We would need to think very long and hard if we were to sell four or five weeks of the English summer to a third party. What we won’t do is be opportunistic. We’ll think things through and we won’t sell the game short.

“Lucknow Super Giants, one team in the IPL, sold for a billion. One team. That should establish a benchmark of value. I think we’ve got a long way to go before we do something.

“We are two years in. There’s no possibility that after two years a tournament could be worth what it could be really worth in three, four or five years’ time. To sell the summer would need to be an extraordinary amount of money. As I say, if an IPL team is worth a billion then we’d need quite a few billion to sell the summer.”

Thompson insisted the ECB should not “fixate” over private investment in the Hundred, stressing: “There’s a lot of other untapped value in the game.” He and Richard Gould, the incoming chief executive who is also in Pakistan, are looking to bolster the T20 Blast and ensure its primacy.

After a year without a permanent ECB chair, and a yawning gap between Tom Harrison’s resignation as chief executive in May and Gould’s start date in January, Thompson also believes the English game has gone too long without a strong voice at the top table of the International Cricket Council.

A critic of the ICC’s move to bring in a global men’s tournament every year – something which, along with the proliferation of franchise T20 tournaments, is squeezing bilateral cricket – Thompson intends to push back.

He added: “If the game just chases money, it will devour itself and pay a very big price. Coming here [to Pakistan] is not about money. The slogan around the stadium – ‘One game, one passion’ – sums it up.

Dawid Malan hits a six for Trent Rockets in this summer’s men’s Hundred final. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

“Cricket, perhaps more than any other game, can cross through geopolitics, unite countries. It can’t be just about money. We as ECB need to stand up for that. If we are going to be driven principally by broadcasters putting franchise cricket on – there are 15 tournaments now – that will be too much. Bilateral cricket will pay a price.

“We need to support Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries. How will we do that? It works on reciprocity, if we go there they come to us. Otherwise it’s five nations playing each other and the others fall away.”