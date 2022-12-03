ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Spun

SEC Football Coach Of The Year Announced Monday

The Associated Press announced its SEC Football Coach of the Year on Monday. To nobody's surprise, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took home the award after he led the program to a 10-2 regular season record. He even had his team as the top team in the country in the College Football Playoff rankings before losing to Georgia.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Ryan Day Has Clear Preference For National Title Opponent

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups were finally set on Sunday afternoon. Georgia, who won the national championship last season, is going to take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Some thought that OSU was going to play Michigan in...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football Star Quarterback Announces He's Returning In 2023

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was one of the best quarterbacks in college football this year. Penix Jr., the transfer from Indiana, threw for 4,354 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Huskies star quarterback will be back in 2023. Penix Jr. announced on Sunday night that he will...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Is A Finalist For College Football Job

It's been a while since we heard from former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron. According to a report on Monday, the national title-winning head coach is a finalist for a college football head coaching job that's opened up. Coach O is reportedly a finalist for the UNLV Rebels head...
BATON ROUGE, LA
DawgsDaily

SOURCE: Highly-Touted SEC Transfer Set to Visit Georgia

Today, the NCAA transfer portal opened. This means that players are allowed to officially enter the portal and announce their destinations. As you could expect, the portal has the front page headlines this morning. This morning, we reported that UGA could recruit the WR position hard through the ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has 1 Request For The Playoff Committee

The final College Football Playoff rankings came out on Sunday afternoon and featured little to no surprises. Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State were the four teams that made the CFP while Alabama and Tennessee were the first two out. Paul Finebaum has had some time to take a look...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Johnny Manziel Names College Football's Best Team

Johnny Manziel knows who he's picking to win the College Football Playoff national title. The former Texas A&M Aggies star, who didn't last long in the National Football League, believes the SEC will produce this year's national championship. Manziel likes Georgia more than everyone else. "Whoever draws Georgia in the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Is Furious With The Heisman Trophy Voters

College football fans are coming for the Heisman Trophy voters following the reveal of the four finalists on Monday. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Stetson Bennett, Max Duggar and C.J. Stroud are in line to receive the sport's most prestigious honor, but some are growing more and more frustrated with the process.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: The New Year's Six Bowl Games Are Set

The New Year's Six bowl games appear to be set. Sunday afternoon, the final College Football Playoff field was set, with Georgia taking on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal and Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal. The New Year's Six bowl games appear to be...
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

Making the Final Case for Stetson Bennett to Win the Heisman

Both the regular season and conference championship weekend have all officially come to a close which means the announcement of this year's Heisman trophy winner. The award winner will be announced on Dec. 10 and while it may be an outside chance, there is still a case for Georgia's Stetson Bennett ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football's Defensive Player Of The Year Announced

Will Anderson Jr. has again captured the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. Alabama's star linebacker received the 2022 award for college football's top defensive player on Monday night. He's the first back-to-back winner since Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald in 1995 and 1996. Anderson recorded 17 of his 51 tackles for a loss and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Controversial Head Coaching Hire

Auburn's decision to hire Hugh Freeze was met with criticism from a number of college football media members. Not ESPN's Paul Finebaum though. Finebaum is not worried about Freeze's checkered past, saying during College GameDay last week that he thinks the Tigers made a quality hire from a football perspective.
AUBURN, GA
