A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much MoreJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Johnson City Press
Saint Nick to share history, ‘total blessing’ of the Santa Train
KINGSPORT — Don Royston had no formal training before playing the role of Santa Claus for the famed Appalachian Christmas tradition, the Santa Train. He took to his red suit and beard for the first time in 1999 knowing he’d need to bellow “Ho! Ho! Ho!” and “Merry Christmas” in true Saint Nick fashion. But little did he know of the memories and blessings the role would bring him for the next 20 years.
Johnson City Press
Golf Club Acres luminaries will be presented this Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The 44th Annual “Lights for Jesus” luminaries will be held this Saturday in Golf Club Acres Subdivision from 5:30 to 11 p.m. The neighborhood invites everyone in the region to drive through Golf Club Acres on Saturday night to enjoy the “Lights for Jesus” display. It is on the same hight at the Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Elizabethton, so families attending the parade are invited to top off their evening by going through the neighborhood light display.
Johnson City Press
Christmas in Olde Jonesborough continues with Santa’s Christmas Village
Christmas in Olde Jonesborough continues with Santa’s Christmas Village on Saturday at the Jonesborough Visitors Center and the International Storytelling Center. The Jonesborough Visitors Center is located at 117 Boone St., and the International Storytelling Center is located at 116 W. Main St.
wcyb.com
Johnson City holds yearly Christmas Parade
Christmas is in the air across the region! Johnson City hosted its Christmas parade this morning with the theme, "All Around the World." The parade is powered by the Blue Plum Organization. Organizers say this is the biggest parade yet for Johnson City including 110 floats. There were floats from...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Press Christmas Box provides Christmas dinner for local family of seven
The Johnson City Press Christmas Box is helping a local family in need have “the best Christmas ever.”. “Every year I always say, ‘We want it to be the best Christmas ever,’” said Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer.
Johnson City Press
That Christmas Story spirit – Wise County career students entertain hundreds of preschoolers
WISE – Nobody shot their eye out or froze their tongue to a flagpole at the Wise County Career and Technical Center Monday. The 120 Wise County preschoolers who visited the Center’s Santa’s Workshop Monday were the first wave of what Principal William Austin says will be as many as a thousand preschoolers and youngsters coming to enjoy “A Christmas Story” themed holiday celebration.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City man faces multiple charges
Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald of Johnson City on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in...
Johnson City Press
Northside Elementary student designs Johnson City Schools Christmas card
Alaysia Wilkins, a fifth grader at Northside Elementary, is the designer of this year's Johnson City Schools Christmas card. In a schoolwide competition, Northside Elementary students submitted their holiday drawings in hopes of being the artist to represent Johnson City Schools on the district's Christmas card.
Johnson City Press
Two men arraigned in Carter Sessions Court on Monday in Phillip Glass murder
ELIZABETHTON — Two men who have been charged with first-degree murder in last Thursday’s shooting death of Phillip Glass had their first appearance in Carter County General Sessions Court on Monday. Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, 524 Highway 321, Hampton, and Cody Alan Miller, 23, 232 Bear Branch Road,...
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Sullivan East senior finds passion through the Word of God
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Gavin Patrick, a senior at Sullivan East High School, continues to leave a lasting impact in the hall. Between sports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Future Business Leaders of America, Gavin stays busy. And one big inspiration for him through it all is the Word of God.
Johnson City Press
Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville
You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
Johnson City Press
New plan to renovate Princeton Arts Center is moving forward
Washington County commissioners will be asked to approve a plan later this month to spend no more than $175,000 to renovate the former Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City as temporary offices and storage space for the Washington County Election Commission. The county’s Budget Committee voted Friday to revise an...
Johnson City Press
Aquatic Center hosting 'Winter Wonderland'
The Kingsport Aquatic Center will be a beautiful sight this weekend as folks spend an afternoon “swimin’ in a winter wonderland.”. A Winter Wonderland Swim event will be held at the Kingsport Aquatic Center, 1820 Meadowview Parkway, on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
Johnson City Press
New Kingsport bicycle pump track to be constructed
A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
Johnson City Press
EHS Naval cadets help celebrate Samuel Carter Day in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — This week, the Naval cadets of Elizabethton High School will be observing Samuel P. Carter Military Heritage Day. In recognition of the military heritage of Carter County, all students in the Elizabethton City School System will be greeted each morning with a profile of a currently serving Elizabethton native.
Johnson City Press
It’s a parade: Christmas on Center Street and Church Circle
KINGSPORT – Dozens of floats and vehicles joined dancers, flag corps, marching bands and Santa to round out Kingsport’s opening of the Christmas season Saturday. Saturday morning’s rain gave way to some evening sun before the parade, with temperatures staying in the 50’s through the evening.
Johnson City Press
VDOT sets public meeting for proposed US Route 23 improvement in Wise County
BRISTOL - The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a design public meeting Dec. 12 in Wise for proposed intersection and median crossover improvements on U.S. Route 23 in Wise County. The open house format public meeting will be at Central High School, Monday, Dec. 12, 4 – 6 p.m....
The Tomahawk
Tiny homes offering huge amenities now available in Mountain City
Live more, work less was the motto that launched a tiny home vision. A new business is now bringing such a vision to life in Johnson County. "My CasaVita Homes" LLC, a partnership formed between Allen Yates, Jackson Yates, Paul Young, and Josh Grant based out of Trade, TN, is showcasing homes in Mountain City and Neva, TN, as well as Boone, NC. Although these homes are small, there is nothing insignificant about them.
Johnson City Press
JCPD busts Science Hill student with drugs
An officer of the Johnson City Police Department was called to Science Hill High School on Monday in reference to an incident that had occurred at the school. The police investigation revealed a school staff member walked in on students vaping in a bathroom, according to the press release.
Johnson City Press
Tennessee High Madrigal singers perform at King
The Tennessee High School Madrigal Singers performed at the Bristol Chamber's Friday Business Briefing at King University on Dec. 2. Each year the group presents its annual dinner theater event during the second week of December. Each evening begins at 7 p.m. in the Avoca Christian Church gym. The "castle melodrama" includes sword fights, magic tricks, lavish set and costuming, a scrumptious meal and music.
