ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Saint Nick to share history, ‘total blessing’ of the Santa Train

KINGSPORT — Don Royston had no formal training before playing the role of Santa Claus for the famed Appalachian Christmas tradition, the Santa Train. He took to his red suit and beard for the first time in 1999 knowing he’d need to bellow “Ho! Ho! Ho!” and “Merry Christmas” in true Saint Nick fashion. But little did he know of the memories and blessings the role would bring him for the next 20 years.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Golf Club Acres luminaries will be presented this Saturday

ELIZABETHTON — The 44th Annual “Lights for Jesus” luminaries will be held this Saturday in Golf Club Acres Subdivision from 5:30 to 11 p.m. The neighborhood invites everyone in the region to drive through Golf Club Acres on Saturday night to enjoy the “Lights for Jesus” display. It is on the same hight at the Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Elizabethton, so families attending the parade are invited to top off their evening by going through the neighborhood light display.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City holds yearly Christmas Parade

Christmas is in the air across the region! Johnson City hosted its Christmas parade this morning with the theme, "All Around the World." The parade is powered by the Blue Plum Organization. Organizers say this is the biggest parade yet for Johnson City including 110 floats. There were floats from...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

That Christmas Story spirit – Wise County career students entertain hundreds of preschoolers

WISE – Nobody shot their eye out or froze their tongue to a flagpole at the Wise County Career and Technical Center Monday. The 120 Wise County preschoolers who visited the Center’s Santa’s Workshop Monday were the first wave of what Principal William Austin says will be as many as a thousand preschoolers and youngsters coming to enjoy “A Christmas Story” themed holiday celebration.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Johnson City man faces multiple charges

Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald of Johnson City on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Northside Elementary student designs Johnson City Schools Christmas card

Alaysia Wilkins, a fifth grader at Northside Elementary, is the designer of this year's Johnson City Schools Christmas card. In a schoolwide competition, Northside Elementary students submitted their holiday drawings in hopes of being the artist to represent Johnson City Schools on the district's Christmas card.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville

You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

New plan to renovate Princeton Arts Center is moving forward

Washington County commissioners will be asked to approve a plan later this month to spend no more than $175,000 to renovate the former Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City as temporary offices and storage space for the Washington County Election Commission. The county’s Budget Committee voted Friday to revise an...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Aquatic Center hosting 'Winter Wonderland'

The Kingsport Aquatic Center will be a beautiful sight this weekend as folks spend an afternoon “swimin’ in a winter wonderland.”. A Winter Wonderland Swim event will be held at the Kingsport Aquatic Center, 1820 Meadowview Parkway, on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

New Kingsport bicycle pump track to be constructed

A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
Johnson City Press

EHS Naval cadets help celebrate Samuel Carter Day in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — This week, the Naval cadets of Elizabethton High School will be observing Samuel P. Carter Military Heritage Day. In recognition of the military heritage of Carter County, all students in the Elizabethton City School System will be greeted each morning with a profile of a currently serving Elizabethton native.
Johnson City Press

It’s a parade: Christmas on Center Street and Church Circle

KINGSPORT – Dozens of floats and vehicles joined dancers, flag corps, marching bands and Santa to round out Kingsport’s opening of the Christmas season Saturday. Saturday morning’s rain gave way to some evening sun before the parade, with temperatures staying in the 50’s through the evening.
KINGSPORT, TN
The Tomahawk

Tiny homes offering huge amenities now available in Mountain City

Live more, work less was the motto that launched a tiny home vision. A new business is now bringing such a vision to life in Johnson County. "My CasaVita Homes" LLC, a partnership formed between Allen Yates, Jackson Yates, Paul Young, and Josh Grant based out of Trade, TN, is showcasing homes in Mountain City and Neva, TN, as well as Boone, NC. Although these homes are small, there is nothing insignificant about them.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

JCPD busts Science Hill student with drugs

An officer of the Johnson City Police Department was called to Science Hill High School on Monday in reference to an incident that had occurred at the school. The police investigation revealed a school staff member walked in on students vaping in a bathroom, according to the press release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Tennessee High Madrigal singers perform at King

The Tennessee High School Madrigal Singers performed at the Bristol Chamber's Friday Business Briefing at King University on Dec. 2. Each year the group presents its annual dinner theater event during the second week of December. Each evening begins at 7 p.m. in the Avoca Christian Church gym. The "castle melodrama" includes sword fights, magic tricks, lavish set and costuming, a scrumptious meal and music.
BRISTOL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy