Cobb County, GA

Former Cobb County deputy who worked in sex offender unit sentenced for child porn

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Cobb County deputy has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing child pornography online, according to the Department of Justice.

Peter Bilardello, 51, was accused of sharing child pornography through social media while he was still on the job. He was employed with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department for 17 years and worked in the sex offender unit.

He entered a guilty plea to the charge in August 2022. A federal judge sentenced him to five years, 10 months followed by 10 years of supervised release. He must register as a sex offender.

The investigation into Bilardello began in 2021. The former deputy uploaded and shared approximately 12 images showing children under 12 years old in sexually explicit conduct to a social network MeWe account in 2019.

The site advertises itself as more secure with personal information than most websites.

After police identify him as the account owner, investigators got a search warrant for his home and cellphone. Investigators found more than 300 images and videos on his cell phone. They also discovered online chats “about his pedophilic desire for young children,” according to the DOJ.

Police arrested Bilardello, who resigned immediately from the sheriff’s office.

He was convicted of one count of distributing child pornography.

