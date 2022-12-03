ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Alaska Airlines shipped hops 2,700 miles so a brewery in Hawaii could make a specific kind of beer

By Brady MacDonald
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHXPT_0jWBfuKw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05jxuE_0jWBfuKw00
49th State Brewery

49th State Brewery/Alaska Airlines

  • Alaska Airlines delivered 1,200 pounds of Pacific Northwest hops to Maui and Anchorage breweries.
  • No US airline has ever undertaken a beer run of such proportions.
  • The resulting beers will be served at Alaska Airlines airport lounges in Seattle, Portland, and Anchorage.
In an industry first, Alaska Airlines delivered 1,287 pounds of farm-fresh Pacific Northwest hops to Maui and Anchorage so local breweries could make West Coast IPAs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzYiy_0jWBfuKw00
Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines

India Pale Ales have become the definitive style of many breweries in California, Oregon, and Washington – with many fortunes made and lost trying to craft the next great West Coast IPA.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Koyzo_0jWBfuKw00
Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines

The key ingredient in a West Coast IPA: Hops grown mostly in Washington and Oregon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNnDL_0jWBfuKw00
49th State Brewery

49th State Brewery/Alaska Airlines

There's a reason breweries in Hawaii and Alaska don't brew many West Coast IPAs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7ybn_0jWBfuKw00
Maui Brewing

Maui Brewing/Alaska Airlines

Undried hops are typically rushed from farm to brewery as soon as they are harvested to be added fresh to the boil during the beer-making process.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKk2r_0jWBfuKw00
Maui Brewing

Maui Brewing/Alaska Airlines

The hero of this story? Jake Spotts – a beer lover, US Air Force veteran, and postal affairs manager on Alaska Airlines cargo team.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzls0_0jWBfuKw00
Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines

Spotts fell in love with beer during his 20-year military career that took him all over the world.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0No4nZ_0jWBfuKw00
Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines

His conclusion after tasting beers around the globe: There's nothing better than the taste of fresh hops during harvest.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dEtw9_0jWBfuKw00
Maui Brewing

Maui Brewing/Alaska Airlines

Then one day Spotts had an idea: If Alaska Airlines could ship fresh salmon to the lower 48 states and around the world, why couldn't the carrier deliver fresh Northwest hops across the Pacific?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43TeLQ_0jWBfuKw00
Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines

For starters, no US airline had ever undertaken a beer run of such epic proportions on that grand of a commercial scale.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cm85J_0jWBfuKw00
Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines

The key logistical hurdle: Delivering more than half a ton of perishable fresh hops...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUcOr_0jWBfuKw00
Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines

...within 24 hours of harvest from Loftus Ranches in Yakima, Washington to Maui Brewing Co. in Hawaii and 49th State Brewing in Alaska.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vw94X_0jWBfuKw00
Bale Breaker Brewing

Bale Breaker Brewing/Alaska Airlines

The biggest challenge: Brewers only have about 24 hours before the harvested hops start to degrade.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LswPY_0jWBfuKw00
Bale Breaker Brewing

Bale Breaker Brewing/Alaska Airlines

Maui Brewing and 49th State collaborated on the world's biggest beer run with Bale Breaker Brewing...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O4Vp8_0jWBfuKw00
Maui Brewing

Maui Brewing/Alaska Airlines

...which just happens to be located on the Loftus Ranches family-owned hop farm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xMDgM_0jWBfuKw00
Bale Breaker Brewing

Bale Breaker Brewing/Alaska Airlines

The hop harvest at Loftus Ranches had to be timed perfectly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140WiU_0jWBfuKw00
Bale Breaker Brewing

Bale Breaker Brewing/Alaska Airlines

Harvested hops were bagged, loaded into refrigerated trucks, and driven to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEi54_0jWBfuKw00
Bale Breaker Brewing

Bale Breaker Brewing/Alaska Airlines

Alaska air cargo crews loaded the freshly-harvested crops onto waiting planes and shipped the hops non-stop to Maui and Anchorage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESRfY_0jWBfuKw00
Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines

The brewers in Hawaii and Alaska immediately added the Pacific Northwest hops to the boil stage of the beer-making process.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00B3mq_0jWBfuKw00
Maui Brewing

Maui Brewing/Alaska Airlines

The resulting beers: Freshial Delivery Hazy Fresh Hop IPA from Alaska's 49th State Brewing and Hop Cargo Fresh Hop IPA from Hawaii's Maui Brewing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9Qhn_0jWBfuKw00
49th State Brewery

49th State Brewery/Alaska Airlines

IPAs from the three brewers involved in the transpacific collaboration will be served at Alaska Airlines airport lounges in Seattle, Portland, and Anchorage…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aubb2_0jWBfuKw00
Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines

…until the 200 kegs run dry or another beer run is hatched.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evOim_0jWBfuKw00
Maui Brewing

Maui Brewing/Alaska Airlines

