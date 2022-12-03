ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ABC13 Houston

Police called to Sen. Ted Cruz's home in 'family matter'

Police were called to Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home Tuesday night for reports of a teen with self-inflicted stab wounds, according to ABC station KTRK, citing Houston police. According to KTRK, the Houston Police Department said it received reports just before 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday of...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Takeoff's alleged murderer had planned vacation to Mexico, was not trying to escape, attorney says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff more than a month ago in downtown Houston made his second court appearance Monday morning. Houston police detectives announced the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark on Friday, claiming that the suspect had plans to flee the country. Clark is still in custody after another judge set his bond at $2 million.
HOUSTON, TX

