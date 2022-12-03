Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
City of Houston Gets Sued By Local Civil Rights GroupTom HandyHouston, TX
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Related
Police looking for robber accused of punching and kicking woman before stealing $20 in SE Houston
The woman was walking toward the front door of a convenience store when she was attacked, HPD said. Video shows the woman lying on the ground as the man punches her.
Couple's murder-suicide is 2nd in Houston area in less than 24 hours
Authorities say the 24-year-old woman's family saw her unresponsive and bleeding inside an apartment after not hearing from her or her husband.
Man arrested, accused of robbing 3 different banks in Houston area within 2 weeks, police say
Houston police said the man committed all three robberies within a two-week time frame.
Off-duty HPD officer suffers heart attack after crash with train in north Houston, authorities say
A photo from the scene shows the injured officer's vehicle had flipped over onto its side. The officer is at the hospital but authorities say his condition does not look good.
Video shows technician wrestle with wanted man accused of robbing ATM near Gulfton
The ATM technician wrestled with the suspect but backed off when he told him he had a gun, HPD said. The suspect got away in a black SUV.
Woman shot in neck after cashing check in SW Houston, HPD says
Another woman is accused of opening fire and taking the victim's car, which led officers on a short chase Monday afternoon.
Investigative reporters find failures at TDCJ led to deadly prisoner escape
Investigators discovered that guards skipped both strip searches and a metal detector scan that might've uncovered the convicted murderer's two shanks in his pants before his killing spree.
ABC13 Houston
Police called to Sen. Ted Cruz's home in 'family matter'
Police were called to Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home Tuesday night for reports of a teen with self-inflicted stab wounds, according to ABC station KTRK, citing Houston police. According to KTRK, the Houston Police Department said it received reports just before 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday of...
Car backs into northeast Harris Co. Denny's, startling family dining inside, deputies say
Authorities said a woman who had parked in a handicapped spot tried putting her car in reverse but instead, she went forward, crashing on to the restaurant.
2 wanted for attempted robbery on landscaper working outside school in The Heights: HPD
Luckily, the landscaper ran off with his life, but the armed threat was reported just mere yards away from a school full of children.
ABC13 Houston
Takeoff's alleged murderer had planned vacation to Mexico, was not trying to escape, attorney says
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff more than a month ago in downtown Houston made his second court appearance Monday morning. Houston police detectives announced the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark on Friday, claiming that the suspect had plans to flee the country. Clark is still in custody after another judge set his bond at $2 million.
ONLY ON ABC13: Witnesses chase after accused drunk hit-and-run driver
A woman was at her friend's house when they heard a loud bang. A story you'll find only on ABC13 shows footage of their bizarre encounter.
Family of Harris County Jail inmate hospitalized doesn't believe officers' story after incident
The 48-year-old is a coma after his family was told, to much skepticism, that deputies had to use force against him. There's also word that he might not even be recognized as an inmate death.
Man charged with murder in shooting death of 82-year-old at SE Houston senior living facility
HPD said the 20-year-old was arrested on Dec. 1 on unrelated charges, and subsequently charged with capital murder after an interview with investigators.
Burglar freezes at top of ladder under hole in ceiling as Bellaire PD officers arrive
Caught in the act and caught on camera: Bellaire police are being praised for reacting quickly to a building being worked on.
Duo part of criminal enterprise wanted after stealing $25K worth of jewelry from Friendswood store
Both suspects are said to be part of a criminal enterprise engaging in transnational organized crime and have done jewelry distraction thefts in Texas, California, Colorado, Kansas, and the United Kingdom.
ONLY ON ABC13: Spring ISD looking into claim that stranger tried to lure 14-year-old
Only ABC13 went to the Spring neighborhood where a family says a stranger holding a rag went after a 14-year-old who had just gotten off the school bus.
ABC13 Houston
2 dead, including motorcyclist, after multi-vehicle crash on I-45 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead after multiple crashes that shut down I-45 in Montgomery County overnight. According to the sheriff's office, it began at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the outbound lanes of the freeway near TX-242, where a motorcyclist crashed, killing that person. The deadly...
Woman crossing street with husband in Baytown hit and killed in 'tragic accident,' deputies say
"It's very foggy out here. The driver never saw the pedestrian." Investigators said the woman and her husband were crossing the road, heading to a store, just before the deadly crash.
Ted Cruz's daughter OK after HPD called to senator's home, rep says
The Texas Republican's representatives told ABC13 that what happened Tuesday night was a family matter.
Comments / 0